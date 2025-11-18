So close for the Shore Regional football team

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Friday night, November 14, the Shore Regional High School varsity football traveled to Burlington City to play in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 sectional finals. Burlington City was the top seed in the tournament averaging 39.3 points per-game and only allowing opponents to put up 11.8 points. Second seed Shore Regional. averaged 32.7 points this season and allowed 13. So, it was going to be a battle.

Burlington City also has two of the fastest players in the state on their squad and possibly four NCAA Division 1 players. “I feel good about our team, we practice hard and we have our own strengths that they have to defend,” said Don Klein, head coach of the Shore Blue Devils.

Klein is in his second year as head coach at Shore. He took over a program that many football pundits didn’t expect to be a contender last season. He guided Shore to a 10-0 regular season winning the division. His only loss last year was in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 sectional finals. “We are better prepared this season for the championship game. We were moved into a bigger, tougher division within the Shore Conference that has given us the mental and physical toughness,” said Klein.

Shore Regional won the toss on Friday night and Klein decided to put his high power offense on the field first. This season the Blue Devils of Shore have been powered by Cole Torres, junior running back with over 1,400 rushing yards and the arm of junior quarterback Logan Clark who has thrown for over 1,000 yards.

That opening offensive drive had Shore powering their way to the Burlington City four-yard line, with a fourth and goal. Klein decided to send out John Mazzacco, one of the most accurate and best kickers in the Shore Conference to attempt a field goal. This is when the speed of Burlington City was quickly realized by Shore Regional as they were able to race in and block the kick.

Burlington City then took over, using their speed and running game to tear up the grass and clock. As the first quarter ended, Burlington City had a fourth and goal at the Shore Regional two-yard line.

First play of the second quarter resulted in a Burlington City touchdown. They messed up the extra point, but took an early 6-0 lead on Shore Regional.

With 3:47 left in the first half, Clark dropped back to make a pass from the Shore Regional 34, but had it picked off by Burlington City who returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. They converted the two-point attempt and had a 14-0 lead on the Shore Blue Devils.

Torres went to work for Shore Regional and with 2:57 to play in the first half, broke away for a 30-yard touchdown. Mazzacco went out for the extra point, and for the second time in the game his kick was blocked.

Burlington City again used their tremendous speed and agility as they scored on a 42-yard touchdown run. They again were successful on the two-point conversion and now had a 22-6 lead on Shore Regional with 1:46 left in the first half.

Less than a minute later, Clark hit Torres for a 27-yard Shore Regional touchdown play. Torres ran the ball in for the two-point conversion and with 1:00 minute remaining in the first half, Burlington City had a 22-14 lead.

The third quarter was scoreless, but both teams were moving the ball. With 11:53 to play, Torres scored the final touchdown of the game and season for Shore Regional on an eight-yard power run. They attempted a two-point conversion, which failed. Burlington was now up 22-20.

Burlington City then made their way to the Shore seven-yard line for a first and goal. However, a few penalties forced the Burlington City Blue Devils (yes both teams have the same mascot) into a fourth and goal at the Shore Regional 16, where Shore stopped them and took over possession.

A few plays later, Clark attempted a pass which was incomplete. However, the Shore Regional coaching staff was yelling for a pass interference call. Officials did throw a flag, but it was against the Shore coaches which forced Shore to punt from deep in their end of the field.

Burlington City took that punt all the way to the Shore Regional four-yard line. With 2:14 left in the game, Burlington City punched the ball over for the score. They attempted a two-point conversion which failed, but they now had a 28-20 lead and that is how the game ended. It was the first NJSIAA Sectional Title for Burlington City in 46 years. Their star running back, one of the fastest in the state, Donte Davis finished with 233 rushing yards.

Torres finished the game with 26 carries for 167 yards. On the season he has 1,652 rushing yards. The rest of the Shore Regional running back had a combined seven yards in the game. In the air, Clark completed 6 of 11 passes for 77 yards and had the two interceptions. Ried Spallone had two catches for 16 yards, Torres had two catches for 28 yards, Vincent Sacco had one catch for 23 yards and Jack Madalone had one reception for eight yards.

“I am incredibly proud of the efforts of everyone involved in the program this year. Our players competed their tails off each week and have completely bought into the plan we have in place for their development,” said Klein. He added that the coaching staff are true professionals in every sense of the word from their knowledge and preparation to their interactions with the players.

“I am disappointed with the final result against Burlington City. They have a good team and some really talented players. It seemed like every break went their way, but sometimes that’s the way it goes. We will be back,” Klein said.

Defensively, Mike Marotta had eight tackles, two for a loss. Kelty Connors had six tackles and two for a loss. Mazzacco finished with seven tackles and had one for a loss. “We represented ourselves, Shore Regional, and our community very well week in and week out. We will miss our seniors very much as they led the team this year on a daily basis. They set the standard for everyone to follow,” added Klein.

Additional photos will be posted at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports