Grand Opening The Branchport Galleries

Long Branch – We’re thrilled to officially open The Branchport Galleries, a brand-new wing of the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center, doubling our footprint and introducing four new galleries. The expansion means more classes, more programming, and more art for our community.

We’re celebrating with For the Sake of Art, our inaugural exhibition featuring wood sculpture, painting, photography, print making, fiber art, ceramics, and more – work created simply because it needs to exist.

One gallery shines a spotlight on emerging young artists from across Monmouth County. Unframed, curated by Long Branch High School junior Charlotte Mathias, showcases work by more than 30 student artists working across a wide range of mediums.

Join us Thursday, January 15 at 6:00 PM for the opening reception and ribbon cutting. Explore the new galleries, meet the artists, enjoy live music by Quincy Mumford, and celebrate with cake and light refreshments.