Standing Room Only on Wednesday Night For Lights, Camera, Long Branch

Abel then introduced guest speaker Jon Crowley, who has an extensive resume having worked within the television industry for over two decades, producing and directing several well-known television series including “Impractical Jokers”, “House Hunters International”, “Big Brother”, “Lizard Lick Towing”, “Love After Lock-Up”, “Trading Spouses”, “Breaking the Ice”, “Full Contact”, and “Upload with Shaquille O’Neal”, among many others. Crowley is a two-time EMMY award winner, and CableACE.

Crowley, who lives in Atlantic Highlands, spoke about how much local businesses will benefit from the motion picture industry, as they head over the bridge into New Jersey away from New York.

He told many stories about other towns that were amazed about the profits they could earn. “One initially doubtful mayor asked me how soon other film crews could come back to his town,” Crowley laughed.

Long Branch is no stranger to film crews utilizing the town’s assets. Over the summer Kevin Hart was filming 72 Hours, a Netflix movie in Elberon. Adam Sandler was also in New Jersey filming Happy Gilmore 2. He didn’t do any filming in Long Branch, but hung out at the Bucky James Center and played basketball with the locals.

A few years ago The Soprano’s filmed at the Ocean Place (an episode that was to have taken place in Miami). And an episode of Sex and the City was filmed in Elberon (supposedly in the Hamptons). It’s the episode where Samantha is mad at Richard and throws a melon through a window.

Crowley’s main point of his anecdotes was how much money the film industry will bring to local businesses and the community. “Even resident in the neighborhood of where a movie is being filmed could receive money for their inconvenience,” Crowley said. “The amount depends on how big the movie is and what budget it has.”

He spouted out facts, one after another, adding entertaining anecdotes, keeping the audience mesmerized and at the same time impressed and encouraged by his knowledge.

He would periodically ask how much time he had left to speak. “What? Fifteen minutes? I could go on for hours,” he said pulling at his hair. “I have so much information in my brain.” He finally gave in and sat down on Santa’s couch in with Christmas Trees as a backdrop. “If anyone has any questions I’ll be over here. A line formed immediately and he answered every one.

Mayor John Pallone was impressed with Crowley’s performance. “He’s so informative and a great speaker,” Pallone said. “I could listen to him for hours.”