Amerigo Vespucci Society Hosts Sold-Out Annual Christmas Dinner in Long Branch

By Roberto Ferragina

On Saturday, December 13, the Amerigo Vespucci Society held its annual Christmas Dinner at Johnny Piancone’s Italian Restaurant in Long Branch. The festive event was sold out, with approximately 75 members and guests in attendance.

The evening began with an opening prayer delivered by Deacon Joseph Richichi. Society President Joseph Mossa then welcomed attendees and congratulated member Frank Crupi, Esq., who was recently elected as the Society’s 2026 President.

“This dinner is one of our most meaningful traditions,” said Mossa. “It brings our members together to celebrate the season, our heritage, and the strong sense of community that defines the Amerigo Vespucci Society.”

Event chairmen Roberto Ferragina, Joseph Sirianni, and Frank Crupi encouraged guests to enjoy the evening’s festivities, announced a raffle to be held later in the night, and acknowledged several dignitaries in attendance, including New Jersey Superior Court Judge Albert Rescinio, Long Branch Mayor John Pallone, Ocean Township Councilman Rob Acerra, and Long Branch Board of Education member Dominick Sama.

“This event is about fellowship, gratitude, and celebrating another successful year for our society,” said Ferragina. “Seeing a sold-out room and so many familiar faces makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

Guests were treated to a traditional Italian dining experience featuring generous antipasto platters, wine service, a full-course buffet, coffee and tea, assorted cookies and pastries, and a cannoli-filled chocolate cake provided by Caputo’s Pastry Shoppe of Long Branch.

“The food and hospitality truly reflect the spirit of the holidays,” said Sirianni. “Johnny Piancone’s and Caputo’s have always been incredible supporters of our events.”

Founded in 1875, the Amerigo Vespucci Society of Long Branch, NJ, began as a mutual aid organization supporting Italian immigrants during a time of widespread discrimination. Today, the Society continues its mission as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, providing community assistance and educational scholarships, combating negative stereotyping of Italian Americans, and promoting appreciation of Italian and Italian-American history, culture, and contributions.