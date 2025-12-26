A Time to Reflect and Be Thankful By Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul

As we celebrate the holidays with friends and family, we look back on a year that gave us much to be thankful for.

We are completing our first term in the State Assembly. What a learning experience it’s been! For that we have to thank all of you, the residents of Legislative District 11, for taking the time to share your ideas, and sometimes your criticisms, in helping us understand what’s important to you. Not only did you share your stories and your ideas, but you let us into your lives. Without you, we couldn’t do our jobs.

We are thankful for our reelection and for all the people who came out and voted. The huge election turnout throughout the state sent a powerful message: New Jersey residents are paying attention to what’s going on in the world. We care about each other. Even in times of political division, the election demonstrated that we have more in common than what divides us.

We are thankful for our colleagues on both sides of the aisle in the State Legislature. We had a very successful year measured by so many of our bills passing in the Assembly and the Senate to become law. We experienced the power of bipartisanship and enjoyed working collaboratively to make New Jersey a better place. We may not always agree, but in New Jersey, we work together to get things done.

Traveling around Monmouth County gave us a chance to meet many of our dedicated police officers, firefighters, and first responders. They put their lives on the line everyday to protect us and keep us safe. We thank them for their sacrifice and service.

We also got to spend time with many of our nonprofit partners during our first term. They are real rock stars! They see tragedy and fear, and refuse to look away. They are the quiet suppliers of healthcare; the fighters of homelessness; servers of food to people who are hungry, and promoters of hope in our county. They touch so many lives, it is a great honor to call them our partners and we proudly stand by their sides.

Over the past year, we met with teachers, medical professionals, municipal leaders, veterans, small business owners, religious leaders, farmers, students and so many more. Looking back during this holiday season, we are thankful for all of their insights. There is no more valuable tool to legislators than the knowledge shared by the people we represent.

We are especially thankful to our LD11 partner, Senator Vin Gopal, for his leadership and guidance. We also are grateful for our amazing staff for all they do to support the residents of Monmouth County.

We are grateful to Editor Ellen Carroll and the Coaster for letting us use this space to talk to readers each week and for the Coaster staff’s work in keeping the public informed.

We are thankful to our families who manage to remain cheerful and support us even at the sacrifice of family time together. Their love and understanding is an endless source of joy and strength in our lives.

We’re excited to continue our work in the new legislative session that begins in January. We will continue striving to make Monmouth County and our state more affordable, fairer, and safer for everyone.

In the meantime, we wish everyone joyful holidays and a healthy and prosperous New Year.