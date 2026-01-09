Long Branch Free Public Library January Programs

Congregation Torat El’s Popular “Meet the Author” 9th Season Continues on ZoomJanuary 9, 2026
MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER STATEMENT ON FINAL STATE APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ACUTE CARE HOSPITALJanuary 9, 2026
January is here, bringing a fresh start, quieter days, and the perfect opportunity to turn the page on a new year. As winter settles in, the Library remains a warm and welcoming space to learn, reflect, and reconnect with stories, ideas, and one another.
Our staff at the Library wish you a very Happy New Year. This year marks the 250th Anniversary of America, and as the first established library in Monmouth County, we are especially proud to be part of this historic milestone. Throughout the year, we will be offering a variety of programs, events, and displays that celebrate this significant anniversary, and we look forward to sharing them with our community!
Curious about which book titles were checked out the most in 2025 at our Library? Click the link here to see if you missed any of our most popular reads. While you are exploring, be sure to check out our list of 2025 Staff Favorites, which you can also find by clicking here—perfect inspiration for your next great read.
As always, we have a full calendar of programs and events planned for January, so scroll down to see what’s coming up and start the year with us at the Library!