LONG BRANCH ARTS & CULTURAL CENTER UNVEILS THE BRANCHPORT GALLERIES

Major Expansion Doubles Gallery Space and Strengthens the City’s Commitment to Arts and Culture

LONG BRANCH- The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center is proud to announce the opening of The Branchport Galleries, a major expansion that doubles the size of the Arts & Cultural Center and adds four new galleries. This exciting addition reinforces the City of Long Branch’s continued commitment to arts, culture, and creative expression.

The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center opened in 2021 in the former Bank of America building at 577 Broadway, sharing the space with the Office of Community and Economic Development (OCED). Since its opening, the Center has hosted exhibitions across all artistic disciplines, showcased local culture and history, and welcomed thousands of visitors. The Center also offers art classes for all ages, educational programs, and special events throughout the year.

“We were bursting at the seams,” said Mayor John Pallone. “Each month, we see growing interest from artists wanting to exhibit their work, more ideas for special exhibitions, and increasing numbers of visitors. Expanding the Arts & Cultural Center was essential to bring even more people together through art.”

Renovations for The Branchport Galleries began in August in the rear portion of the former bank building along Branchport Avenue, following OCED’s relocation to 20A 3rd Avenue. The reimagined wing features thoughtful design elements, including multiple archways, wood flooring, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Together, existing Broadway Gallery and The Branchport Galleries offer greater flexibility, encourage creative experimentation, and provide expanded opportunities for artists and audiences alike.

“We’re excited to bring even more art, classes, workshops, and programs to our community,” said Arts Director Maggie Fischer. “With the addition of new easels, art supplies, and other creative tools, we’re able to provide an even more enriching, hands-on educational experience for everyone who visits our center.”

The Branchport Galleries will debut with its inaugural exhibition, For the Sake of Art, a diverse collection of works spanning wood sculpture, painting, photography, fiber art, and ceramics. The exhibition celebrates creative expression in all its forms – art created simply because it needs to exist.

One of the new galleries is dedicated to emerging young artists from across Monmouth County. Long Branch resident and high school junior Charlotte Mathias curated the exhibition, Unframed, featuring work from more than 30 students. The show includes digital art, sketches, mixed media, photography, paintings, and more.

“Art plays a vital role in the health and well-being of our community,” Fischer added. “Supporting young artists is essential, and it’s inspiring to see such incredible talent who contribute to growing our creative network.”