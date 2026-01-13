Senator Vin Gopal, Joined by Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, NJEA President Steve Beatty, and NJ Charter Schools President Harry Lee in Voicing Support for Charter School Reform Legislation

TRENTON – Senate Education Committee Chair Senator Vin Gopal, and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, D-Monmouth, held a press conference today, Jan. 12, 2026, at the State House to seek support for his charter school reform legislation.

Senator Gopal sponsored two bills, S4713, which adds necessary requirements for how charter schools are approved, governed, operated, and overseen to increase transparency and accountability of charter schools; and S4716, which concerns charter school enrollment, student placements, reporting, and athletics.

“This charter school reform legislation establishes comprehensive requirements directly addressing the 30-year-old Charter School Program Act by imposing stricter governance standards as well as training and residency requirements for trustees,” Gopal said. “These bills add new and necessary requirements for increased transparency, accountability, and oversight of New Jersey’s charter schools in response to excessive executive compensation and financial mismanagement.

NJEA President Steve Beatty, New Jersey Charter Schools President and CEO Harry Lee, and Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, chair of the Assembly Education Committee, joined Sen. Gopal for the press conference.

“NJEA has long held that our 30-year-old public charter school law was in need of updating,” Beatty said. “I am proud to have worked with New Jersey Charter School Association Harry Lee on a commonsense approach that won overwhelming support from stakeholders and in the Legislature. These are common sense reforms based on more than three decades of experience. Much of what is in these bills is already common practice at many of our charter schools, but now these best practices will be required at all New Jersey public charter schools.”

The Senate Education Committee held hearings on the operation of charter schools a year ago after an investigation by NJ Advance Media found a number of charter schools, notably College Achieve Public Schools (CAPS) in Asbury Park, were paying administrators exorbitant salaries, engaging in business dealings that were fraught with nepotism and conflicts of interest, and recruiting students from far outside the district to give their sports teams an unfair advantage.

“The New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller recently released a report that is yet another example of why New Jersey adamantly needs revision of its 30-year-old Charter School Program Act,” Gopal said. “The report found excessive executive compensation and fiscal mismanagement that are not just harmful to our communities, but are unlawful practices that require more comprehensive oversight. New Jersey residents deserve better accountability for their local and state tax dollars that fund these schools.”

The legislation seeks to ensure that a charter school’s Board of Trustees represents the community in the home school district of the charter school with requirements for board composition. To ensure that residents understand how the charter school is spending their public tax dollars, the state Commissioner of Education would develop a user-friendly, plain-language budget summary form for charter schools to post on their websites.

“With this legislation, we were able to bring together everyone to accomplish our most crucial goal: maintain the high level of education in New Jersey,” said Assemblywoman Peterpaul, the bills’ prime sponsor in the Assembly. “And importantly, this was a bi-partisan effort, which highlights what we can accomplish when we work together.

“These bills take important steps to establish comprehensive accountability and transparency requirements for New Jersey Charter Schools, while also establishing extended renewals for high performing charter schools,” Peterpaul added. “This allows us to enhance oversight over the problematic actors, while rewarding the good actors.”

“As chair of the Assembly Education Committee, I know that nothing is more important than giving New Jersey’s children the best possible education. It is our responsibility to ensure that charter schools receiving public dollars operate with transparency and accountability,” said Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson. “These bills strengthen oversight and give the State the tools it needs to determine that those dollars are well spent, while supporting high-quality schools.”

Some charter schools have been cited for stacking talent on sports teams by going out of district to enroll talented athletes. Sen. Gopal’s second bill, S4716, would prohibit a student enrolled at a charter school who does not reside in the district from being eligible to participate in interscholastic athletics at the charter school.

“For 30 years, public charter schools have been changing lives for countless students and families. This bill is important because it recognizes the transformational role that charter schools play in our public education system,” NJ Charter Schools Lee said. “The bills strike the right balance. It increases transparency and accountability, while preserving key charter autonomies and allows for 10-year renewals for high performing schools.”

“This is the first comprehensive legislation regulating charter schools since the creation of the NJ Charter Law in 1995,” Senator Gopal said. “Charter schools are stewards of public education dollars. They play an important role in public education. This legislation establishes various requirements for charter schools, charter school board of trustees members, charter management organizations, and education management organizations.”

