Jenna Eichenbaum leads Shore to Group Title

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

November 23, the lady Blue Devils of Shore Regional earned a notch in the history books of the school and the Shore Conference. The Blue Devils faced and beat the Verona Hillbillies 2-1 to win the NJSIAA Group 1 title. It was the sixth in school history and Shore now becomes the girls’ program with the most Group wins in the Shore Conference.

Jenna Eichenbaum, one of the senior captains on the Shore squad, has tremendous speed, and ball skills. She can go fast and stop on a dime controlling the ball. That is exactly what occurred at the 35th minute of the game. Freshman Mia Painchaud saw an opening along the right side of the pitch and sent the ball perfectly to a racing Eichenbaum, who fired a rocket of a shot into the Verona goal, giving Shore a 1-0 lead.

“I typically look to distribute the ball first, since I often draw several defenders. I have a lot of trust in my teammates, and I’d rather set them up for a good scoring opportunity than force something on my own,” said Eichenbaum. However, that first goal of the game was something she couldn’t pass up.

“I’m not even sure if a professional keeper could have saved some of those. I call her ‘gem’ because that’s what she is, it was amazing,” said George Moutis, head coach at Shore Regional. The coach was very proud of how his team, which finished 17-7, have worked together all season. “The girls really jelled together, they loved and cared for one another. That was the biggest difference. If the team jells, that is one of the most important things.”

The first half ended with Shore up 1-0. Then in the 52nd minute of the game, Verona was hit with a yellow card giving Eichenbaum a free kick from 25 yards out. Again, Eichenbaum fired a shot over the top of the Hillbillies goalkeeper, giving Shore a 2-0 lead.

“The two goals really set the tone of the game and sent a clear message, we’re here to win,” said Eichenbaum. She also wanted to give praise and thanks to her coaches, assistant head coach Darren Spadavecchia and Moutis. “Our season started off a little rocky, but coach Darren reminded us at every single practice how much potential we had. Both coaches truly believed we would win the states, and they were right.”

Offensively, Shore has many weapons. Ava Coyle, Megan Kelly, Devan Schiavo, Tori Spadavecchia (daughter of coach Darren) and Taegan Waters. “Honestly, I love when multiple players mark me. It pulls their defenders away and gives my teammates more chances to get open. Plus, it gives me great practice taking players on, which helps me keep improving my skills,” said Eichenbaum.

Soccer was not her first sport. Eichenbaum started out as a gymnast. Injuries and burnout moved her away from that sport and into soccer, which her entire family played. In fact, her brother was a member of the Shore Regional boys state championship team and her sister was on the back-to-back 2016 and 2017 state championship squad.

Verona was able to get a goal at the 67th minute. That shot just got passed an outstretched Sydney Tilton, freshman goalkeeper for Shore. The Hillbillies were on the attack. However, the defense for the Blue Devils is anchored by Gabby Garofalo, junior fullback. She is the general on defense, directing her teammates where to position themselves and the last defender in front of Tilton.

Several times during the second half of action Garofalo made impressive stops or deflected the ball away stopping Verona from getting the score. “Verona is a solid team, and yes at times they were dangerous. However, I have full confidence in my team, especially my defense to hold back any attack,” said Garofalo.

Garofalo has a very powerful kick, in fact every time she kicks it deep the Blue Devil fans yell “Boom.” “Having Syd behind me is key because she is so composed and is always there to save the day. And then having Teagan in front of me and Meridith Doehner and Aubrey Giunta next to me, gives me the utmost belief to shut down any team’s offense. During the finals, there wasn’t truly a time where I thought they would really capitalize on us,” said Garofalo.

“Offense sells tickets, but defense wins’ championships,” is a quote attributed to legendary college football coach Bear Bryant. And the Shore Regional defense has been amazing all tournament long. “Defense is always about staying on your toes, knowing where the ball is, having the right body position and always knowing where the goal is in relation to the ball,” said Garofalo. She added that when an opponent is charging her, she looks to contain and delay. “I look to try to get them to make a mistake that I can then capitalize on and with the ball.”

Garofalo, who has been playing soccer since she was three years old, also gave high praise to the coaches. “Coaches Spadavecchia and Moutis said we can win a state championship this year. They believed in us. This is the best chemistry I have seen on a Shore girls’ soccer team since I came to Shore. From seniors all the way down to freshman we all get along so well. We have key players all over the field that make impacts on our game,” said Garofalo.

Coach Spadavecchia was very happy for his daughter. “She has overcome so much and worked so hard to achieve this. She had two injuries that would that many would have given up their careers, but not Tori. I am so proud of her,” he said.