Mayor John Pallone Announces Reelection Campaign and City Council Slate

Long Branch — Mayor John Pallone today officially announced his campaign for reelection and introduced the five members of his City Council slate – Councilwoman Anita Voogt, Councilman Glen Rassas, David G. Brown ll, Marcos Zalta, and Paulo Barateiro. All five make a diverse and experienced team committed to continuing Long Branch’s progress and strengthening the community.

Over the course of his last two terms, Mayor Pallone has worked collaboratively with the City Council to deliver major new services while maintaining stable municipal taxes. Long Branch has a lot more parks and recreational opportunities, a renovated and expanded Library and Senior Center, an Arts and Cultural Center, a new community pool complex, and a fire and history museum. Many of these projects were paid for with grants the city obtained from federal, state and county sources.

“Long Branch is moving forward because of teamwork, smart investment, and a deep commitment to our residents,” said Mayor Pallone. “This council slate reflects the experience, dedication, and diversity of our city.”

Dr. Anita Voogt has served on the Long Branch City Council for the past seven years and currently holds the position of Council President. She brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in higher education and serves as the Associate Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Brookdale Community College. In addition, she is a member of the college’s Executive Leadership Council and the Brookdale Foundation Board, where she is a strong advocate for educational access and equity

“Education changes lives,” said Dr. Voogt. “I am committed to creating opportunities that help Long Branch students and families succeed.”

A lifelong Long Branch resident, and currently on the Long Branch City Council, Glen Rassas is a graduate of Long Branch High School and Rutgers University’s College of Pharmacy. A registered pharmacist for over 40 years, he has spent his career serving residents and remains deeply connected to the community. Glen is also Council Liaison to the Long Branch Environmental Commission.

“Long Branch has always been my home,” said Rassas. “I want to continue giving back to the city that has given so much to me and my family.”

David G. Brown II is a lifelong Long Branch resident and seasoned public administrator with more than 25 years of experience in municipal leadership. He currently serves as Township Manager of Ocean Township, overseeing operations, budgeting, and development initiatives. David has also served on the Long Branch Planning Board and was Chair of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Guild.

“Effective local government starts with listening and accountability,” said Brown. “I’m committed to building partnerships that strengthen Long Branch for everyone.”

Marcos Zalta is an attorney with nearly four decades of legal and business experience. A graduate of Brooklyn Law School, magna cum laude, he currently serves as Executive Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs for a New Jersey-based consumer electronics company. A Long Branch resident since 2008, Marcos brings international, legal, and business expertise to public service.

“Long Branch’s diversity and sense of community are its greatest strengths,” said Zalta. “I look forward to serving residents with integrity and experience.”

Paulo Barateiro is a longtime Long Branch resident, entrepreneur, and hospitality executive. He is the current Chairman of the Long Branch Planning Board and on the Board of the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce. He is an executive of several successful local restaurants, including Mar Belo and Por Do Sol. He is also a small-business real estate investor and active member of local cultural organizations.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” said Barateiro.

“I’m proud to support policies that help local businesses grow and create jobs.” Mayor Pallone was born and raised in Long Branch and is a proud lifelong resident. He attended the Long Branch Public Schools, received his bachelor’s degree from New York University and a master’s degree in public administration from the City University of New York’s John Jay College. Public service has always been central to Mayor Pallone’s life, and he remains deeply committed to serving the Long Branch community through his involvement in several local organizations.

Mayor Pallone emphasized that the slate reflects a shared commitment to responsible governance, economic growth, and inclusive leadership.

“This team is prepared to lead with experience and accountability while continuing to deliver meaningful results for Long Branch residents,” Mayor Pallone said. “I am proud to run alongside them and excited for what we will continue to accomplish for our city.”

The City of Long Branch Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Additional campaign information and upcoming events will be announced in the coming weeks.