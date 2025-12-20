New Picture Book Caitlin’s Star Offers Comfort to Readers of All Ages Navigating Grief and Loss

Sea Bright — Local author Nancy Range Anderson has released Caitlin’s Star, an interactive picture book that is helping children, families, and adults talk about love, loss, and remembrance, especially during the holiday season when emotions can feel stronger.

Inspired by a conversation with her daughter after the loss of a grandparent, Caitlin’s Star tells the story of a young girl who discovers that the love she shared with her grandmother continues to shine in the night sky and in the memories they created. The book includes journaling prompts and space for readers to draw or reflect, making it a keepsake for families.

Although written for children, Anderson soon discovered that the book’s message resonates deeply with adults, grief-support groups, teachers, and grandparents. Many have shared that the story opened meaningful conversations about loss and offered comfort during difficult times.

“The book started as a way to help children, but it has become something much bigger—a gentle resource for readers of all ages who are navigating grief or supporting someone who is,” Anderson said.

Book Details

Caitlin’s Star by Nancy Range Anderson

Paperback | Interactive Picture Book

Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FWMK6HWV

Author Contact: nancyrangeanderson@gmail.com

Website: https://blackbirdlearningassociates.blogspot.com/

What People Are Saying

“Beautifully illustrated and filled with comfort, understanding, and love. Every family should have this on their shelf.”

“A wonderful message that helps parents coach children through the loss of a loved one — with thoughtful spaces to personalize the story.”

“Interactive and meaningful. Children naturally want to add their own memories, their own pictures, their own stars.”

“A comforting guide for young readers that helps adults find the right words during life’s hardest moments.”

“A truly meaningful companion for families navigating loss — tender, honest, and full of heart.”

About the Author

Nancy Range Anderson grew up in Long Branch, NJ, and now resides in Sea Bright. She is an author, speaker, and founder of Blackbird Learning Associates. A lifelong advocate for learning and personal growth, she writes stories that inspire hope and celebrate the enduring bonds of family and love.

In addition to Caitlin’s Star, Nancy is the author of Job Search Skills for Moms, a practical guide that has helped parents reenter the workforce with confidence and purpose.

Caitlin’s Star is her debut children’s book.