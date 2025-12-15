Local Obituaries

Maureen Rose (McGinnis) Penta passed away peacefully in her 80th year at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

A much-loved wife, sister, aunt, great-aunt, grandmother, daughter, cousin, friend, and teacher who gave of herself tirelessly and unceasingly, Maureen will be hugely missed by many, for a long time. Born in Paterson, NJ on September 6, 1946, the first year of the baby boomers, Maureen grew up in Allenhurst NJ as the eldest of seven children. A proud product of her Catholic upbringing — Holy Spirit School (1960), St. Rose High School (1964) and Cabrini College (1968 – highest grade point average in the Education Dept), Maureen went on to earn an MS from Monmouth University (1972), published a voluminous research guide to language arts resources, and was certified as a K-12 Reading Specialist. Maureen ran the reading lab at Ocean Township Middle School for many years, teaching and tutoring generations of Ocean students who still fondly remember her.

A lover of the Shore, Maureen lived her life in Long Branch, never residing more than two blocks from the ocean. Among her many little-known skills from the 60s and beyond, were master sun tanner, telephone switchboard operator, carhop, diaper-changer, walker (70,000 kilometers in all 50 states) and marathoner (9 marathons and several half marathons in the US and Europe). Maureen was volunteer President of the Princeton Area Walkers for many years, and the recipient of six Presidential Sports Awards. Her two special loves were travel — whenever and wherever by plane, train, automobile, sailing yacht (Caribbean, Labrador, Canada) or bicycle — and attending Broadway shows (too many to count). In short, Maureen loved life and made the most of every opportunity. Most of all, she loved unwaveringly her family and friends. Everyone she met felt acknowledged and loved her back.

Maureen was predeceased by her beloved parents Joseph A. and Ruth (Thomas) McGinnis, her dear husband Garry M. Penta, nephew Eric Ayalik Pelly and brother-in-law Paul P. Gallagher. Among those who will miss her greatly are her four sisters Marcy McGinnis (NYC and Ocean Grove); Laurie Pelly (David) (Quebec); Janet Mercadante (Joe) (Long Branch and Delaware) and Susan McGinnis (Point Pleasant Beach); brothers Joseph McGinnis (Patricia) (Hollandale, FL) and Mark McGinnis (Shanna)(Marlton NJ); nieces Michelle, Jackie (Alex), Rosie (Bill), Elizabeth (James), Christine (Chris) and Ellen (Jordan); nephews Brian, Kevin (Mallory), Joe, and Dan; great nieces Sydney, Bella, Emma and Savannah; brother-in-law Joe Forino, sister-in-law Patty Quinn McGinnis, numerous cousins, extended Penta family members, and many friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, January 9, 2026 from 4-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 10 at 10:30 am at St. Michael’s Church in West End, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Ayalik Fund for Inuit Youth (www.ayalikfund.ca), established in memory of Maureen’s much loved nephew Eric, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.

Michael Jay Janesko, 71 a lifelong resident of Long Branch died on Sunday, December 7th at the Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch.

He was the owner and operator of his construction company. Michael truly enjoyed building and helping family, friends and neighbors with their projects. Michael was a motorcycle enthusiast, who loved to go on long rides as well as riding with the Harley Davidson store organized rides to raise money for many local charities.

He was pre-deceased by his sister, Nancy Kessler.

Surviving are his four sisters, Lori Janesko, Susan Janesko, Judy Gallo and Leslie Davis.

Following Michael’s wishes, he will be privately cremated. Michael’s family will hold a memorial service at a date to be announced.

Victor “Vic” Competiello, 63, of Middletown, died on Saturday, December 13.

Vic was born in Avellino, Italy in 1963 to Rosina and Michele Competiello. He was raised on a farm in Avellino for a few years before moving to Brooklyn, where he was raised from a young age. Vic met his wife, and they married and began their family, raising them in Staten Island, and finally moved to Middletown where they have resided since 2021. He was a salesman for Raymor and Flanagan, and later Bob’s Furniture.

Vic was an actor, and received several Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performances and appeared on several movies and shows such as Big and SNL. He was very proud of his Italian heritage, and enjoyed cooking, especially his meatballs, and taking care of his fig and cherry trees. Vic also enjoyed horse racing, and was sure to attend the Kentucky Derby every chance he got.

He is predeceased by his parents.

Surviving is his wife, Carol Competiello, their children Victoria and Nicholas Competiello of Middletown, and his brothers, Tony and Guy Competiello.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 17 from 6pm – 8pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Vic’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org)

For messages of condolences, or to share a favorite memory of Vic, please visit his page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com

*Due to common allergens, the family has asked that no flowers be present for the visitation*

Susan Theresa DeLuca, affectionately known as “Susie” to her friends and family, entered into eternal rest on December 12, 2025, in Long Branch, NJ. Born on August 19, 1954, in Kittanning, PA, Susie’s warm smile and gentle spirit were a blessing to all who knew her.

Susie was a beacon of resolve and kindness throughout her life. She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she received her BA in Psychology in 1976. She was a dedicated homemaker and a compassionate part-time senior caregiver at various points in her life. Susie’s gentle touch and empathetic ear brought comfort to many during her years of service.

Susie had a passion for gardening and always looked forward to the Spring planting season. She also found great joy in cooking for her loved ones and friends, regardless of whether or not it was a holiday. She had a love for the classic films of TCM, and was also an avid fan of the music of Bruce Springsteen.

Susie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Philip; her cherished daughter, Nicole; her dear sisters, Catherine Georgy and Judith El Nabarawi; and her brother, Thomas Barrett, Jr. She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories with her son, Anton; her goddaughter, Laura E. Petillo; nephews Michael, Matthew, and Joshua Georgy; and her brothers, John D. Barrett and Daniel F. Barrett, OFM.

Susie’s life may have been filled with many trials, but throughout the years, her strength, courage, and will never wavered. She was a living example of the virtues she held in high esteem, touching the lives of those around her in quiet yet profound ways. Her memory will continue to inspire and guide us.

As we bid farewell to Susie, we celebrate the cherished moments and the enduring impact she made on all of us. Her legacy of love will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those she touched. Susie’s journey on earth may have come to a close, but the echoes of her loving spirit will resonate for eternity.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, from 6-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday 10 am at Holy Trinity R.C. Church. Long Branch. Interment will follow in Mt Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

Virginia S. “Ginny” Liszanckie, wife/mom/friend, passed away after a long illness on December 2, 2025, at her home in Eatontown, NJ. Born on March 5, 1945, in Newark, NJ, Ginny’s life was a testament to importance of service and the impact one individual can have on the lives of many. Ginny’s journey began as a bright student at Long Branch High School, where her academic excellence earned her a place in the National Honors Society. Her thirst for knowledge and self-improvement persisted throughout her life, as she often participated in various courses at Brookdale Community College, never ceasing to grow and learn.

For over two decades, Ginny served with distinction at Fort Monmouth. Her dedication was recognized with the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service, highlighting her critical support to the Tactical Ground Reporting system (TIGR). Her role as a PEO C3T was not just a job; it was a mission she undertook with passion, serving her country with unwavering commitment.

Ginny’s zest for life was paralleled by her creativity and love for jewelry making, an art that she both mastered and shared with those around her. Her baked goods were the highlight of many family gatherings and often appreciated by many friends during their time of need. She believed in the power of connection and the joy found in simple moments shared with loved ones.

Her volunteer work was a reflection of her generous spirit. Ginny gave her time and heart to Monmouth Medical Center and Christ The King Parish, where she cherished the opportunity to spend time with children, preparing for their first penance and communion. It was in these roles that Ginny’s true happiness emerged and touched the future generation, leaving a legacy of kindness and faith.

Predeceased by her parents, Dominic and Antoinette Strollo of Oceanport, Ginny’s love and lessons live on through her devoted husband, Richard E. Liszanckie, with whom she shared 56 years of unwavering love and partnership. Her daughters, Nicole Johnson and her husband, John, of Oceanport, and Regina Liszanckie and her partner, Jared Monschein, of Seattle, Washington, continue her legacy.

In the words of Helen Keller, “What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” Ginny’s love, laughter, and legacy are forever etched in the hearts of those who knew her. She taught us that life’s true beauty lies not in its length, but in the quality of its moments and the love we share.

Virginia S. Liszanckie’s story is not one of sorrow but a celebration of a life well-lived, a journey marked by love, service, and the joy of lifelong learning. Let us honor her memory by embodying her unwavering positivity and by making each day count. Ginny’s light continues to shine in the lives of all who were blessed to know her.

Kindly omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jacqueline M. Wilentz Comprehensive Breast Center or to Monmouth County SPCA.

Frances Gaertner, 88, of Perrineville, NJ, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2025.

Born on February 22, 1937, in Brooklyn, NY, Frances was the daughter of Vincenzo and Mary Mugno. She was raised in Belleville, NJ, where she spent her childhood and early years. After graduating high school, Frances began working for Fireman’s Fund in Newark, NJ—an opportunity that would change her life. It was there that she met the love of her life, John Gaertner, and the two were married on October 27, 1956.

Fran and John made their first home in Irvington, NJ, before settling in Edison, where they raised their two sons, Jeffery and John. In their later years, they retired to the quiet comfort of Perrineville, where Fran enjoyed a peaceful life surrounded by family and the memories they built together.

Although Frances did not pursue a career outside the home, she dedicated herself fully to her family. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt—always present, always supportive, and unfailingly generous with her love.

Frances is predeceased by her beloved husband, John, and her son Jeffery. She is survived by her son John and his wife Francine; her cherished grandchildren, John, Nicholas, and Nicholas’s wife Kayla; and her sister, Patricia Merz, along with Patricia’s family. She will be remembered with deep affection by all who knew and loved her.

At the request of the family, services will be private.

Donations in Frances’s memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.Support Kidney Patients – American Kidney Fund | American Kidney Fund

Rosemarie Strong was the cherished daughter of the late Hubert and Rose Starr. Her sister, Marie Fendelander, along with her late son, Paul Strong, and numerous nieces and nephews, were an integral part of her life, each holding a special place in her heart. Her spirit is carried on by her devoted daughter, Maureen Strong and her husband, Christopher, who provided her with love and comfort in her final days. Rosemarie’s legacy also lives on through her grandchildren, Daniel, Erin, and Quinn, as well as her great-grandchildren, Owen, Skylar, and Ella Starr, who brought immense joy and pride to her life.

A graduate of Monmouth University, Rosemarie earned her Bachelor’s degree and went on to lead a distinguished career. For over six decades, she served with dedication and professionalism as a paralegal, firstly for Ascenzio R. Albarelli Esq. and later for Mark A. Steinberg Esq. Her exceptional work ethic and commitment to excellence saw her rise to become the President of the New Jersey Legal Secretaries Association.

Away from work, she was an avid reader and her love for cats was well-known; she shared her home with many feline companions over the years, each cherished for their unique personalities and the comfort they provided. As a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she instilled in her family the values of education, hard work, and the importance of family bonds.

The world has lost a truly remarkable woman in Rosemarie Strong. Her memory will be cherished and her presence deeply missed. As we bid farewell to Rosemarie, we celebrate a life well-lived, full of purpose and enriched by the love she gave. Her passing marks the end of an era, but her spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to have been touched by her exceptional life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM at Star of the Sea Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rosemarie’s memory to the Monmouth County SPCA

The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.

Romilda “Ronnie” Micciulla, a beacon of unwavering strength and boundless love, passed away on December 5, 2025. Born on December 7, 1949, in Staten Island, NY, to the late Ann and Sam Russo, Ronnie’s life was marked by her dedication to her family, her deep Christian faith, and her tireless service to her community.

Ronnie was the wife of the late Louis Micciulla. She was a devoted mother to her three children—Marc and his wife Erin, Christian Russo, and Tara Micciulla. Ronnie’s joy was multiplied with her adoring granddaughters: Paulina (Nina), Lily, Madi, and Sam. She was “Nona” to so many where her love and guidance were a constant presence in their lives.

She is survived by her sisters, Frances Hogan and Marcella Abatemarco, who, along with Ronnie, shared a bond that transcended time and distance. Ronnie was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Russo-Small. Her nieces, nephews, and the countless others who were fortunate to be embraced by her warmth will remember her as a second mother and a confidant.

Ronnie’s educational journey culminated with her graduation from St. John Villa Academy High School, where she later returned to work and became affectionately known as “Miss Ronnie.” Her natural ability to nurture and guide young minds was evident to all who knew her. Ronnie’s commitment to service extended far beyond the school’s walls. She started Staten Island Special Athletes, a group under Special Olympics. Her love for those with special needs, as well as her crusade for inclusion, led her to create one of the first unified sports programs.

Ronnie loved her country and those who served our country. She was a pillar of support during Fleet Week in Staten Island, commissioning Navy ships, adopting sailors, and providing a maternal touch to many in uniform. During the harrowing times following the 9/11 attacks, Ronnie’s leadership shone brightly as she established and ran the Homeport Rescue Center, offering solace and support to firefighters, national guard members, and volunteers. Her indomitable spirit and distinct Staten Island accent were immortalized in the book “God at Ground Zero,” which celebrated her as a “go-getter” whose impact resonated deeply within the community.

Ronnie’s passion for helping others found another outlet through her work with American Recreational Military Services (ARMS), where she supported the military, particularly the NJ National Guard. Her volunteer spirit was also evident in her active roles as PTA president for Eatontown Public Schools and PTSA president for Monmouth Regional High School.

Ronnie Micciulla’s life was a testament to the power of love, the importance of community, and the impact one person can have on the lives of many. Her legacy of kindness, resilience, and unwavering support will continue to inspire those who were blessed to know her. Ronnie’s departure leaves behind a void in the hearts of her loved ones, but her memory will forever be a guiding light in their lives.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 from 4-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. Funeral Wednesday 10 am at the funeral with the service to begin at 10:30am, Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to make a donation to Prime Time Center, the program that Ronnie’s son Christian attends. Donations can be mailed to Prime Time Center, 51 James Way, Eatontown, NJ 07724. Please state “in memory of Ronnie Micciulla” in the memo. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

Sandra Epstein, 82 of Tinton Falls died at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

She was an administrator of the Guggenheim library at Monmouth University before retiring. Sandy enjoyed her time volunteering for the SPCA in Eatontown, playing Mah Jong and attending shows and dinners with her friends. She enjoyed her winters in Del Ray Beach, Fl. Sandy and her husband Warren were avid travelers visiting Israel several times as well as traveling throughout Europe and the American southwest. She enjoyed the southwest so much, she chose that motif to decorate her home. Sandy loved to go shopping. She loved to paint and do needlepoint.

Sandy was the co-author of the book, Images of America, Belmar II.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Warren I. Epstein in August of 2025.

Surviving is her son and his partner, Brian Epstein and Odette of New Orleans, La., her daughter, Doni Anne Epstein, Pooler, Ga.; her sister, Ronnie Fern Granoff, West Long Branch; sister-in-law, Marcia Cohen, Manalapan; her niece and nephew Lisa Cohen and Bobby Cohen; her aunt Fay Chapman, Monmouth Beach, her cousin Scott Chapman and his wife Jeanne, West Long Branch and their two sons Steven and Kevin Chapman, Oceanport, and her dog Suki.

Funeral services were Tuesday, December 9th at 10 am at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Interment will follow on family plot in Beth El-Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus.

Ann M. Oroszlany-Brown, 59, of Lincroft, loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her adoring and loving family on Thursday, December 4th.

Ann was born and raised in Manhattan, attended St. Joseph’s Elementary and Dominican Academy. After high school, she graduated from Manhattanville College with a B.S. in Mathematics, earned her Master’s degree in Education from Fordham University, and then a Professional Diploma in Administration and Supervision from St. John’s University. Ann married her college sweetheart, Tom, and they started their fairy tale life in Staten Island, New York. They later moved to Manalapan, New Jersey where they began their family. Their final move was to Lincroft, New Jersey where they have lived for over 22 years.

Ann started her career as a 3rd grade teacher and then was a high school math teacher for several years before becoming a vice principal. Once her family began, Ann stayed home to raise her children. She began tutoring students in math and decided to start her own tutoring business. She was the founder and President of Brown’s Tutoring for over 20 years.

Ann was a devout catholic, attending daily 9 am mass at St. Leo the Great and participating in a daily rosary group. Ann’s greatest passions in life were teaching, going to the beach, swimming, and reading. She counted down each summer until our annual family vacation to Woodloch Pines Resort in the Poconos – the happiest place on earth. Her happy places were Spring Lake Beach, her backyard pool, and Woodloch. She loved to shop at Talbots and buy the latest cashmere sweater. Her smile was engaging and her beautiful laughter contagious.

Ann was a joyful, caring, compassionate, strong, and loving person. Most of all, Ann loved spending time with her family or helping those in need. She loved to go for coffee with friends after attending daily mass and going to lunches with the ladies. Several years ago, Ann started a tradition of handing out poinsettias to friends at church and it grew to giving out over 80 poinsettias last year during the Christmas season. Ann loved hosting summer barbeques and was known for her annual family Easter egg hunts. She loved her family dinners on the deck and loved making each child’s favorite dinner when they came home from college. Almost every evening, Ann would watch her favorite shows – Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

She is predeceased by her father, Antal Oroszlany.

Ann is survived by her best friend and beloved husband of over 33 years, Tom, their four children Annmarie (27) and her husband Joshua Kaiser of Wall Township, Christina (25), Thomas (23), and Patrick (20) all of Lincroft, her mother, Norah Oroszlany, her siblings Nora Driscoll, Tony Oroszlany, and Peter Oroszlany, many loving nieces and nephews, and her mini Goldendoodle, Bella.

Visitation was Monday, December 8, from 4 pm – 8 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, December 9th at 10:15 am at St. Leo the Great Parish, 50 Hurleys Lane, Lincroft. Burial will follow at St. Gabriel Cemetery, Marlboro.

In lieu of flowers, Ann’s family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to the Padre Pio Foundation of America (www.padrepio.com) or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (www.giving.mskcc.org).

Catherine DeOrio, a beloved mother, grandmother and aunt, passed away on December 4, 2025, following a tragic, debilitating decline from Alzheimer’s dementia. She was 84 years old. She was born June 16, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to Albert and Lucille Kalie. Cathy had a zest for life, always warm and friendly to all. She outlived her older brother, Donald Kalie and her younger brother, Jon Kalie. Cathy was raised in Dearborn, Michigan and was a cheerleader at Edsel Ford High School. She received her Bachelors of Education degree from Eastern Michigan University. She married her high school sweetheart, Joseph DeOrio. They moved to Tinton Falls, NJ in the early 1970’s.

After 30 years of marriage, they had grown apart and were amicably divorced, but both were still very supportive of their two children.

Cathy was a wonderful and loving mother to daughter, Dawn DeOrio Volpacchio and son, Tony and his wife Barbara DeOrio. She was grandmother to Dante Volpacchio, Maya Volpacchio, Alyssa and her husband Bryan DeOrio Blauvelt and Austin DeOrio. She had five nieces and five nephews. Whether it be family or friends, she always gave a big strong hug to all.

Well-liked by her students and colleagues as a physical education teacher, Cathy worked for over 25 years in the Little Silver school system. She enjoyed playing golf, was a member of the Oceanport Garden Club and sang in the choir at the Reformed Lutheran Church in Long Branch, NJ. She loved being outdoors, tending to her flower beds and feeding and watching the birds that would visit the feeders in her back yard.

A memorial service was held for Cathy on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at the Reformed Lutheran Church in Long Branch, NJ at 2:30 pm. Address: 992 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ 07764

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to make a donation to one of the below rescue organizations in honor of Cathy’s favorite breed of dog, who were her constant companions.

https://shihtzu.rescueme.org/newjersey.

https://smallpawsbigheartsrescue.org/adopt-a-shih-tzu-in-philadelphia-pa/https://peytonsplaceanimalrescue.org/

A light repast will be served following the memorial service.

Jose Santos, a cherished pillar of the Long Branch Portuguese community and a beloved family man, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2025, at the age of 88. Born on February 24, 1937, in Fatima, Portugal, Jose’s journey led him to the United States in 1969 alongside his devoted wife, Luzia. Together, they built a life marked by perseverance, love, and the joy of helping others.

Jose is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Luzia Santos; his sons, Jose A. Santos and Rui Santos; his daughter-in-law, Tammy Santos; and his adored grandchildren, Treasure Santos, Christopher Santos, Diana Haefner, and David Santos. His legacy continues through his seven great-grandchildren, who brought immense happiness to his later years. He is also survived by his brother, Francisco Santos.

With a heart as vast as the ocean, he assisted numerous Portuguese families, including his own, in establishing new roots in America. His work at Mihm’s Boat Works in Monmouth Beach spanned several decades, where his exceptional skill in boat restoration was greatly admired and respected.

Jose’s ingenuity and craftsmanship extended beyond his professional life. He was an avid restorer of antique cars, a passion that earned him numerous accolades at car shows. His pride shone brightest when driving his grandchildren and great-grandchildren through the streets of Long Branch in his meticulously maintained vehicles. Always ready for a conversation, he never missed an opportunity to share his knowledge and enthusiasm with fellow antique car admirers.

Known for his friendly demeanor and courage, Jose’s presence was a comfort and joy to those around him. His favorite haunt, Por Do Sol—formerly Silvestre’s—was a place where he spent countless hours in the company of old friends and welcomed new ones with open arms. His ability to connect with people was unrivaled, and there was truly no one he would not speak to.

Jose’s love for the Portuguese community was profound and he was one of the original founders of the Portuguese Club in Long Branch. His handy, capable hands were a testament to a life lived with purpose and service. The memory of Jose Santos will be held in the hearts of those who knew him as a symbol of unwavering friendship, bravery, and the enduring spirit of community.

As we bid farewell to Jose, we celebrate a life richly lived and deeply felt. His stories, laughter, and the warmth of his company will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Jose Santos leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work, and the importance of kinship, which will continue to inspire generations to come.

The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.

Mr. Willie Betts was born on April 28, 1942, in Mississippi to Willie Betts Sr. and Betty Allen. After graduating from high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy for ten years.

In 1966, Willie met the love of his life, Ella Covin. They married in 1972 and shared many years together until her passing. Willie worked for Level Line Door Company before joining the Long Branch School System, where he dedicated himself to serving the community.

Sports were one of Willie’s greatest joys. He loved high school football and track, and he never missed a chance to cheer on his stepsons and nephews as they excelled in athletics. He was especially proud of his sons Glenn and Don, who broke many records at Long Branch High School. Whether it was a football game or a track meet, Willie was always there, watching with pride and joy in his heart.

A man of faith, Willie gave his life to Christ at an early age and lived with devotion, integrity, and kindness. He was known as a great man and an exceptional father whose legacy continues through his family.

Willie was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ella Covin Betts; his mother, Betty Evans; his father, Willie Betts Sr.; his brother, Donald; his sisters, Jean and Brenda; and his stepchildren Ronald Covin, Jackie Covin, and Sylvester Covin.

He leaves to cherish his memory to his daughters Christa Robinson and Leslie Sweet of Long Branch; his sons Glenn Covin of New York, Gregory Covin (Darlene) and Donald Covin of Long Branch, Keith Covin of Maryland, and Raymond Covin (Denise) of New Brunswick. He is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family who will continue to honor his life and legacy.

John Gerald Gualtieri Sr, a longtime resident of Oceanport, New Jersey, passed away on December 12, 2025, in Long Branch, New Jersey.

John was born on October 16, 1932, in Newark, New Jersey, to Algina and Ralph Gualtieri, both of whom predeceased him. He grew up with a strong commitment to education, service, and family—values that would guide him throughout his life.

He graduated from Belleville High School in 1950, earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Upsala College in 1954, where he was a member of the Sigma Pi Sigma fraternity, and went on to receive a Master of Science degree from the University of Connecticut in 1956.

John proudly served his country, spending two years in the United States Army at Fort Monmouth beginning in 1958. Following his active service, he continued his dedication to the Army as a civilian research physicist for an additional 38½ years, retiring in 1995. Over the course of his distinguished career, John authored 50 scientific publications, delivered 30 international symposium presentations, gave four invited presentations, and was awarded six patents. His work earned more than 150 citations in scientific literature, along with eight non-government awards and thirteen government awards—testaments to his intellect, perseverance, and impact in his field.

In 1963, John married the love of his life, Marion De Luca. Together they built a devoted family and shared over six decades of marriage. He was a loving father to four sons: John, Guy, Neil, and Carl. He was also a proud father-in-law to Helen, Kim, and Dolores, and a devoted grandfather to Caitlin, Keira, and Ashlyn, who brought him immense joy and pride.

John is survived by his beloved wife Marion; his children and grandchildren; his sister Jean Singleton and her husband Bob; his brother Ralph and his wife Debora Villa; and sister-in-law Grace Katchen.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, John was deeply involved in his community. He was one of the founding fathers of the Oceanport Basketball Association in 1980, a member of an adult men’s softball league, and an active participant in the Holy Name Society. Demonstrating his lifelong curiosity and love of learning, he also graduated from the Gemological Institute of America in 1976.

John will be remembered as a accomplished scientist, a dedicated public servant, a committed community member, and above all, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His legacy lives on through his family, his contributions to science, and the many lives he touched with his integrity, generosity, and quiet strength.

Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Wednesday at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 1:15 pm Thursday at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Shore House, 266 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740 or to Christ the King Parish, 101 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneral homes.com.

Ken Walters, 96, formerly of West Long Branch, NJ, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday morning, December 12, 2025. He was born on December 17, 1928, in New York, New York.

Ken is survived by his loving children: his daughter, Cindy Clayton of Tinton Falls; his daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Tom Zambrano of Eatontown; and his son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Sue Walters of Belmar. He is also survived by his ten cherished grandchildren and their spouses: Adriana, Brandon, Carissa, Jason, Christina, Courtney, David, Chris, Kenny, Michael, Nick and Thomas as well as his six beloved great-grandchildren, Caroline, Natalie, Colton, Cooper, Paxton and Jack.

Ken was predeceased by his beloved wife of 70 years, Annette “Blondie” Walters, as well as his father, Harold Walters, and his mother, Ruth Miller Walters.

Ken spent much of his youth in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he discovered his lifelong passion for music. That passion led him to pursue a degree in music education at Louisiana State University, where he was a proud member of the Golden Band from Tiger Land. He later earned a Master’s degree from Columbia University.

During the Korean War, Ken enlisted in the United States Army. While serving in the Army Band at Fort Monmouth, he met his future bride, Annette, at a USO dance—a meeting that marked the beginning of a devoted partnership that would span seven decades.

Ken’s love of music and teaching shaped his professional life. He served as Band Director of the Marching 200 and Dean of Students at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School. One of the greatest honors from his musical career was being selected for the inaugural class of the All Shore Band Directors Hall of Fame in 2009. Ken was an accomplished saxophonist and played in big bands throughout the shore area.

His commitment to service extended beyond education: he served as Captain and President of the West Long Branch First Aid Squad, as an officer of West Long Branch Fire Department #2 and was also a member of the West Long Branch recreation and shade tree commissions. During the summers he worked at Monmouth Park Racetrack as a parimutuel clerk.

While any one of these accomplishments would reflect a life well lived, Ken will be remembered most for his sense of humor and his deep love for his family.

Known affectionately as “Poppy” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was famous for his “Poppy jokes.” Ken was inseparable from his beloved Annette, proudly driving her everywhere they went. Everything you needed to know about his secret to a successful marriage of 70 years could be summed up in two simple words, “Yes Dear”.

While the world will not be quite the same without Ken, his family finds comfort in knowing he has been reunited with the love of his life, his Blondie.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 6-8 pm Tuesday December 16 at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. There will be a Funeral Mass at 10 am on Wednesday December 17 at Holy Trinity Church (Christ the King) on Prospect Ave in Long Branch. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com (http://www.fiorefuneralhomes.com/).

Robert W. Andreasi, 77, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, passed away on Friday, November 28, 2025.

He was born in Astoria, NY, and lived in Bethpage and Hempstead, NY, before moving to New Jersey in 1987.

He was an electrician for IBEW Local #3 in New York for 37 years before retiring in 2010. He was a member of the South Jersey Chapter of Local Union #3 Retirees Association, the Catholic War Veterans Mount Carmel Post, and IAATO (Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean). Robert was a volunteer for Toys for Tots and a communicant of St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in West End, Long Branch.

He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Helen Andreasi.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Susan; son, Robert and his wife Christina Andreasi of West Long Branch; daughter, Nicole and her husband Dominick Mazza of Ocean Township; brother, Russell Andreasi and sister, Roberta Andreasi; grandchildren, Nicholas and Matthew Mazza and Benedetta and Natalia Andreasi, and his many sisters and brothers in law, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Toys for Tots. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhome.com.

Leon Fredrick Yarbrough also known as “Lee” was born in Long Branch, NJ on February 13, 1972 to the late Patricia Yarbrough and Douglas Bland Sr. Leon attended the Red Bank Public School System.

Leon worked in various capacities throughout his life. He was a mechanic, lawn and yard caretaker, and an all around handyman. Lee’s talents just didn’t stop there. Most never knew he was one of the best drivers in the world—A master behind the wheel. Lee was also known for riding his bicycle through rain, snow, and sun—well into his 50’s.

If you didn’t see him hanging around Gus’s Shop, you’d most likely would see him with his best friends Joey and Billy riding around town, or with his aunts that he loved so much. After the passing of his mother Lee spent the last few years living and enjoying life with his sister Tina and her family.

Leon will be remembered for his love for his community, his family, his witty comebacks and singing. He never let his hardships keep him down. He had heart, grit, and a quiet kind of magic.

Leon is predeceased by his grandmother Bettie Yarbrough, uncle Aaron, Larry and aunt Yvonne Yarbrough.

Leon leaves behind his sister Tina Yarbrough Watson and brother-in-law David Watson of North Carolina; brother Rasheen Yarbrough and fiance Darrah Bacy of New Jersey; nephews and nieces Michael Mackason, David Watson, Jr, Emanni, Rasheen Jr., Rakoi, Ra’ni and A’yan Yarbrough; great nephews and great nieces Jayden, Mylena, Michael Jr., Mila Mackason, and Marlee Pierre; uncles & aunts Elizabeth Walker, Renee, Sammy and Eric Yarbrough. He also leaves behind a host of siblings, cousins, family and friends.

Marlea Balsamini, 84, of Wayside, NJ passed away peacefully in the presence of family members on November 13th, 2025.

Marlea was born in Jersey City to James R. and Arnetta Tracey. She grew up in Jersey City and graduated from Jersey City State College, where she received her B.S. in biology and her M.S. in chemistry. She had a brilliant career as a chemistry teacher at Clifton High School, and she was loved by both faculty and students. She was married to Joseph Balsamini (who preceded her), for 29 years. They resided in Wayne, NJ and later moved to Rolling Meadows in Wayside, NJ. Upon retirement, they pursued many mutual hobbies which included following hockey and football, going to the theater, reading, and, of course, traveling the world! They also spent at least 6 months at their home in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Marlea was very active in both of her communities as well as the local church. As a widow, she was fortunate to develop a loving relationship with Richard Conzo, a widower from Rolling Meadows. The two were inseparable, and enjoyed many moments together with both of their families, many friends, and at various functions within the communities.

To everyone who has ever met her, Marlea was known as beautiful, kind, energetic, and elegant. A quote she once said was: “Seize the moment and stop wasting time, because you never realize how much time is wasted in idle minutes”. She lived a blessed, busy, productive life, and to this we say “well done Marlea, you will be missed but never forgotten”.

Marlea was predeceased by her husband Joseph Balsamini; her parents James R. Tracey and Arnetta Tracey Schrumpf; her brothers Alan Tracey, Joseph Tracey, and James Tracey, and her sister-in-law Nanette Tracey. She is survived by her significant other Richard Conzo; her daughters Deborah Shultis, Maria Balsamini, and Jeanine Balsamini; her grandchildren Desiree, Ariana, Gregory, Matthew, and Trevor; her great-grandchildren Luca and Nathaniel; her nieces Michele Tracey and Kellyann Bisbano; her great nieces Krystina, Gabriella, and Garrett; and her great-great niece Alara.

Marlea’s memorial mass will be held at 11 AM on December 13th at the Church of Saint Anselm, 1028 Wayside Rd, Tinton Falls NJ. For online condolences, please visit Marlea’s

memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com