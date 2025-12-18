City of Long Branch Renames Seventh Avenue Community Garden in Honor of Jacob Jones

Long Branch —On Thursday, December 18, the City of Long Branch held a ceremony to name the Seventh Avenue Community Garden in honor of Jacob Jones, recognizing his extraordinary service, leadership, and lasting impact on the community for more than three decades.

Jones was hired as the City of Long Branch’s Director of Community Development in 1993, and faithfully served the City for over 36 years. Throughout his distinguished career, Jake became one of the longest-serving Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) Coordinators in the State of New Jersey. In this role, he worked tirelessly to improve and revitalize the City’s business district, foster meaningful partnerships with business leaders, and secure millions of dollars in funding to support economic development and community growth.

Jake also led numerous initiatives through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, delivering critical resources and programs that directly benefited low-to moderate-income households, individuals, community groups, and distressed areas throughout Long Branch. His work consistently reflected a deep commitment to equity, opportunity, and neighborhood revitalization.

In 2009, Jones brought together a wide range of individuals and organizations to establish the Seventh Avenue Community Garden. Drawing on his expertise in urban farming and his collaborative leadership style, he helped create a space that continues to provide organic produce, promote community health and well-being, enhance urban beautification, and unite residents from diverse neighborhoods in a shared effort.

“Jacob Jones was a driving force behind Long Branch’s community development and revitalization efforts for more than three decades,” said Mayor John Pallone. “His dedication, vision, and ability to bring people together have left a lasting legacy. Renaming the community garden in his honor is a fitting tribute to someone who has given so much to our City and whose work will continue to benefit generations to come.”

Upon unveiling the large sign that is now suspended on the garden fence, Jake gave credit those around him. “Danny Sorrentino had the idea for this garden in 1992,” he said. He also credited Carol Wright for her involvement in keeping the community involved in planting, cultivating and upkeep of the garden and thanked Mayor Pallone for all he did to make the garden a success.

Renaming the community garden in Jacob Jones’ honor recognizes his vision, dedication, and the positive, lasting imprint he has left on the City of Long Branch. His contributions have been critical to the City’s revitalization and have improved the quality of life for countless residents.

The City of Long Branch is proud to honor Jacob Jones and his legacy of service, community building, and sustainable development.