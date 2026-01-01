Vin Gopal (D), Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R) and Senator James Holzapfel (R) Express Support for Jacquelyn A. Suárez

The following is a joint statement from Senator Vin Gopal (D), Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R) and Senator James Holzapfel (R) announcing signoff and support for Jacquelyn A. Suárez.

“We congratulate DCA Commissioner Jacquelyn A. Suárez – a Monmouth County resident – on her appointment as Commissioner. We commend Governor-Elect Sherrill on selecting a candidate who has worked for administrations in both parties and has always put people over politics. We look forward to working with Commissioner Suárez and the Sherrill Administration on cutting the red tape in local and state government and keeping our residents safe.”

Senator Vin Gopal serves as Senate Majority Conference Leader and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Elected in 2018, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County, Senator Gopal represents residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate.