Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr

By Patty Booth O’Neill Long Branch – The Martin Luther King Jr. Guild of Greater Long Branch held a birthday observance Monday morning at the MLK Memorial Park off Atlantic Avenue. Invited guests were Congressman Frank Pallone and Mayor John Pallone. The Keynote Speaker was Tawana Richardson, Principal at the Historic Long Branch High School. Congressman Frank Pallone spoke about how Dr. King would never lose his dream for the promise of America. “There’s never been a time that the words he said, at least in my life, in my opinion, had more meaning then now!”

“It’s nice to see so many people here,” Congressman Pallone said. “There seems to be more than usual, even with it being so cold. That’s a good thing.”

It was a frigid morning with winds blowing off the river… but it’s usually bitter cold every year on MLK’s birthday. It doesn’t stop supporters from showing up.

“Good morning,” Mayor John Pallone greeted the crowd of people braving the cold to honor Dr. King. “I wanted to thank you for being here today as we honor Dr. Martin Luther King and the legacy he’s given us,” he said. He thanked the MLK Guild for everything they’ve done since its inception since 1968. “As you know it’s one of the oldest organizations in the country dedicated to his memory.

Mayor Pallone spoke about how Dr. King inspired so many people with his message of justice, equality and the power of peaceful protests. “He reminded the world that progress doesn’t come from hate or division, but from courage, compassion and the belief that all people deserve dignity. And unfortunately we still continue to gather because of the issues he confronted – racism, intolerance inequality.” He spoke of about how they are still present in our lives today.”

Listen to All Speakers Here

Keynote speaker Tawana Richardson spoke about growing up in Long Branch and was proud of the community. “This is a great day. This is a day of service and community,” Richardson said. “We gather today for Martin Luther King, Jr. He spoke not just words but on purpose. So my message today is that he had a dream but the mission is possible!”

She said that as Long Branch members, “We have some unfinished business.” Her main objective is the children of the community and students in her school.

She said that as a school leader she is responsible for shaping the minds and the values of the youth. “I want to make sure their voices are heard and that they are held accountable for decisions they make.”

“We are a diverse group of people here in Long Branch,” Richardson said. “We are Strong Branch,” she added to claps and cheers.

The ceremony ended with Nakisha Marshal and Jake Jones placing a wreath on the MLK Memorial, and then everyone gathering in to hold hands while singing, We Shall Overcome.

After that there was a sold out MLK Guild Soul Food Brunch at the Second Baptist Church on Liberty St., featuring Keynote Speaker Rev.Terence Dunlap, musical entertainment, MLK essay contest winners and Youth Performances.