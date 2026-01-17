Celebrating the Expansion of the Long Branch Arts And Cultural Center

“Over five years ago, Bank of America donated its building to the City. The space was turned into the first arts and cultural center in Long Branch,” said Long Branch Mayor John Pallone at the ribbon cutting of the newly added Branchport Galleries. Creating more space doubled the size of the Arts and Cultural Center located on the corner of Broadway and Branchport Ave.

There was a packed crowd of artists, art lovers and proud parents of student artists on display that night.

Long Branch resident and high school junior Charlotte Mathias curated the exhibition titled, Unframed, featuring work from more than 30 students. The show included digital art, sketches, mixed media, photography, paintings, and more.

Live music was performed by Quincy Mumford.

The Dept. of Public Works did all the work, tearing down walls and remodeling, adding more space for artists of all ages and enabling the center is add more art classes, workshops and programs.

“We look forward to all the projects and possibilities that we, working together, will bring to the center,” Pallone said.