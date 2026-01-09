Long Branch Free Public Library January Programs

January is here, bringing a fresh start, quieter days, and the perfect opportunity to turn the page on a new year. As winter settles in, the Library remains a warm and welcoming space to learn, reflect, and reconnect with stories, ideas, and one another.

Our staff at the Library wish you a very Happy New Year. This year marks the 250th Anniversary of America, and as the first established library in Monmouth County, we are especially proud to be part of this historic milestone. Throughout the year, we will be offering a variety of programs, events, and displays that celebrate this significant anniversary, and we look forward to sharing them with our community!

As always, we have a full calendar of programs and events planned for January, so scroll down to see what’s coming up and start the year with us at the Library!