Falcons Dominate Shore and Neptune

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Wednesday night, January 14, Shore Regional High School hosted Neptune and Monmouth Regional in tri-wrestling matches. Monmouth Regional proved to be the big winner as they defeated Neptune 48-27 and then Shore Regional 48-22.

The last matches of the evening had the Falcons of Monmouth Regional facing the host, Blue Devils of Shore Regional. “Before we faced the Falcons, we defeated Neptune 42-34 after a walk off pin by Cole Torres, but it was a roller coaster ride to get there along the way,” said David Porta, head coach at Shore. The coach added that the Blue Devils dug itself into a massive hole and was down 33-18 with five bouts left.

“The matches against Neptune started out at 215 and after trading some forfeits. Ray Brown came out for us at 120 and somehow found himself down 11-0 in the first period. Ray kept his composure though, and battled back, closing the gap before striking at the jugular and getting the pin in the second period,” said Porta. That win was what Porta credited his Blue Devils effort in coming back for the victory, he said it was a “huge swing in momentum.”

Torres, a junior and two time NJSIAA region qualifier for Shore Regional, made his 2026 debut against Neptune. “He has missed the start of the season as he was injured. He came out in his first match and got the walk off pin, propelling us to our fifth victory of the year,” added Porta. Shore competes in the Shore Conference H division and after beating Neptune sit onto of the group. They are followed by New Egypt, Asbury Park, Keyport, Lakewood, Donovan Catholic and winless Neptune.

Then came the Monmouth Regional match. Of the 14 contested weight divisions, Shore Regional forfeited four to the Falcons. Of the 10 remaining weight divisions contested, both the Falcons and the Blue Devils won five matches.

“We are currently 5-6 on the season which although its not a great record, we are still proud of because we are routinely forfeiting three or four out of the 14 weight classes per match,” said Porta. The coach stated that he has a great group of wrestlers who are working hard and gives him some flexibility to maneuver the lineup for big matches.

Results of the Monmouth Regional 48-22 win over Shore Regional 106 pounds: Giovanni Ercoline (MR) 19-3 technical fall over Tyler Junior (SR)

113 pounds: Trevor Doremus (SR) 7-3 decision over Matteo Meleleo (MR)

120 pounds: Nicolas Oceloti (MR) 9-4 decision over Ray Brown (SR)

126 pounds: Michael Gianvecchio (MR) 8-0 major decision over Imhotep Bey (SR)

132 pounds: Jack Puleio (MR) pin at 4:15 over Mason Torres (SR)

138 pounds: Robert Orozco Royce (MR) forfeit victory

144 pounds: Praa Elsayed (MR) forfeit victory

150 pounds: Christopher Giffored (SR) 13-3 major decision over Jackson Hampton (MR)

157 pounds: Anthony DiSano (SR) 7-3 decision over Joshua Montalvo (MR)

165 pounds: Jack Thomas (MR) pin at 1:38 over Seven Lobbato (SR)

175 pounds: Manuel Ortiz (SR) pin at 2:17 over Minh Do (MR)

190 pounds: Cole Torres (SR) pin at 1:16 over Zayyar Naing (MR)

215 pounds: Amari Roach (MR) forfeit victory

285 pounds: Ryan Fleury (MR) forfeit victory

“Right now, the heart and soul of our team lies in our 106-pounder, Tyler Junior. He’s a captain and our emotional leader and helps keep us grounded and constantly motivated,” said Porta. The coach added that fellow senior captains Trevor Doremus and Ray Brown are big leaders on the team. “Manny Ortiz might be the most improved wrestler so far this year going from five wins in all of last season to 14 wins already at the halfway point this season.”

Porta also added that the actual number of wrestlers is down this year, and that’s the reason for the forfeits. But, he said he and the team make no excuses and find ways to keep themselves competitive.

Monmouth Regional High School is currently 6-3 overall and 1-0 in the Shore Conference G division. Kevin Cartagena-Walsh is the Falcons head coach. Last season Monmouth Regional finished 7-15 overall and are very much improved this season.

Pinelands leads the G division closely followed by Monmouth Regional. Manchester is in third followed by Point Beach, Keansburg and Freehold Township.

Additional photos will be posted at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports