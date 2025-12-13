Pallone Announces Sea Bright Will Receive $50,000 in Funds For Firefighter Equipment and Training

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced that the towns of Edison and Sea Bright will receive over $50,000 in federal funding to upgrade and modernize their firefighting equipment. The funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters (AFG) funding grant, which is a program Pallone has fought to support and protect in the face of President Trump’s efforts to abolish FEMA. Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced that the towns of Edison and Sea Bright will receive over $50,000 in federal funding to upgrade and modernize their firefighting equipment. The funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters (AFG) funding grant, which is a program Pallone has fought to support and protect in the face of President Trump’s efforts to abolish FEMA.

The funding will help Sea Bright obtain funds to purchase new Automated External Defibrillators, a LUCAS Automated Chest Compression System, a new Rapid Intervention Air Bag system for firefighters in distress, and training for the new equipment. The funding will also help Edison obtain funding for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and Emergency Medical Response certifications for firefighters.

“I’m glad that Edison and Sea Bright were able to secure these grants to provide local firefighters with new and updated equipment, and ensure they have the training they need to use it,” Pallone said. “It’s essential that our first responders have the resources they need to respond to emergencies. I’ll continue to work to make sure that New Jersey’s towns continue to receive federal funding to keep their residents and first responders safe.”

“Sea Bright is grateful to receive this Assistance to Firefighters Grant from FEMA, which will directly support our ongoing efforts to enhance public safety for residents and visitors,” said Mayor Brian Kelly. “This funding will allow Sea Bright Fire Rescue to upgrade critical equipment and continue delivering the highest level of service to our community.”

"Thank you, Congressman Frank Pallone, for helping Edison secure funds for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program," said Mayor Sam Joshi. "This will significantly enhance our firefighting capabilities, ensuring that our brave first responders have improved safety and resources they need to protect our community. We are grateful for this investment in our public safety and committed to using these funds to further safeguard our first responders and residents."

Pallone is one of the champions in Congress who fights to secure adequate funding for the Assistance to Firefighters (AFG) grant program. AFG grants are awarded directly to fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations (EMS) to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first responder personnel. Since its implementation in 2001, the AFG program has provided more than $8 billion to fire departments and EMS organizations across the country.