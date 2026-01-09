Pallone, RWJ Barnabas Health Announce Legislative Agreement to Preserve Acute Care Inpatient Services at Long Branch Hospital

LONG BRANCH, NJ — Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced that he has brokered an agreement with RWJBarnabas Health, Governor Phil Murphy, and New Jersey legislative leaders on legislation that would preserve acute-care inpatient hospital services at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch.

“While the state commissioner of health approved RWJ Barnabas’s application for a new hospital in Tinton Falls, they also required that the emergency department and outpatient surgery services, including specialty clinics and imaging services, remain in Long Branch indefinitely,” said Pallone. “In addition, the behavioral health hospital with both inpatient and outpatient services stays.”

Pallone explained that the combination of acute care inpatient services under the legislation along with the requirements under the application of approval for outpatient services would leave the Long Branch hospital with sufficient medical service to carry out its mission for the Long Branch community.

“From the moment I was informed that Long Branch area residents would lose inpatient hospital services and a full-scale Emergency Department I was worried that vulnerable populations would lose access to care. I want to thank RWJ Barnabas Health leadership, Governor Murphy and his administration, and our state legislative leadership for working with me to find a solution,” Pallone said. “I am glad I was able to lift the voices of those who would be most impacted by this move, and I am truly thankful for all those involved that made this happen. While I can fully appreciate the value of a new hospital in Tinton Falls I could not let that be at the expense of those in the Long Branch area that face the biggest barriers to health care.”

The legislation would establish a pilot program at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. RWJBarnabas Health would be able to operate acute-care hospital services at both Monmouth Medical Center Hospital in Long Branch and the proposed facility in Tinton Falls for at least 10 years after relocation with the ability for the Commissioner of Health to extend the pilot program further.

Under the proposed framework, Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch would continue with 48 surgical and observation beds, with up to 12 beds convertible to intensive care use. Operating rooms for major surgery would also continue. The hospital would retain a full-service emergency department.

Pallone has been working directly with Governor Murphy’s administration, RWJBarnabas Health leadership, and legislative leaders to advance the proposal. The pilot legislation is sponsored by State Senators Vin Gopal and Joseph Vitale as well as Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul. It reflects weeks of coordination led by Pallone among RWJBarnabas Health leadership as well as Governor Murphy and the state legislators. It has the full support of Long Branch Mayor John Pallone.

The move comes amid widespread concern from residents and clinicians that removing in-patient surgery services at the Long Branch hospital could worsen health disparities, increase travel times for health care, and overburden overburdened nearby hospitals.

“RWJBarnabas Health remains steadfast in its commitment to transforming health care throughout Monmouth County. This includes our promise to maintaining essential services in Long Branch and developing world-class facilities at the Vogel Medical Campus in Tinton Falls. This has always been our mission, and we have never wavered. We are grateful for the support and partnership of the Murphy Administration, Congressman Pallone, Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblymembers Donlon and Peterpaul and thank them for their continued efforts on behalf of the families we all serve. This pilot program seeks to continue the investments and care delivered by our incredible team at Monmouth Medical Center, which was heralded by hundreds of speakers in the public hearings. We thank Speaker Coughlin and Chairman Vitale for their continued leadership and steadfast dedication to quality care throughout New Jersey. Today we celebrate partnerships and public policy that help improve the lives of New Jersey families.” George Helmy Executive Vice President RWJBarnabas Health

“I wish to recognize Congressman Pallone for his steadfast commitment to the residents of the greater Long Branch area. His leadership will ensure that these communities receive the life-saving and quality health care they deserve. It has been a pleasure to partner with him,” said Senator Joseph Vitale.

“I am glad that all parties were able to come to an agreement to keep vital services at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch,” said Senator Vin Gopal. “Residents in Long Branch and now Tinton Falls and the surrounding area will be able to continue receiving life saving care.”

Pallone emphasized that Monmouth Medical Center’s original application to the Department of Health included keeping inpatient surgical services and a full service emergency department in Long Branch. However, the state health department interpreted current regulations to not allow for a split hospital license. The legislation is moving through the state Senate and Assembly and will hopefully pass before the current state legislative session ends.