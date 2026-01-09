MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER STATEMENT ON FINAL STATE APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL

Long Branch, NJ – January 8, 2026 – Following today’s final New Jersey Department of Health approval of Monmouth Medical Center’s Certificate of Need Application, MMC President and CEO Eric Carney released the below statement:

“We want to thank Acting Commissioner Brown, the State Health Planning Board and the dedicated, expert staff at the New Jersey Department of Health for their thorough review and approval of Monmouth Medical Center’s Certificate of Need application. This is a major step forward for transforming health care for our patients and the communities we serve.

“After years of careful planning, rigorous analysis, and extensive community input, this decision clears the way for a new, state-of-the-art, acute-care hospital in Tinton Falls and much-needed improvements to our existing site in Long Branch. These investments will bring the latest advanced technology and treatments, modern facilities, and world-class academic medicine closer to home for more patients.

“We expect to move into the design phase in the coming months with the goal of completing construction and opening the new hospital in 2032. During this period, we will continue to make significant investments to modernize facilities and maintain essential health services at our Long Branch campus. We look forward to continuing to work with state and local officials and keeping our patients and communities informed at every stage of the project.”

For more information on these transformative plans, please visit www.TransformingMonmouthHealth.org.

