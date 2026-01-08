Local Obituaries

Cindy VanBrunt May, 67, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 3, 2026. Born on May 28, 1958, in Long Branch, NJ, Cindy was a beacon of love, humor, and generosity throughout her life, touching the hearts and lives of those around her with her vibrant spirit. Born in Long Branch and she was raised in West Long Branch, where she spent many years surrounded by the community she loved. Cindy was a dedicated and talented florist at Flowers by Van Brunt, who worked tirelessly creating beautiful arrangements that brought joy, comfort, and magic to countless moments and memories. Her creativity and care were evident in every bouquet and arrangement she made, and her work touched more lives than she ever knew. Cindy also enjoyed interior decorating, delighting in transforming spaces for both herself and those of others. Cindy had a deep and unwavering love for her poodles, who brought her endless comfort and joy. She is now reunited with her beloved dogs who passed before her—Governor, Senator, and Darma—and leaves behind her cherished dog, Blossom, who remained a constant source of love and companionship. Cindy was predeceased by her devoted parents, Donald B. and Mildred (Flavin) VanBrunt, her wonderful brother Gene VanBrunt, whose memory she cherished and her loving brother-in-law Michael J. Smith. Her presence will be profoundly missed by her loving husband of 40 years, Gregory May, her beloved sister, Gail Smith, her loving nephew Daniel Smith and his wife Kathy, along with many dear friends who became like family over the years. Cindy’s warmth and humor were the light of many gatherings. Her warmth, kindness, and spirit left a lasting impression on all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered, held forever in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 11, 2026 from 2-5 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 10:30 am from Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C. Church, Long Branch. Burial will follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. Annette C. Silvestro, 69, of Aberdeen, died on Tuesday, January 6. Annette was born and raised in Port Richmond, Staten Island to the late Lena and Frederick Largo. She was a graduate of Port Richmond High School and after high school, graduated from Kean University with a bachelor's degree. After college, Annette began working for Majors Travel Agency, and purchased the business shortly after. She was the owner and operator for over 40 years. Annette enjoyed tennis, pickleball, the beach, and relaxing by the pool. She loved to travel. Most of all, Annette enjoyed spending time with close friends and family. She is predeceased by her parents. Annette is survived by her sisters, Patricia LoBuono and Maria and her husband Frank Ippoliti, her nieces and nephews James and Dara LoBuono, Vincent Ippoliti, and Leanna and her husband Matthew Rametta, her beloved cousin, Carmitta Manze, and her two dear friends Linda Garofolo and Leonor Villanueva. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 18 from 1pm – 4pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, January 19 at 10:30 am at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. A burial will be held on Wednesday, January 21 at 11:00 am at St. Peters Cemetery, Staten Island. In lieu of traditional remembrances, Annette's family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) Maureen Rose (McGinnis) Penta passed away peacefully in her 80th year at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. A much-loved wife, sister, aunt, great-aunt, grandmother, daughter, godmother, cousin, friend, and teacher who gave of herself tirelessly and unceasingly, Maureen will be hugely missed by many, for a long time. Born in Paterson, NJ on September 6, 1946, the first year of the baby boomers, Maureen grew up in Allenhurst NJ as the eldest of seven children. A proud product of her Catholic upbringing — Holy Spirit School (1960), St. Rose High School (1964) and Cabrini College (1968 – highest grade point average in the Education Dept), Maureen went on to earn an MS from Monmouth University (1972), published a voluminous research guide to language arts resources, and was certified as a K-12 Reading Specialist. Maureen ran the reading lab at Ocean Township Middle School for many years, teaching and tutoring generations of Ocean students who still fondly remember her. A lover of the Shore, Maureen lived her life in Long Branch, never residing more than two blocks from the ocean. Among her many little-known skills from the 60s and beyond, were master sun tanner, telephone switchboard operator, carhop, diaper-changer, walker (70,000 kilometers in all 50 states) and marathoner (9 marathons and several half marathons in the US and Europe). Maureen was volunteer President of the Princeton Area Walkers for many years, and the recipient of six Presidential Sports Awards. Her two special loves were travel — whenever and wherever by plane, train, automobile, sailing yacht (Caribbean, Labrador, Canada) or bicycle — and attending Broadway shows (too many to count). In short, Maureen loved life and made the most of every opportunity. Most of all, she loved unwaveringly her family and friends. Everyone she met felt acknowledged and loved her back. Maureen was predeceased by her beloved parents Joseph A. and Ruth (Thomas) McGinnis, her dear husband Garry M. Penta, nephew Eric Ayalik Pelly and brother-in-law Paul P. Gallagher. Among those who will miss her greatly are her four sisters Marcy McGinnis (NYC and Ocean Grove); Laurie Pelly (David) (Quebec); Janet Mercadante (Joe) (Long Branch and Delaware) and Susan McGinnis (Point Pleasant Beach); brothers Joseph McGinnis (Patricia) (Hallendale, FL) and Mark McGinnis (Shanna)(Marlton NJ); nieces Michelle, Jackie (Alex), Rosie (Bill), Elizabeth (James), Christine (Chris) and Ellen (Jordan); nephews Brian, Kevin (Mallory), Joe, and Dan; great nieces Sydney, Bella, Emma and Savannah; brother-in-law Joe Forino, sister-in-law Patty Quinn McGinnis, numerous cousins, extended Penta family members, and many friends. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, January 9, 2026 from 4-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 10 at 10:30 am at St. Michael's Church in West End, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Ayalik Fund for Inuit Youth (www.ayalikfund.ca), established in memory of Maureen's much loved nephew Eric, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Bruce J. Cohn, 78, of Atlantic Highlands died on Sunday, January 4th at Jersey Shore University Hospital. Bruce was born and raised in Brooklyn and lived in Staten Island for many years before settling in Atlantic Highlands in 2017. He was an elementary school teacher, as well as a teacher of Photography and Drama at Tottten I.S. 34, for the New York City Board of Education. He also moonlighted doing videography for weddings. Bruce was a 1963 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, Brooklyn and received his BFA from Pratt College in 1967. He earned an MS in Education from Richmond College, CUNY, in 1974. Bruce lived life with gusto and was very much a people person. He was an avid photographer, describing himself as a street photographer, especially inspired by people encountered during workshops in India, Argentina, Greece, and Morocco. He loved sailing, owning several boats in his life. He and his wife Denise owned two boats named Picture Perfect, a Great Harbor trawler and a Catalina 425, taking both up and down the Intracoastal Waterway and cruising in the waters around NYC. He was a member of the Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club as well as a long-time member of the Richmond County Yacht Club, New York. He famously sailed a 26’ sailboat (before GPS) to Bermuda with 2 friends. But he could also enjoy a nice day playing golf with friends. He loved long-distance bicycling trips, once bicycling from Staten Island to Montreal and another time across the state of Iowa. He was pre-deceased by his first wife, Janet Cohn, in 2009. Together, they raised their only child, Jaime. Surviving is his wife, Denise Mumm; his daughter and son-in-law, Jaime and Frank Manzo, Staten Island; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Bibi Cohn, their children Jonas and Brian, all residing in Sweden, and two cherished grandchildren, Frank and Janelle. Funeral services were held January 7th at 11 am at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Beth Israel Memorial Park Cemetery, Woodbridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bruce's memory to Blood Cancer United. Fotini Gordon, age 70, passed away leaving behind a legacy of compassion, strength, and unmistakable fire. Born in Sparta, Greece, Fotini carried the resilience and pride of her roots throughout her life. For more than 30 years, she made her home in Oceanport, New Jersey, where she built a life defined by service, loyalty, and deep connections with those around her. Fotini devoted over two decades of her professional life to nursing, working primarily as a registered nurse in critical care departments within the Meridian healthcare system. A lifelong animal lover, Fotini was a devoted mother to countless cats and dogs over the years, each one rescued, cherished, and treated as family. Her home was always a place of warmth—for animals and people alike. Fotini always spoke her mind, stood her ground, and never apologized for her convictions. She was a proud supporter of progressive causes and believed deeply in fairness, dignity, and kindness for all. Fotini will be remembered for her sharp wit, generous heart, and unwavering sense of justice. Her presence was powerful, her love unmistakable, and her impact enduring. She is predeceased by her husband Bruce Gordon, her mother Vasilki "Bessie" Pespas, and her sister Hrissoula Hiotis. She is survived by her two sons John Gordon (Michael Biafore) and Paul Gordon, her sister Matoula Notis (Dimitri Koufos), her niece Eva (Nick) Moshouris, her great nephew Dimitri Moshouris, and an array of furry friends, including her beloved cat Lenny and grand-dogs Stella and Brooklyn. Visitation wereheld on Thursday, January 8, 2025 from 4-6 pm with the funeral service to begin at 5 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07724 Web: https://monmouthcountyspca.org/. Angela DeCaro, October 5, 1925 – January 7, 2026 October 5, 1925 – January 7, 2026 Visitation will be Friday, January 9th, 4:00 – 8:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, January 10th at 9:30 am at St. Benedict RC Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel, NJ. Entombment will follow in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens.

Frank Anton Clementi, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2026, at the age of 81 in Eatontown, NJ, surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 22, 1944, in Long Branch, NJ, Frank was known for his kindness, strong work ethic, and devotion to those he loved.

Frank proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force, specializing in communications. He later dedicated many years to the United States Postal Service, where he built a career he truly enjoyed and took great pride in his work.

A man who enjoyed working with his hands, Frank had a passion for fixing and working on cars and took great pride in maintaining his home and property. He found peace by the ocean, often enjoying quiet moments watching sailboats and taking in the calm of the sea.

Above all else, Frank cherished time spent with his grandchildren, Ariana and Michael. Their laughter and presence brought him immense joy, and he treasured every moment with them. His family—his devoted wife, Gloria, his son Brian, and his daughter-in-law Kimberly—was always at the center of his life.

Frank is survived by his loving wife Gloria; his son Brian and daughter-in-law Kimberly; his grandchildren, Ariana and Michael; and his siblings and their spouses John and Clara, Victor and Patricia, Patricia and Donald, and Kathleen. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Madeline, and his siblings Midge and Walter.

Frank will be remembered as a kind, dependable, and hardworking man whose love for his family defined his life. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 7, 2025 at 10:30 am at St. Michael’s Church in Long Branch and followed by an interment with Military Honors at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank’s name can be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society at St Michael’s Church, 800 Ocean Ave, Long Branch NJ 07740.

Robert J. Smith Jr., 75, of Holmdel, NJ—known affectionately as Bob, Rob, Bobby, Dad, and Grandpa—passed away peacefully on Friday, January 2, 2026, at Care One at Wall.

Born in Brooklyn, Robert was raised in Fords and later lived in Edison before settling in Holmdel, where he made his home for the past 41 years. He shared 53½ years of marriage with the love of his life, Anita Fitzsimmons Smith, a partnership rooted in devotion, laughter, and family.

Robert enjoyed a successful career as an insurance broker with Willis in New York City prior to his retirement. Throughout his professional life, he was actively engaged in several distinguished organizations, including the John’s Street Club and the Young Presidents Organization, and he proudly served on the Board of St. John’s University. A devoted parishioner of St. Benedict’s Roman Catholic Church, Robert generously gave his time to the parish’s Finance Committee, School Board, and Knights of Columbus chapter.

One of the organizations closest to Robert’s heart was the Boy Scouts of America. Over the years, he served as a Regional Director and was a member of the National Executive Board. While he was proud of his national service, his deepest commitment was always local—especially to the Monmouth Council, where he dedicated countless hours mentoring and supporting young people, including his three Eagle Scout sons.

Though Robert valued his professional and volunteer service, his greatest joy was time spent with family and friends. He cherished every gathering, conversation, and moment shared with those he loved, creating memories that will be held close forever.

Robert was predeceased by his parents, Robert J. Smith Sr. and Theresa Smith, and his brother, Kevin Smith. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anita Smith; his children, Colleen Sheehy (John), Robert Smith (Aurea), Christopher Smith (Casey), and Ryan Smith; and his eight adored grandchildren—Megan, Maeve, and Fiona Sheehy; Robert and Teresa Smith; Hannah and Henry Smith; and Shaelen Smith. He is also survived by his siblings Thomas Smith, Maureen McHenry, Margaret Patrick, Keith Smith, and Paul Smith, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Robert's life on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 9, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Benedict's Roman Catholic Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733, followed by entombment at St. Gabriel Cemetery and Mausoleum in Marlboro. The family welcomes donations to the Raine Foundation, rainefoundation.com/donate.html, in lieu of flowers.

Michele Jean Procopio, a beacon of love and warmth in the lives of all who knew her, peacefully returned to her heavenly Father on December 31, 2025. Born on July 6, 1950, in the close-knit community of Long Branch, New Jersey, Michele’s journey came full circle as she drew her last breath surrounded by the love of her family in the very town where her story began.

A woman of profound faith, Michele walked through life with the grace and strength that comes from a deep-seated belief in the Christian values of love, compassion, and kindness. Her radiant spirit and unwavering devotion to her family were the cornerstones upon which she built a life of immeasurable joy and fulfillment.

Michele was the cherished wife of Leonard Procopio, with whom she shared a love that was a testament to the power of partnership and mutual respect. Together, they nurtured a family that would become Michele’s greatest pride and legacy. Her children, Mia, Lenny, Anthony, and Michelle, were her heart’s delight, and she poured into them all the love and wisdom she possessed. Her role as a grandmother to nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren only further amplified the love she had to give, each child a precious gem in the crown of her life’s achievements.

Her siblings, Sonny, Charlie, Johnny, Marie, and Jackie, will remember Michele as the glue that held the family together. Her ability to listen, guide, and comfort was a gift that she freely gave, drawing on the strength of their shared bonds and memories.

A proud graduate of Long Branch High School, Michele’s education provided a foundation for the incredible woman she would become. While she chose the noble path of a housewife, her vocation was far from idle. Michele’s home was an oasis of care and attention, a place where her children and grandchildren could flourish under her tender watch.

Michele’s interests reflected the simplicity and beauty of her soul. An avid reader, she found solace and adventure within the pages of countless books, each story a journey of the mind and heart. Her love for plants was another quiet passion, her hands nurturing life and growth in her cherished garden, a living metaphor for the way she cared for those she loved.

As we bid farewell to Michele Jean Procopio, we do so with the comfort of knowing that her legacy is one of unconditional love and unwavering faith. She has sown seeds of goodness in the fertile soil of our hearts, and we are all the richer for the harvest of memories she leaves behind. As we mourn her passing, we also celebrate a life well-lived, a journey completed, and a soul returned to the loving embrace of the Creator. Rest in peace, dear Michele, until we meet again in the glory of everlasting life.

Visitation was held on Monday, January 5, 2026 at the Damiano Funeral Home, located at 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch, NJ followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch. Interment was at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport.

Modestino Lucarelli, 89 years old, of Freehold passed away on December 31, 2025.

Modestino, lovingly called Moe by all those who knew him, was born and raised in Brooklyn. He was the first of Angelo and Antoinette’s (Nettie’s) five children.

Moe was blessed to find the singular love of his life, Rose, and he spent 65 and a half years as her devoted husband. Moe and his friend (Patsy Noto) literally arrived at Rose’s doorstep one fateful day for a double date with Rose and her younger sister Rita. Rose had just come home from an afternoon at the beach, and she was unaware of their plans. As the story goes, Moe was instantly captivated and stretched the truth a bit to improve his chances of persuading the tall beauty to go out with him. Moe introduced himself as “Rocky”, and cleverly picking up on her proud nature, he made himself a little older. He assumed his chance of success would be better if she didn’t know that he was younger than her. Well, his approach worked, and Moe eventually admitted he knew he would marry Rose after that first encounter. From there, every card he gave her in the years to follow was adorned with roses, and signed in his unmistakable script as, “Forever Yours, Moe.”

Moe and Rose were married in 1960 at Our Lady of Guadelupe in Brooklyn. They settled in Bensonhurst, where they enjoyed the comforts of having their large immediate and extended families nearby. They created friendships that would span decades.

Like many others, Moe and Rose crossed the new bridge to Staten Island in the early 1970s in search of good schools, and a backyard for their children. With open arms, Moe took his mother-in-law Rosaria with them. Moe and Rosaria shared an elusively close son-in-law / mother-in-law bond, built firmly on a mutual love for simple but delicious Italian food. She loved to cook, and he sure loved to eat!

Moe served honorably in the United States Army, stationed in Ft. Hood, Texas following WWII. After his time in the Army, Moe joined the NYPD where he worked his way up to Detective in their Internal Affairs Division in lower Manhattan. Moe wore his blues proudly and never lost his affection and admiration for the force. His time as a Detective stayed with him for the rest of his life, where his inquisitive nature, curious mind and “eyes behind his head” disposition led to his infamous inquisitions filled with straight to the point questions whenever he just wanted to know more.

Toward the end of his 20-year tenure with the NYPD, Moe supplemented his time as a Detective by attending John Jay College of Criminal Justice, also in Manhattan, in the evenings. He went on to earn a master’s degree and eventually to start a second career in education. Moe left the streets of lower Manhattan for an ironically more challenging space, the classroom, where he taught business skills to young teens who hailed from broken homes, and notoriously rough neighborhoods. His huge heart and creative side were revealed there too, as he surreptitiously taught basic math, reading and writing skills through the fun of makeshift businesses.

Moe worked hard at whatever he did. If he put his mind to it, he was unrelenting. He often and proudly talked about his daily four-mile walks – which continued for more than 40 years and hardly ever succumbed to an excuse not to do it. He was fiercely independent, and even as his body became tired, he maintained a strong will to push forward.

That big and generous heart made Moe an easy target, always for Rose, for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and just about anyone he encountered. Moe sacrificed his time and energy to simultaneously manage multiple jobs which allowed his three children to achieve their educational goals without ever having to pay for a single book. Although not one for the frivolous expenditure, nothing was spared for his children’s education. A jug sat loyally beside his dresser, to be filled with spare quarters so that even the bus rides to and from school were covered. He didn’t buy them cars or take them on fancy vacations, but he provided his children with the tools they would need to find their own success.

After almost 30 years on Staten Island, Moe and Rose crossed the next bridge to NJ. They followed their children to beautiful Colts Neck for a few years before making another move to an adult community in Freehold where less property, an easier lifestyle and other empty nesters awaited them.

Since the 90’s, Moe and Rose traded their northern Jersey winters for southern Florida, where Moe undoubtedly left his indelible mark among many snowbirds. They spent the last 15 of those winters in Delray Beach, where new friends Tom and Virginia Famolare became family. Despite being separated in age by more than a generation, Moe and Rose regularly (and sometimes unintentionally) entertained them with their antics and in return Tom and Ginnie earnestly kept their watchful and loving eyes on them as time started to take its toll.

Each of their homes through the years beautifully showcased Moe’s do it yourself spirit, and love and commitment to his garden and flowers. As a younger man, he had a penchant for home improvement projects and often rolled up his own sleeves to get the job done well. He dutifully cared for his fig trees and rose bushes as if they were family. He may have even talked to them when no one was looking. At his last stop, the apartment shared with Rose is lined with fully bloomed geraniums (even though it is January) and express direction for their continued care.

Everyone loved Moe. He certainly had a charm and a twinkle. He knew at least something about almost everything. He was a romantic at heart. Pavorotti’s Nessun Dorma gave him goosebumps every time he heard it. Moe chose to live in the moment, declaring each bowl of pasta the best one he ever had, especially if ravioli or spaghetti #8 were served. He dutifully drove Rose anywhere she wanted to go without complaint, even when it involved three different grocery stores on the same day. He was fascinated by Roman history, and especially in recent years, enjoyed escaping life’s challenges with a good book. He was organized, and his checkbook was always balanced to the penny. He cherished tradition. Using Rosaria’s techniques, making struffoli for Christmas with his children and grandchildren was an annual highlight. He enjoyed a good night’s sleep, being outdoors (especially on Tommy’s balcony looking out upon the Navesink to the Atlantic) and many of life’s simple pleasures.

Moe had the gift of generosity. He was sacrificial with his time, talents and treasure. In his final earthly act, he made certain that Rose would have all that she needed. In doing so, more friends became family. He was eternally grateful for, and adored, the team (Gabi, Arelys, Joanna, Josseling, Teresa and Xiochilt) put in place to care for Rose. None could resist his charms. They all cared for him too and adored him right back.

But above all else, Moe was devoted to his Roman Catholic faith. As a very young boy, Modestino earned money shining shoes so he could buy a ceramic Nativity set. For the next 80 or so years, he prominently displayed that very Nativity every Christmas. Over time, the adored dad and grandpa made his children and grandchildren their own Nativity sets, each identical to the original, so that they too could be reminded of the story that matters most. God was his cornerstone, and his faith informed him every step of the way. He maintained a lifelong servitude to our Blessed Mother. The ‘Miraculous Medal’ hung confidently around his neck throughout his life and he used his rosary beads devoutly every single day. Both sat right beside him and guided him as he gloriously passed from this life to the next.

Moe is survived by his beautiful wife of 65 years, Rose; their three children, Maria and Deacon Richard Gerbino, Colts Neck; Thomas Angelo Lucarelli and Lisa De Santis, Red Bank; and Lori and Michael Amoroso, Fairfield Connecticut; his sisters, Marilyn Volpe, Loraine and Peter Salvato and Angela and Bahram Zadeh; his sisters-in-law, Marilyn Lucarelli and Rita Tramuta; five grandsons, Richard and Allison Gerbino, Justin and Kati Gerbino, Michael Gerbino, Gregory Lucarelli and Alex Lucarelli; two great-granddaughters, Madeleine Grace Gerbino and Giuliana Marie Gerbino, one great-granddaughter due to arrive in 2026; and many nieces and nephews. Moe was pre-deceased by his brother, Nicholas Lucarelli and his brothers-in-law, Anthony Tramuta and Frank Volpe.

Michael “Mike” Florida, a cherished son, brother, uncle, and friend, returned to his heavenly home on a serene morning in Long Branch, NJ, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on November 23, 1950, in Newark, NJ, to loving parents Michael Sr. and Yolanda Bello Florida, Mike was a beacon of light and strength to all who knew him.

Mike’s journey through life was marked by his unwavering faith and dedication to his Christian values. He was a devout member of St. Michael’s Church, Calvary Chapel, and Assembly of God, where he nurtured his spiritual growth and served his community with love and humility. His commitment to his faith was not just a part of his life; it was his way of life.

Educated at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, Mike’s intellect and passion for innovation led him to a fulfilling career in CAD drafting and design. His work was not just a job but a canvas where he sketched the outlines of his dreams and aspirations, leaving a lasting impact on the industry and those he worked with.

Mike’s interests were as diverse as his talents. He found joy in the rhythm of the waves while surfing, the discipline of karate, the stroke of a paintbrush, and the vigor of a workout. Each hobby was a testament to his spirited nature and his belief in living life to the fullest.

He is lovingly remembered by his sister Marjorie Riddel; nieces Rene, Danielle, Woody Scott, and Gabi Russomano; and his dear friend and confidante, Sally Scott, alongside Deborah Connelly. Each family member reflects a facet of Mike’s spirit, from his intelligent curiosity to his boundless energy.

Mike’s life can be encapsulated in the words of the great Helen Keller: “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” He embraced this philosophy wholeheartedly, charting a course that was both faith-filled and adventurous.

To have known Mike was to know someone who genuinely exemplified Christ’s teachings, someone who was a living example of the power of faith in action. His intelligence was not merely academic but also emotional and spiritual, allowing him to connect deeply with those around him.

As we bid farewell to Mike, we are reminded of the impact one life can have when lived with purpose and passion. His legacy is not one of sorrow but of inspiration, urging us to live boldly and love fiercely. Mike’s story does not end here; it continues in the lives he touched, the work he created, and the memories we carry in our hearts.

In the words of the Apostle Paul, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” Truly, Mike fought a good fight, finished his race with grace, and kept his faith unblemished. May we honor his memory by doing the same, living our lives with the same courage, love, and spirit that he did.

Rest in peace, dear Mike. Your journey on earth is complete, but your story will continue to inspire us all.

Allison Odessa Felix was born on December 16, 1976 in Guyana, South America. She was the only child of Mervyn Felix (deceased) and Erlene Felix. Allison grew up in a loving home surrounded by nature, sunshine and fond childhood memories in Den Amstel with her parents, grandparents- Irma and Arad Jackman (deceased) and cousin Anthon Jackman, who was like a brother to her. Surrounded by family and music, she developed a love of dancing. Throughout her childhood she enjoyed several adventures, attending school and vacationing with her mother and cousin as they joined her father’s work travels in the islands and hilly districts of Guyana. Allison was a high school graduate of West Demerara Secondary School at the age of 16 and began her search for a career. Various ventures and passions led to her calling, being a business owner. With the knowledge gained from her mentors in the city, she moved on to open her own business, Odessa’s Video Club, a movie and music rental store, which evolved into a successful business for 15 years. Allison’s intelligence, willpower and perseverance shone through in both her goals and her family. She was a brilliant woman who worked alongside her two daughters, taking pride in educating them even away from school. She was well known for her sense of style and simple elegance which never changed over the years. She enjoyed gardening in her spare time and revisiting her childhood home in Den Amstel where she enjoyed fishing and the abundant fruit orchard planted by her grandfather years before. In 2021 Allison started a new life in the United States of America with her family. She lived with her Aunt, Elva Jackman, who was there beside Allison and her family, as Allison sought more options to continue her fight against cancer. Allison was brave, and always found the will to smile, and bring a smile to the face of others despite her battle. She was strong and courageous, building a new life and supporting her family. She was persistent and an example of immeasurable strength until the moment of her passing. Allison is survived by her mother Erlene and her two daughters, Natoya Neamalla Felix and Tattiana Larissa Lobert; aunts Elva and Joan Jackman and Claudette Sampson and siblings; uncles George, Wycliffe and Sydney Jackman; cousins Anthon Jackman (Diane), Carlotta Duncan and siblings; Odetta Smith and siblings; Junior Jackman and siblings; Natalie Stephens and siblings; Birgit Mondesir (Jean), Rowena Mascoll (Jeffery); Yolanda Desouza; and lifelong friends Lionel Lobert and Neil Boodhoo. Allison will always be in our minds and hearts. We will remember her as an example of unwavering strength and grace in the face of adversity. MEMORIAL SERVICE – Saturday 1-10-2026 , Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, 10:00 AM

Mary C. Kuhlman, Oakhurst, Ocean Township – On the morning of Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the Lord received Mary into His arms. A native of Long Branch and a current resident of Ocean, Mary lived a wonderful and fulfilling life defined by her kind and giving heart.

Mary was happiest when she was helping others or spending time with family. She loved to bake, as most of us know, her famous chocolate chip cookies and Easter Bunny cake.

She will be fondly remembered for her love of baking, watching her favorite programs, and—most importantly, spoiling her family. The most cherished enjoyments of her life were her grandchildren. Known affectionately as Mommom, she spoiled them to no end. She extended this loving tradition to her great-nieces and great-nephews as well.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, Donald. Together, they shared six children. She leaves behind her loving children: William (Sandra), Jennifer, Shannon, and Arthur (Shaina). She was the cherished grandmother to three beautiful grandchildren: Lennon, Astrid (and their mother, Jenni), and Ellie.

The seventh of eight children, Mary is survived by her siblings Linda, George, and Bruce (Diane). She is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Audrey Johantgen and her two children, Donnie and Corey.

She will be deeply missed by her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.

Memorial will be on Sunday, January 11, 2026 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Ada “Sue” Obie Wilkerson of Red Bank, NJ was born December 22, 1939 in Drakes Branch, Charlotte County, Virginia to Samuel and Evelyn Bacon. She departed this life on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Sue was the neighborhood “Mom” and a blessing to many. She was always helping others and opening her home to anyone that needed it without question. She was outspoken, a loving and caring mother, nanny, sister, auntie and friend. She loved her family and believed in unity. If she had her way, she would have everyone under the same roof. Even as she faced illness, she modeled grace, courage and unwavering faith. She will forever be missed and remembered by everyone that knew and loved her. While her presence is no longer with us, the memories and joy she brought into our lives remain eternal. Her love lingers in the wisdom she shared, the meals she prepared, the hugs she gave and the prayers she whispered over her family.

Sue was a faithful member of Pilgrim Baptist Church and served on numerous auxiliaries throughout the years. She was a member of the Willing Workers, Women’s Fellowship, Missionary Board, Evening Choir, Morning Choir and Combined Choir.

Fraternally, Sue was very proud to be a member IBPOE Elks in Red Bank.

Sue was predeceased by her husband, Norver Wilkerson, her son Norver Alonzo Wilkerson, daughter Toni Brown, parents Samuel and Evelyn Bacon, sisters Mary Yarbrough and Marjorie Howard, brothers Jacob Bacon, Scott Bacon and John Bacon, brother-in-laws William Howard and Charlie Yarbrough.

She leaves to mourn her memory 1 son, Dwight of Neptune, 2 daughters, Evelyn Johnson of Georgia and Alecia Wilkerson, Red Bank; 11 grandchildren, Dwight Wilkerson, Nawana Gama (Gabriel), Terrence Joshua Wilkerson, Jacob Wilkerson, DeAndre Johnson (India), Sparkle Johnson, Norice Johnson, Scott Reeves, Jr., Quaniesha Crankfield (Thomas), Quanasia Frost (Warren), Quanlecia Ethridge, Robert Ethridge; 20 great-grandchildren, Dwight, Daylon, Gabriel, Lucinda, Leo, Maurice, Sanaa, Isaiah, Andre, Dimante, Asantae, JaLeah, Anjnae, Zahirah, Zaliyah, Zuri, King, Chloe, Tonilove, and Liberty, 1 great great grandchild Jeremiah, 1 sister, Meadow Bacon, and cherished nieces, nephews, “bonus children”, relatives and friends. Each one was a treasured jewel in her crown.

VISITATION- Friday 1-9-2026, Pilgrim Baptist Church, 172 Shrewsbury Ave., Red Bank, NJ 07701, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Anne Kennedy Pulos, of Wanamassa, Ocean Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 4, 2026, surrounded by her family at Imperial Care Center in Neptune. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Anne later lived in Oakhurst before settling in Wanamassa. Music was the heartbeat of her life from the very beginning. She began playing the violin at a young age and was truly musically inclined, earning recognition for her talent throughout high school and college. She graduated from Wilkes College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with a degree in Music Education, a calling she carried with her for the rest of her life. Anne dedicated 25 years as a music teacher with the Monmouth Beach Board of Education, retiring in 2001. Her commitment to education did not end there—she continued to serve students as a teacher's aide in Monmouth Beach well after retirement, a testament to her deep love for teaching and learning. After retiring from the classroom, she continued sharing her gift of music by performing with the Monmouth Symphony Orchestra for many years. Anne's passions extended far beyond music. She had a great love for travel, exploring destinations all over the world. She cherished the beach, found joy in reading, and lived a life rooted deeply in faith. A devoted Catholic, she was a Eucharistic Minister and communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Deal, New Jersey, among other parishes throughout her life. Anne was health-conscious long before it was popular. She remained remarkably active, faithfully going to the gym until the age of 80. She never allowed age to define her, and her vibrancy—physical, intellectual, and spiritual—was unmistakable to all who knew her. Anne was married for 52 loving years to her husband, Charles Joseph Pulos, whom she met while attending Wilkes College. Together, they built a beautiful life and lovingly adopted their two children, Kara and Christopher. She loved her children and her granddaughters deeply, and family was always at the center of her world. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Kathryn Kennedy; her beloved husband, Charles Joseph Pulos; her son, Christopher Joseph Pulos; her sister, Margaret Davis; her nephew, Thomas Davis; and her granddaughter, Faith Anne Martin. Surviving are her daughter, Kara Martin of Freehold; her granddaughters, Riley Anne Martin and Macie Catherine Martin of Freehold; her brother-in-law, Ted Davis Sr. of Silverton; and her nephew, Ted Davis Jr. of Silverton. She will be remembered for her music, her faith, her strength, and the love she gave so freely to everyone fortunate enough to know her. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm on Friday, January 9, 2026 at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home , 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Services will be at 5:30 pm. Interment is private. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.