National Breast Cancer Expert to Lead Breast Surgery Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health Southern Region

After a national search, RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute, the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, have appointed Kathie-Ann Joseph, MD, MPH, FACS as Chief of Breast Surgery and Co-Director of the multidisciplinary breast program at Rutgers Cancer Institute and the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center. She will also serve as Associate Chief Surgical Officer for System Integration and Quality, RWJBarnabas Health, as well as Director of Breast Surgical Services for the RWJBarnabas Health Southern Region.

In her role, Dr. Joseph will co-lead a renowned team of breast cancer oncologists and will oversee all operational and programmatic aspects of breast surgical oncology, including clinical practice, clinical research activities, and mentorship of researchers and providers. She also holds an appointment as Professor in the Department of Surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Joseph joins Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health from NYU Langone Medical Center, where she co-directed the Beatrice W. Welters Breast Health Outreach & Navigation Program at NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center. She also served as Professor of Surgery and Population Health at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

In addition to Dr. Joseph’s expertise in advanced breast surgery techniques, she is a national leader in reducing healthcare disparities and inequities in cancer care. She focuses on improving access to breast cancer screening and care for underserved populations, helping thousands of women access necessary cancer screenings and support services.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Joseph to Rutgers Cancer Institute, the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center and RWJBarnabas Health,” says Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, the William N. Hait Director of Rutgers Cancer Institute and Senior Vice President of Oncology Services at RWJBarnabas Health. “With a specialization in breast surgical oncology and a strong commitment to patient-centered care, Dr. Joseph exemplifies our health system’s mission to provide the most advanced care for the communities we serve.”

“I am privileged to join a skilled and passionate team of specialists at New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center,” says Kathie-Ann Joseph, MD, MPH, FACS. “I look forward to working together to tackle a disease that impacts so many.”

“Dr. Joseph is a fantastic addition to the Breast Surgery team at the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center and the RWJBarnabas Health Southern Region” said H. Richard Alexander, Jr., MD, FACS, Chief Surgical Officer and Chief of Surgical Oncology, Rutgers Cancer Institute, Surgeon-in-Chief of the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, and System Director of Surgical Oncology, RWJBarnabas Health. “She is a distinguished leader in the field of breast surgery, with an impressive track record of addressing healthcare disparities and inequities for all women fighting breast cancer.”

Dr. Joseph received her medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and her MPH from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. She completed a residency and internship at New York University Langone Health, Bellevue Hospital, and VA Medical Center and a breast surgical fellowship at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center. Dr. Joseph has been a co-investigator on several NIH studies, has published extensively and presents her findings at national meetings. She holds membership in several national medical organizations, and currently serves as the Vice Chair, American College of Surgeons, Committee to Advance Surgical Excellence and Inclusion, an examination consultant for the American Board of Surgery Complex General Surgery Continuous Assessment, and serves on the editorial boards of Annals of Surgical Oncology and American Journal of Surgery. She is also the Chair of the Society of Black Academic Surgeons, Research and Education Committee.

###

About Rutgers Cancer Institute

As New Jersey’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, provides patients access to the most advanced treatment options including clinical trials close to home at our facilities throughout the state. Our groundbreaking cancer research is the engine that drives access to the most advanced cancer treatments, where our discoveries become your care. This has been enhanced with the opening of the state’s first and only freestanding cancer hospital, the Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center. Visit: www.cinj.org.

About RWJBarnabas Health

RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive academic health system, caring for more than five million people annually. Nationally renowned for quality and safety, the system includes 14 hospitals and 9,000 affiliated physicians integrated to provide care at more than 700 patient care locations.

RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to enhancing access to care includes a transformative partnership with Rutgers University, including the Rutgers Cancer Institute — the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

RWJBarnabas Health partners with its communities to build and sustain a healthier New Jersey. It provides patient-centered care in a compassionate manner and is the state’s largest safety-net provider and leader in addressing the social determinants of health. RWJBarnabas Health provides food to the hungry, housing for the homeless and economic opportunities to those most vulnerable.