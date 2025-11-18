Local Obituaries

William “Bill” Kellam, age 88, of Oceanport, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on November 17, 2025. Born on November 6, 1937, Bill was raised in Long Branch, NJ by his parents Bill and Mary Kellam. Bill graduated from Long Branch High School before joining the United States Navy in 1956. He served proudly until 1961, carrying with him the discipline, pride, and camaraderie that shaped the rest of his life. In 1958, he began a distinguished 42-year career with New Jersey Natural Gas, where he was respected for his dedication, reliability, and strong work ethic.

In 1958, Bill married his beloved wife, Bianca, beginning a remarkable 67-year marriage built on love, respect, and partnership. Together they raised three children. Bill took immense pride in his family. Bill is preceded in death by his daughter, Kathryn M. Kellam Ross. He is survived by his loving wife Bianca; his sons, William F. Jr. (Kasey) and James (Mary-Ann). He was the loving grandfather of Donny, Patrick (Allyson), Kaitlyn (Tom), Nicholas, Alex (Brittany), Kayla; great-grandfather of Teagan, Ellie, and Ryan; and Uncle of Renie, Suzy (Bob), Jackie, and Michael.

A man of unwavering faith, Bill was a devoted parishioner of Saint Michael’s Church, Long Branch, where he served as an usher for many years. His commitment to community extended even further—he was active in St. Vincent de Paul of St. Michael and was a lifetime member of the Oceanport Hook & Ladder Fire Company. He was a proud participant in the Monmouth Shore Points Motorcycle Club, The Old Guard, the New Jersey Gas Light Club, the IAMA Club, and the Oceanport Senior Citizens Club.

Bill will be remembered for his steady presence, warm heart, and willingness to help anyone in need. His legacy is one of devotion—to his family, his faith, and his community. In return, Bill was loved by so many, all ages and backgrounds. He touched everyone’s lives in special ways. His love for all was palpable.

Visitation Thursday, November 20th, 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Friday, November 21st, 9:00 am at St. Michael’s RC Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s honor to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul at St. Michael RC Church or VNA Hospice.

Joseph Guzzi, 91, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 12, 2025. He was born on October 8, 1934, in Amato Catanzaro, Italy.

In 1955, Joe immigrated to the United States with his father in search of a better life for their family, arriving in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. More than five years later, his mother and three sisters joined them, and the family settled in Long Branch.

A skilled mason, Joe founded J. Guzzi & Sons, Inc. Mason Contractors in 1967. Over nearly 60 years in business, he earned the respect of many for his craftsmanship, integrity, and tireless work ethic. He worked alongside his two eldest sons, passing on his knowledge and values before eventually handing the business over to them. Retirement was a flexible concept for Joe—he continued to stay involved by offering guidance, talking with customers, writing estimates, managing the books, and visiting job sites to ask, “What’s going on over here?” Hard work was part of who he was, and he instilled that same dedication in his children.

Joe was a parishioner of St. Jerome Catholic Church and an avid gardener who took great pride in his vegetable garden. Each season, he loved sharing his harvest with family, friends, and neighbors—often boasting with a big grin and his familiar loud voice, “Look at my beautiful tomatoes!”

Joe was predeceased by his beloved son, Biagio “Billy” Guzzi; his parents, Santo and Maria Guzzi; and his sisters, Teresa Lombardo and Anna Benincasa.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Pasqua “Lina” (Angiuli); his sons Santo and Joseph Jr.; his daughters and sons-in-law Anna Maria and Ben Camooso, and Rosettina and Ed Bertini; and his cherished grandchildren, who brought him immeasurable pride and joy, Carmela Rose Bertini and Biagio Joseph Guzzi. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Carmelina and Santino Fabiano, along with many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Joe will be remembered for his love of family, his tireless work ethic, and the legacy he built with his own hands.

Visitation will take place on Monday, November 17th, 2025, at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch, NJ 07740, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025 at St. Jerome Roman Catholic Church, located at 254 Wall St, West Long Branch, NJ 07764. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joseph’s memory to the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey by visiting the web or by mail to 23 Main Street, Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733.

Robert “Bob” Mark Snow, 65, of Eatontown, New Jersey, passed away on November 15, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born in Massachusetts, Bob lived a life defined by service and dedication to his country and his family. A proud Army Ranger and paratrooper, he carried the discipline and courage of his military years into his civilian life. After attending and playing Division I Ice Hockey at Boston College, he built a respected career in sales & litigation support, known for his integrity, intelligence, and steady leadership.

Bob approached life with quiet strength and boundless devotion to the people he loved. He was a man of principle who found joy in the simple, steady moments. He found great joy in cooking, running marathons, playing golf, discovering new adventures with his family through travel; and his passion for Great Danes was endless. There was no problem Bob couldn’t solve if he put his mind and his hands to work.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Madelyn; his daughter Alyssa and her husband Jonathan; his son Ryan and his wife Cat; his son Daniel and his wife Marie; and his grandchildren, Lucy and Noah, who will carry forward his values of loyalty, kindness, and resilience.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 18th from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740. A mass of Chrisitan Burial will be offered on Wednesday, November 19th at 10:30 AM at St. Jerome Church, 254 Wall St, West Long Branch. an entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. Bob will be remembered for his strength, warmth, and unwavering love.

Mary Ann Priolo, who carried the name Stropoli during her marriage and later returned to her birth name, known fondly as Aunt Nan and Great Grammy, passed away on November 1, 2025, at the age of 88. Born on June 13, 1937, at Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Pasquale and Josephine Priolo.

A graduate of St. Joseph’s Commercial High School, Mary Ann enjoyed a long career as an administrative assistant at Williamsburg Savings Bank, retiring in 2002 following its merger with HSBC. She took pride in her work and maintained her independence with determination throughout her life.

As a devoted mother, she balanced her career and raising her son, Gregg Steven Stropoli, with unwavering love and steadfast care. Her Catholic faith sustained her. She was a former parishioner of St. Agatha’s in Brooklyn and, in later years, a member of St. Veronica’s in Howell, NJ, where she participated in the Adoration Society.

Mary Ann was predeceased by her son, Gregg Steven, in March 2024, and her sister, Geraldine Ann, in May 2006. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Zammit, and brother-in-law, Victor Zammit; nephew, Michael Zammit, his wife, Elizabeth, and their son, Michael; nephew, Joseph Freyer and his wife, Catherine; daughter-in-law, Susan Stropoli; granddaughter, Meghan Dolores Vacchiano; and great-grandchildren, Tessa Jeanne and Nicholas Gregg whom she cherished with all her heart.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on November 17, at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch, NJ. Entombment followed at Maplewood Mausoleum in Freehold.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to God’s Love We Deliver at www.glwd.org in memory of Mary Ann Priolo.

Mary Ann lived life on her own terms and was resilient, faithful, and devoted to her family. Her memory will endure in the hearts of those who knew her best.

Our hearts are broken as our precious Owen Tillman Kenney, 19, of Tinton Falls, passed away on October 31st, in Charleston, South Carolina.

Owen was a lifelong resident of Tinton Falls and attended St. James Elementary School and was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School (Class of 2024). Owen was a sophomore at the College of Charleston, where he studied his first semester abroad in Rome.

Owen loved his family and friends. Owen loved to surf. Owen loved to golf. Owen loved to fish. Owen loved to travel. Owen loved good food and was quick to point out when it was “trash”. Owen had faith and he loved God.

Owen will forever be remembered as a kind, gentle, beautiful soul who touched the lives of so many in his short time with us. His smile brightened every room and his laugh was contagious. Our precious Owen will be eternally in our hearts.

Owen is the beloved son of Tanya and Kevin Kenney; the adored brother of USMC Lance Corporal Ryan Kenney; and the cherished grandson of Pat and Kevin Kenney and Yasuyo Fan and her husband Vitus Fan. Owen is also survived by loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation Friday, November 28th, from 4 to 7 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, November 29th, 10:00 am at St. James RC Church, Red Bank. In lieu of traditional gifts, please consider donating to one of the following organizations who spent countless volunteer hours and days in search of our Owen. These men and women are angels and are a testament that there is good in this world.

Lauren Tomford Deemi Search and Rescue https://deemi.org/

Chad Walton Carolina Emergency Response Team http://www.carolinacert.org

Hunnicutt Wilson and his dog Kanu Carolina K-9 Search and Rescue Fund https://cfgcsc.app.neoncrm.com/forms/29

Gloria Margaret Bates James, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, minister, and community leader, peacefully entered eternal rest on November 5, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family and faith.

Born on April 1, 1935, in Long Branch, NJ, Gloria was the cherished daughter of the late Margret Granton and William L. Bates. She was one of several siblings and was predeceased by her brothers William Jr., Harold, Robert, Edward, and Ellsworth.

Gloria began her education at Liberty Street School, an all-“colored” school in Long Branch, and later attended Long Branch High School, graduating with the Class of 1953. She continued her studies at Monmouth College and was later honored with a Doctorate of Divinity from St. Thomas Christian College in Jacksonville, Florida, which was conferred upon her on May 19, 2006, recognizing her lifelong dedication to ministry and service.

Gloria’s professional journey was as industrious as it was inspiring. She began her career at Fort Monmouth in Eatontown, NJ, working as a presser in the Cleaners. After becoming the proud mother of three children – Monte, Nadine, and Hope-she transitioned to bookkeeping with Crawley & Williams during the 1970s. Following business school, she joined Bell Laboratories, where she served faithfully for 15 years before retiring as a member of the Administrative Group.

In 1972, Gloria experienced a powerful spiritual vision that led her deeper into ministry and, that same year, she united in marriage with Bishop Jacob N. James at Greater Bethel AME Church in New York City. Their union formed a blended family that included Monte, Nadine, Hope and Franklin James. Together, Apostle Gloria and Bishop James established a home-based ministry centered on prayer, Bible study, and evangelism. As the ministry grew, they moved their services to a larger space on Broadway in Long Branch and, in 1973, to their own building at 344 Joline Avenue, lovingly renovated by members of the congregation. There, they founded The Power of Christ’s Gospel Outreach for Worldwide Evangelism, a thriving ministry that touched countless lives. From this work also emerged The Power of Christ Academy, a school dedicated to nurturing the mental, physical, and spiritual development of children in the Long Branch community.

Apostle James was a woman of profound faith, tireless compassion, and unwavering conviction. She counseled, taught, and prayed for people from all walks of life, always pointing them toward the transforming power of Christ.

She is predeceased by her parents, her brothers, and her beloved children Monte, Hope and Franklin.

She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughter Nadine Morris; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; ministerial colleagues; spiritual sons and daughters of The Power of Christ’s Gospel Ministry; and her dear friends Pastor Willie Washington and sister Jewanta Jamieson.

Apostle James’s light will continue to shine through every soul she touched and every life she led to Christ.

MEMORIAL SERVICE was held on Saturday, 11/15 at Salem Baptist Church, Long Branch, NJ

Dolores A. Pyanoe (née Piscitelli), aged 84, of Wall, New Jersey, passed away on November 2, 2025. Born on February 25, 1941, in Long Branch, New Jersey, Dolores was a lifelong Jersey Girl who touched the lives of many with her vibrant personality and boundless compassion.

A graduate of Long Branch High School, Dolores dedicated her life to her family and her community. She was a loving mother of three and a homemaker, who also owned and operated a gas station and a construction cleaning company. Her work ethic and dedication to her family were unparalleled.

Dolores was a devout Catholic and an active member of Saint Rose in Belmar, New Jersey. Her faith played a significant role in her life and inspired her to live with kindness and generosity. Dolores’s spirit was marked by her joyous love for life, which included dancing and enjoying live music, especially when she was watching her daughter Dina sing and perform with her band. Dolores and Dina were exceptionally close, always together enjoying the adventures that life brings, and when not together, through their dozens of daily phone calls. Dolores also enjoyed her frequent trips to Atlantic City, and she cherished her travels to Italy, embracing every opportunity to experience new cultures.

She is survived by her daughter, Dina Pyanoe; Dina’s partner, Beth Kellner, and Beth’s children and grandchildren. Dolores also leaves behind her granddaughter, Brooklynn Frago. She was preceded in death by her sons, Joseph Pyanoe and James Patrick Frago, Jr.; her parents, Carmella and Dominick Piscitelli; and her brother, Dominick Piscitelli, Jr.

A funeral mass was held on Saturday, November 15th at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church in Atlantic Highlands The Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, New Jersey, assisted the family during this time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dolores can be made to the Monmouth County Meals on Wheels program, an organization she deeply supported. Contributions can be made at www.interfaithneighbors.org/mealsdonation.

Dolores’s legacy of love, laughter, and selfless giving will continue to inspire those who knew her, as she will be dearly missed and forever cherished in the hearts of her family and friends.

Yoshiko Lavene, 89 of Ocean Twp., died at home surrounded by her family on Friday, November 7th. She was born in Yokohama, Japan and immigrated to the United States when she was a young girl.

Yoshiko was the Owner and Operator along with her husband, Bernard Lavene of Electronic Concepts Inc., in Eatontown where she was a key instrument of the success of the company. She had great skills for managing as well as running the factory.

She enjoyed gardening and arranging flowers from her garden. She and Bernard traveled to Japan and Hong Kong but were partial to their visits to London.

Yoshiko loved to visit their home in Sausalito, California twice a year. They also loved to cruise yearly. Yoshiko enjoyed watching movies and tv shows from Japan as well enjoyed watching the NFL and the MLB with her husband.

Surviving is her husband of 43 years, Bernard Lavene; two daughters, Terry Bond and Denise Cona; four grandchildren Joseph, Tyler, Stephanie and Victoria.

Funeral service, was held Monday, November 10th, at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch.

Martin McCue (Marty) was a lifelong resident of Long Branch, New Jersey, was born July 9, 1956 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch and was named after his paternal grandfather, Martin McCue of the McCue’s Dairy of Monmouth County. He was a life-long Roman Catholic who served as a devout communicant and altar-server for Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch.

Marty attended Star of the Sea School, Long Branch, Red Bank Catholic HS and

Croydon Hall Academy where he excelled in athletics, particularly basketball, as well as Mathematics, Finance and Physical Sciences.

He attended St. Peter’s University for two years before matriculating to Monmouth College in West Long Branch where he received his BS degree in Accounting. He took MBA classes at Pace University.

He was admired by all who knew him – a kind soul, a gentleman and wonderful human being. He cherished his faith, his family, his heritage as well as his fortune to have been raised on the New Jersey coast. Marty battled valiantly with illness over the past year and passed away peacefully.

Marty is pre-deceased by his parents, John and Mary Ellen (nee Garvey) McCue; his sisters, Claire McCue and Mary Ellen McCue Schulz; brother-in-law, Robert Schulz; brother-in-law, John Haxby as well as his brothers, John Edward and Paul, and nephew, Kevin Daniel Savage.

Marty is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth McCue Savage and Eileen McCue Haxby and brothers, Charles and Mark; nieces: Ellen McCue Howells, Meghan McCue and Aleyna Haxby; nephews: Robbie Schulz, Danny Schulz, Michael John McCue, Jimmy Savage, Brian Savage, Matthew McCue, and Connor McCue. Funeral Mass, Friday, November 21, 2025 at 10:30 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 101 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch. Interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 113 Wall Street, West Long Branch immediately following Mass. For complete obituary, kindly visit: www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Joanne “Jo” Miller (née Stewart) left this earth during a surgical procedure on November 6, 2025, at the age of 69.

Born in the Inwood section of Manhattan, New York on December 3, 1955, Joanne was brought to this Earth to care for others, and that is exactly what she did.

Joanne graduated from Saint Catherine Academy in the Bronx, and then went on to the Bronx Community College Nursing Program, graduating in 1978, where she began a rewarding, exciting and resilient career as a critical care Registered Nurse for over 40 years. Working at Jacobi Medical & Westchester County Medical Centers in NY, and then finally settling at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ, her devotion and passion for nursing was her true love, second only to the love for her husband, John, and her family.

John and Joanne met at the age of 15, celebrating 47 years of marital bliss, marrying in 1978. Jo was the most patient, nonjudgemental, and understanding person. She was also fiercely loyal, tenacious, dependable, reliable and your rock, if you needed her. Always there to make a call on your behalf to the “connections” in her field, to be a shoulder to lean on, and offer sage advice, Joanne was a true friend. She loved fiercely, and was a protector and an advocate. To her sons, she was the embodiment of warmth and acceptance.

Joanne could always make you laugh with her Irish/Scottish wit. And if that didn’t work, her laugh sure would! The kindest person to all, her love for others was unmatched – unless you messed with her family, then you may see the other Irish/Scottish side!

She had an undying adoration for her nieces & nephews, and mostly her two granddaughters. She also had a great love for music, and an unconditional affection for her pets (and the pets of others!); dogs and cats brought such joy to her life.

Joanne leaves behind a loving family including her adoring husband, John (Retired, Port Authority Police Department); sons, John Michael and his wife Christina, Patrick and his wife Jackie; her granddaughters, Toni Anne and Alex Josephine; her brothers, Robert (Bob) and Cathleen, John (Jack) and his longtime partner Joanne Kerzner, and Thomas (Tom); her sisters Patrica Stephens (Pat), Suzanne Williams and her husband Grant, and Dorothy Manoes and her husband George; along with dozens of cousins, and many nieces and nephews, including Robert (Little Bob) Lautas, who is like a son, and his wife, Jules.

Joanne was predeceased in death by her parents, Robert L. and Dororthy (Stack); her brother, Michael; brother-in-law, Richard Stephens; and her sister-in-law Eileen Stewart (Tom).

Visitation took place on Thursday, November 13th, 2025, at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch, NJ 07740, from 4:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 14th, 2025 at The Church of the Precious Blood, located at 72 Riverdale Avenue in Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750. Interment will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 W. Stevens Avenue, Hawthorne, NY 10532. Following burial services, details of the repast in NY will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joanne’s memory to the Monmouth County SPCA, American Heart Association and National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.

Virginia DiLieto, 95, of Deal Park, Ocean Township, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at home with Theresa and her loving caregiver, Belinda Isei-wusu, by her side. Virginia was one of ten born to Louis and Matilda DiLieto.

Viginia was a graduate of Our Lady of Mount Carmel School in Asbury Park. She was a head bookkeeper for all her working years at several lighting centers, the longest and last being Warshauer Electric in Tinton Falls. Her work was outstanding; she was held in high esteem by all her employers.

Virginia loved life and was very sociable to everyone she met. She was a fabulous cook, baker and seamstress, and enjoyed bowling and playing poker with her lady friends for many years. Virginia adored her family and her nieces and nephews, and their children, as if they were her own.

Virginia is survived by her sisters, Theresa, with whom she lived and Eileen Czepizak (Walter) and her brother, Sam (Valerie) of SC as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 20 years, John Bacigalupi; her parents; her sisters, Mildred Frangella (James), Rose DiLieto, Vera Ciavaglia (James), Eleanor Williams (Ralph) and brothers, Louis and John DiLieto.

Funeral Mass will be offered November 20, 11 am on Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Deal. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Neptune. Arrangements are by the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, Ocean Township. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Angelo K. Houlis, 86, of the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township, passed away on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

He was born in Elika, Greece where he served in the Greek Army. In 1962, he immigrated to the United States making New Jersey his home. First living in Brick Township, then Wanamassa, and finally settling in Oakhurst in 1976. He owned and operated H. Builders there before retiring 7 years ago. He was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean Township and a member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association. His greatest joy was spending time with family. He was predeceased by his daughter, Maria Houlis and his parents, Konstantino and Maria Houlis.

Angelo was survived by his wife of 61 years, Anne Houlis; son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Anna Houlis; daughter and son-in-law, Helene and Paul Frank; 3 brothers, John, Paul, and Harry Houlis, and 4 grandchildren, Alyssa and Michael Houlis, Jonathan and Angelo Frank.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 18 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1033 West Park Avenue in Ocean Township. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church followed by burial at St. George Greek Orthodox Cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

