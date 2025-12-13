Shore Regional High School Board of Education Statement on Sea Bright’s Withdrawal From School District

West Long Branch —The Shore Regional High School District Board of Education issued the following statement regarding the New Jersey Supreme Court’s decision in I/M/O the Verified Petition for the Proposed Creation of a PK-12 All-Purpose Regional School District by the Borough of Sea Bright, No.: A-68-24

The Shore Regional Board of Education has reviewed the New Jersey Supreme Court’s recent decision, which held that the Borough of Sea Bright can petition the Commissioner of Education for permission to separate itself from Shore Regional High School and the Oceanport Public Schools. However, contrary to subsequent media reports, the Court did not rule that Sea Bright can leave the Shore Regional and Oceanport School Districts. In fact, the Court explicitly made no determination as to whether Sea Bright met the criteria for withdrawal.

Before Sea Bright would be eligible to withdraw from Shore Regional and Oceanport the Borough must first resolve numerous intermediate steps, including 1) obtaining a favorable decision from the Appellate Division regarding the Commissioner’s June 6, 2025, conditional approval decision; 2) reaching an agreement with the Henry Hudson Regional School District regarding multiple facets of its proposed regionalization including cost apportionment, educational programming, transportation, and school finance; 3) approval of resolutions by the Sea Bright Council and Henry Hudson Board as required by state law; and 4) approval of a referendum by the voters of Sea Bright, Highlands, and Atlantic Highlands.



The Shore Regional Board of Education has been, and remains, committed to providing a well-rounded educational experience of exceptional quality to all its students, including those residing in Sea Bright. Consistent with that commitment, Shore Regional will continue to pursue all efforts necessary to safeguard the educational programming provided to all of Shore Regional High School’s students. Part of that commitment involves full participation in legal efforts which seek to guarantee that any efforts to significantly alter the District’s educational offerings are in full compliance with State law. Shore Regional’s duty to its students, and the community it serves, demands nothing less.

Shore Regional has educated the children of Sea Bright for decades. A change in district would mean that younger children will not attend the same schools as their older brothers and sisters, or that students would be unable to attend high school with the friends they made during elementary and middle school in Oceanport. Parents, guardians, and students residing in Sea Bright who do not support such wholesale changes in their educational programs and opportunities are encouraged to attend upcoming meetings of the Sea Bright Borough Council and make your thoughts known.