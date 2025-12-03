City of Long Branch Unveils Eight New Pickleball Courts at Manahasset Park

Long Branch — The City of Long Branch is excited to announce the grand opening of eight brand-new, state-of-the-art pickleball courts at Manahasset Park, expanding recreational opportunities for residents and fueling the city’s growing enthusiasm for one of America’s fastest-rising sports.

The new courts feature high-performance surfacing. The project reflects Long Branch’s continued investment in community wellness, outdoor recreation, and multigenerational activities.

“These new courts at Manahasset Park are a tremendous addition to our recreation system,” said Kris Parker, Recreation Director.

“We are very happy to see Long Branch have such high-quality courts,” said Mayor John Pallone. “Having eight dedicated courts means more people can play, meet new friends, and enjoy the game without long waits.”

A community ribbon-cutting and open-play celebration happened on November 25th, featuring dozens of players at Manahasset Park.

For more information about the new pickleball courts or recreation programs, please visit the website at www.longbranch.org.