 Congressman Pallone Secures $250,000 in funding for Elberon Area Improvements in Long Branch

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) has secured $250,000 in federal Community Project Funding for Fiscal Year 2026 to support pedestrian, public space, and infrastructure improvements in the Elberon section of Long Branch, focused on the area surrounding the Elberon library and train station.

“This funding helps Long Branch improve safety and accessibility around a key transit area while preserving an important piece of local history,” said Pallone. “By upgrading public space near the train station and library, this project strengthens the Elberon neighborhood and makes the area more usable for residents, commuters, and visitors.”

The funding will support the redesign and resurfacing of the Elberon train station public parking lot, along with the creation of a small public park adjacent to the library. Planned improvements include new green space with grass and tree plantings, seating areas with benches and wooden swings, bike racks, and upgraded lighting to improve safety and accessibility for residents and transit users.

The project also includes improvements along Lincoln Avenue, following a historically significant route that connects the Elberon train station to the Church of the Seven Presidents. The corridor traces the path President James A. Garfield traveled in 1881 after being shot in Washington, D.C., when local residents constructed a temporary railroad spur to transport him to Elberon to recover.

“This funding will help Long Branch improve safety and accessibility around the Elberon train station and library while creating new public space for the community,” said Long Branch Mayor John Pallone. “We appreciate Congressman Pallone’s work to secure federal funding that supports smart infrastructure improvements and helps preserve the character and history of the Elberon neighborhood.”

As part of the project, the historic Garfield Tea House will be relocated to the new library park. The structure was built using railroad ties from the emergency rail line constructed for President Garfield and will serve as a visible historical element within the improved public space. The City of Long Branch is also coordinating with NJ Transit to create a small exhibit inside the Elberon train station highlighting the area’s history and Garfield’s time in Long Branch.

The Elberon improvements project was requested by Pallone through the Fiscal Year 2026 federal appropriations process, which allows members of the U.S. House to direct Community Project Funding toward locally identified infrastructure, transportation, and community development priorities.