RWJBarnabas Health, Saint James Health, Brach Eichler Team Up to Host Community Holiday Coat Drive in Newark

December 23 – As part of its ongoing holiday season of giving, RWJBarnabas Health hosted a community coat drive in partnership with Saint James Health Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and law firm Brach Eichler LLC. The Dec. 23 event was held inside Newark’s East Side High School cafeteria to benefit local families.

Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer, RWJBarnabas Health. “We take seriously our historic role as a provider to New Jersey’s most vulnerable and supporting families facing food insecurity exemplifies who we are as an organization. In the spirit of the holiday season and all year-round, we live our values through our commitment to the total wellbeing of the communities we serve.” “Our mission is not just to provide care in the places we work, but to meet the needs of our communities where they live,” said. “We take seriously our historic role as a provider to New Jersey’s most vulnerable and supporting families facing food insecurity exemplifies who we are as an organization. In the spirit of the holiday season and all year-round, we live our values through our commitment to the total wellbeing of the communities we serve.”

RWJBarnabas Health donated half of the more than 1,000 coats provided to people in need. Hundreds of toys, cold-weather items, toiletries, turkeys, chickens, and nutritious food for holiday meals were also provided across its FQHC, community-based organization, and civic association partners in Essex, Union, Hudson, and Monmouth counties.

“At Saint James Health, we see every day how basic needs like warmth and security are deeply connected to health,” said Nicole Fields, Chief Executive Officer, Saint James Health. “This coat drive is about more than winter clothing – it’s about showing our neighbors that they are seen, supported and cared for. We’re grateful to partner with RWJBarnabas Health and Brach Eichler to come together and help ensure local families can face the winter months with dignity and comfort.”

RWJBarnabas Health distributed over 37.6 tons (75,230 lbs.) of fresh produce and 4,175 turkeys through food drives held across the state this holiday season to help New Jersey families, many of whom have faced lingering impacts from earlier disruptions to federal SNAP benefits during the October government shutdown.

RWJBarnabas Health employees additionally participated in food giveaways in partnership with 23 community-based organizations, civic associations, and FQHCs across New Jersey. The health system also worked with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey to distribute an additional 344 turkeys, 315 chickens, and 30 hams this holiday season.

RWJBarnabas Health’s $1 million donation to support 14 local feeding organizations during the recent government shutdown. Since 2023, RWJBarnabas Health has invested nearly $20 million to support local food programs across New Jersey, with an additional $7 million planned for 2026. This includesduring the recent government shutdown.