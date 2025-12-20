Glen Rassas Sworn in as Long Branch City Council Member

LONG BRANCH- The Long Branch City Council recently had a swearing in for the newly elected, lifelong resident, Glen Rassas, to the city council. Councilmember Rassas ran in the November 2025 election unopposed.

Glen was born and raised in Long Branch and is a third generation of the Rassas family living in Long Branch. Glen is a 1980 graduate from Long Branch High School. He then attended Rutgers University, College of Pharmacy, graduating in 1985. He has been a registered Pharmacist for 39 years and is currently employed at local pharmacies.

Glen is a member of the Congregation Brothers of Israel, along with his family. He is an active member of the community, most notably organizing and running the Ray Licata Memorial Long Branch Ocean Swim from 2005-2019. This was a fundraising event co-sponsored by the Long Branch Department of Recreation to raise funds to support swimmer safety for the Long Branch Beachfront. In the 15 years that he was a part of the organization, over 100k was raised, directly benefiting the Long Branch community and beachfront.

“We are very happy to have Councilman Rassas be a part of our team here in Long Branch and we look forward to continuing our many initiatives to make this city an even better place to live,” Mayor Pallone said.