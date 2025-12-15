Family Addiction Network Holiday Event

The holidays look a little different when addiction lives in the family.

That’s why we gather.

Not to pretend everything is perfect… but to remind each other we don’t have to carry this season alone.

At the annual holiday gathering, we show up with honesty, compassion, and a little humor to keep us warm. We share stories, strength, and the kind of understanding you only get from people who get it.

If this time of year feels heavy, complicated, or just plain exhausting, come sit with us.

We navigate the tough moments together- and celebrate the wins, too.

Community doesn’t fix everything… but it sure makes everything easier to face.