The Wood Joint Holds Grand Opening in Long Branch

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday at The Wood Joint, Monmouth County’s School of Woodworking and Furniture Design. Founder and head instructor Bruce Hogan gave a tour of the space, at 400 Warburton Place, that offers instructions in woodworking, how to use tools for beginners and anyone who would like to work on their own projects. Classes are for kids and adults. Cutting the ribbon are Mayor John Pallone and Instructor Bruce Hogan. Also in the photo are students, volunteer instructors, and members of he Long Branch Chamber of Commerce.

Information can be found on their website at www.thewoodjointnj.com.

