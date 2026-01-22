‘Come Home to Calabria’ Event Reconnects Long Branch to Its Southern Italian Roots

By Roberto Ferragina

The Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) of Long Branch hosted its second annual “Come Home to Calabria” cultural presentation Sunday, drawing residents together to reflect on Southern Italian immigration and the enduring Calabrian roots that helped shape the local community.

Held at the society’s headquarters, the event welcomed more than 35 attendees in person and another 20 virtually. The presentation was delivered by Mary Mazza, founder of San Pietro Apostolo – Come Home to Calabria, a cultural initiative dedicated to preserving Calabrian heritage through education, genealogy, and immersive travel experiences.

Mazza, a third-generation Calabrese-American with dual residency, combined personal storytelling with historical research to trace the immigrant journey from Calabria to New Jersey. Her multimedia presentation highlighted traditions, village life, and the pivotal role towns such as San Pietro Apostolo played in the Italian-American experience in cities like Long Branch.

“The first presentation exceeded all expectations,” Mazza said. “It resonated so deeply that we wanted to return and continue the conversation. Despite short notice, winter weather, and a football Sunday, the turnout and emotional connection were truly remarkable.”

The event carried special significance for AVS members whose families trace their ancestry directly to Calabria. Board members Roberto Ferragina and Paul Sgro—whose roots stem from Girifalco and Vellefiorita, respectively—helped organize the program alongside AVS member Joseph Sirianni, whose family originates from San Pietro Apostolo. “This event honors the courage of our ancestors,” said Paul Sgro. “They left everything they knew to build new lives here. Programs like this help us remember who we are and where we came from.”

Sirianni’s brothers, Monsignor Sam Sirianni and Rev. Fr. Anthony Sirianni, attended last year’s presentation and subsequently traveled to San Pietro Apostolo, where they were hosted by Mary Mazza. Anthony Talarico, Mayor of Eatontown Borough, who also attended the inaugural event, made a similar visit to San Pietro Apostolo shortly thereafter and was likewise hosted by Mazza.

AVS President Frank Crupi, Esq., noted that the society itself was founded in 1875 by Calabrian immigrants, many from villages in and around the Province of Catanzaro. “Hosting this event is a tribute to those founders and to the generations that followed,” Crupi said.

Now recognized as a nonprofit in both Italy and the United States, San Pietro Apostolo – Come Home to Calabria aims to revitalize ancestral villages through cultural exchange, workshops, genealogy research, and community-based tourism. Mazza, a dual citizen who spends part of the year in Calabria, said the goal is to foster authentic connections while supporting local economies.

Reflecting on the event’s broader meaning, Ferragina said, “Our ancestors left their villages out of economic hardship. They combatted discrimination, assimilated, worked hard, and built strong communities here. It’s our responsibility to honor their story. What Mary Mazza is doing brings that immigration journey full circle.”

The Amerigo Vespucci Society continues its mission today as a mutual aid society and registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, supporting charitable initiatives, scholarships, and cultural programs while promoting Italian-American heritage and standing against anti-Italian discrimination.

More information about Mazza’s Calabria initiatives is available at www.comehometocalabria.com/home.