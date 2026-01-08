Huge Win For Ocean Boys’ Basketball

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

“It was a huge win for our team against our biggest rival,” said Ryan Pringle. He is the head coach of the Ocean Township High School boys’ basketball team, and was referring to the 61-46 victory over Monmouth Regional on Monday night. “It’s taken a few years, but I think my team is finally realizing how intense this rivalry is between our schools.”

Monmouth Regional entered the game on January 5, with a near perfect 4-1 record. Ocean had a 4-4 overall record going into the game with the Falcons. Both teams are in the B Central division of the Shore Conference.

The first quarter was very exciting hoops, as Ocean jumped out to an early lead and then having the Falcons finish the quarter with an 18-16 advantage. “Jeff Sfraga, head coach at Monmouth Regional, is one of the most underrated and talented coaches in the Shore Conference, and he’s also one of my closest coaching friends and role models,” said Pringle, who anticipated a tough game.

Pringle stated that he and Sfraga grew up together and now coach against each other. “We knew going into the game it would be an intense battle with major implications for the division title, and we needed to get the job done. We played as well as we have all year,” he said.

The second quarter belonged to the Spartans who outscored Monmouth Regional 18-12. However, the Falcons were playing without one of the best players. Ahmir Wiggins who was a student at Monmouth Regional transferred out as his family moved to a southern state. However, they returned and he reenrolled at Monmouth Regional, and according to NJSIAA rules had to sit out a certain number of games. “Ahmir is an incredible athlete with tremendous basketball talent. They are going to be very tough to beat the second time around,” said Pringle.

Ocean will be at Monmouth Regional for round two on January 22, with a 6:30 p.m. start.

The second half of the game belonged to the Spartans who outscored the Falcons 13-11 in the third quarter and 14-5 to close out the game. “We have a really balanced lineup and rotation. Obviously, Aidan Saint Louis is an incredible player, a guy that has played in big games and has been a part of the varsity team all four years of his high school career,” said Pringle. Saint Louis was high man for Ocean with 24 points, and is 24 points away from making the elite list of 1,000-point scorers. “We also have a tremendous leader and point guard in junior captain Justice Hodges. He has guarded the other team’s best player just about every night, and he’s locked up some incredibly talented players.”

Also finishing with 24 points in the win was freshman Omar Ayyash, who has 142 points in eight games. He and his twin brother, Ahmad, according to Pringle, are two of the most talented freshman in the Shore Conference. “Omar has been our most consistent and reliable player all season, while Ahmad’s energy, defense, and determination have been the glue that holds it all together,” said Pringle.

Sophomore Brody Bell finished with eight points. Pringle said that Brody is the outside shooter with great focus. “Every team needs great senior leadership, and Mickey McGovern and Vernon Taylor bring that every game off the bench. And once our super 6th man, Jameson MacAllister returns from a dislocated kneecap, we will finally be back to full strength,” added Pringle.

Monmouth Regional was led by Logan Conrade with 22 points and six rebounds. Charles Tinsley finished with seven points, Michael Griffen scored six, Javon Bowles had five, while Judah Uter and Ryan Corwin each scored three points.

The B Central division has Ocean on top followed by Matawan, Monmouth Regional, Neptune, Long Branch and Raritan.

