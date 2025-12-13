Seven RWJBarnabas Health Facilities Hospitals Earn National Recognition in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care

This year, yet another RWJBarnabas Health maternity hospital has been added to U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care – marking seven added to the ranks of High Performing. This year, yet another RWJBarnabas Health maternity hospital has been added to U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care – marking seven added to the ranks of High Performing.

U.S. News & World Report is the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice and this is the highest award a hospital can earn as part of the annual maternity care study. Now in its fifth year, a record number—approximately 900 hospitals nationwide—submitted maternity data for evaluation.

Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City has joined its sister RWJBarnabas Health maternity hospitals that have once again have been recognized as High Performing, including Community Medical Center in Toms River, Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, and Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth. High-Performing Hospitals demonstrated strong performance on key maternity indicators, including C-section rates among lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, and birthing-friendly practices such as rooming-in and midwifery access.

“This recognition is a testament to the expertise, compassion, and dedication of our maternity teams across the state,” said Suzanne Spernal, senior vice president of women’s services at RWJBarnabas Health. “We are proud that so many of our hospitals have earned the highest designation possible and continue to deliver safe, evidence-based care to mothers, babies, and families in our communities.”

Through its award-winning maternity hospitals, RWJBarnabas Health proudly delivers the most babies in New Jersey. This past summer, the RWJBarnabas Health Maternal Health Peer Recovery Program was recognized for its commitment to improving maternal health by addressing perinatal substance use disorders. The pioneering RWJBarnabas Health Center for Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders has helped thousands of moms and families navigate the mental health challenges that can be associated with pregnancy and the first year following delivery. The RWJBarnabas Health maternity hospitals were also among the first in the state to implement structured, evidence-based care models, such as TeamBirth NJ and Centering Pregnancy, to support healthy moms, babies and families throughout the pregnancy journey.

“Hospitals designated as a U.S. News Best Hospital for Maternity Care are national leaders. This recognition means they are consistently hitting crucial patient safety benchmarks compared to other hospitals,” said Jennifer Winston, Ph.D., health data scientist at U.S. News. “It’s a clear signal to expectant parents about where the highest standards of care are being practiced – when parents see this designation, they can be assured they are choosing a hospital dedicated to exceptional, evidence-based maternity care.”

Best Hospitals for Maternity Care . For more information about U.S. News Best Hospital For Maternity Care, visit