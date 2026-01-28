Local Obituaries

Phyllis Ann Gatti, 85, of Toms River, passed away on Monday afternoon surrounded by her family.

Phyllis was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She attended high school at Fontbonne Hall Academy, graduating in 1958. After, she continued her education at Wood Secretarial School graduating in 1959. It was then she began her career as the Professional secretary working for Dancer Fitzgerald Advertising Agency and later working for the President of CBS. During those years she meet the love of her life John.

Phyllis and John would marry, on July 7th, 1962, and later move to Staten Island together to raise their 3 daughters. Phyllis standing by her husband started their first business together John’s Deli / Gatti Catering in Brooklyn on 18th Ave, which they ran for 37 years before retiring to Toms Rivier NJ. Phyllis loved to Bowl, make crafts for the Italian club which her and John were head of. She loved playing mahjong with the girls and crocheting hats for the infants at the hospital. Phyllis was also a very religious women, who’s faith inspired her to become a Eucharistic Minister and work with marriage encounters to advise newly married couples. She and her husband John also loved to travel and were able to see the world together. She loved her family most of all and spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Phyllis is predeceased by her husband John; and her siblings Marietta Iovelli and Joseph Tusa.

Phyllis is survived by her children Maria Najmy and her husband John, Diana Gatti and Katrina Jacobi and her husband James; her grandchildren Thomas, Nicholas, Alexis, Joseph, Michael, Dylan and Gavin; and her great grandchildren Rhannon and Zachary.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 29th from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-9:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd, Holmdel NJ, 07733. A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Friday, January 30th at 11:15 AM at St. Clements RC Church, 172 Freneau Ave, Matawan. An Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens.

We were all together when he passed, holding his hand and listening to the music he loved most. It was an experience that was surprisingly beautiful and tranquil, a profound moment that I will never forget. My dad was intelligent, strong-willed, handsome, charming, and funny. He had super close friends and a loving partner that lasted a lifetime.

In 1904, Frankie’s parents immigrated to America from Prizzi, Sicily, and San Pietro Apostolo, Calabria. They met in Manhattan, got married, and lived in an apartment on 83rd Street and 2nd Avenue. Eventually, they moved down the shore and settled in their new home on Norwood Avenue in Long Branch, NJ. Taking a little bit of Italy with them, they planted fig trees in their backyard and grew grape vines that were twisted through the large wire trellis. Espresso and Sambuca. Sweet memories.

Frankie was a talented athlete who was extremely enthusiastic and passionate about sports. He played football and basketball for Long Branch High School, earning himself a full scholarship. He went on to play in South Carolina. Sad to say, his college career had abruptly ended. His basketball coach called him an ethnic slur, and he was expelled for punching him in the nose. He returned home and worked as a golf caddy, saved money, got married, and started a dry-cleaning business with his brother, Jimmy. Supreme Cleaners on Westwood Avenue across from Tuzzio’s.

Like his brothers, he belonged to the I.A.M.A. and was a member at the Old Orchard Country Club in West Long Branch. My dad loved playing golf more than bears love honey. He’d be the guy standing in a line somewhere, practicing his shadow swings. He was a skilled left-handed golfer who shot in the low 70s.

Lastly, my dad gave big, strong, affectionate hugs, and just before his health quickly declined, we had our last hug. What I find most mind-blowing about life is not knowing when your last “anything” will happen.

Farewell, Daddy. I love you here, there, everywhere. peace, dina xoxoxo

Frank Fragale left behind his beloved partner for almost 50 years, Michele Cox. His children: Joanne Fragale, Patrick Fragale, and Dina Fragale-Tarhan. His grandchildren: Brielle, Patrick Jr., Maggi, Miya, Madison, Reilly, and Jade. His great-grandchildren: Apollo and Oakley. Predeceased were his parents: Pasqualle and Anna Fragale. His brothers: Joe, Jimmy “Hambone”, Peter, Mario “Fuddy” Fragale, and his sister, Sarah Vaccaro. Lastly, his granddaughter, Sonni Ray Fragale-Tarhan.”

~Lovingly submitted by the family

Alfonso “Al” Sollecito was born on July 26, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Vincent, and his six siblings. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Millie (nee Livoti); his 4 children, Mary Lynn (Luke), Lucia (Keith), Vincent, and Madelyn (Paul); 11 grandchildren, John (Sage), Al (Samantha), Philip (Megan), David, Kerry (Robert), Will, Michael, Alex, Nicholas, Alfonso James “AJ”, and Matthew; and 6 great grandchildren.

Mentored by his father, Al became a master cabinetmaker. Using his craft, he started a custom home building company that still exists today. Al had a passion for sports as he enjoyed playing golf and rooting for his beloved New York Yankees. Ultimately, nothing was more important to him in life than his family to whom he will always be remembered as their true patriarch.

Visitation will be Friday, January 30, 2026, from 4 to 8 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel, New Jersey.

Please join the family in a Celebration of Al’s Life on February 28, 2026, at 12 noon at Eagle Oaks Country Club, 20 Shore Oaks Drive, Farmingdale, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers the family asks with gratitude contributions be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org.

Mark Anthony Turner was born in 1961 at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York. He spent his early childhood in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, lovingly raised by his grandmother, Emma. At the age of seven, he returned to New York, where he later graduated from Lowell High School in 1979.

In 1980, Mark proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. During his 12 years of service, he became a combat veteran of two conflicts—Beirut, Lebanon, and Operation Urgent Fury in Grenada. His military career took him around the world, fueling his deep love for service and country. It was during this time that he also forged a lifelong friendship with Hans Pridgett, who would become his best man at his wedding and steadfast friend.

Following his honorable service, Mark continued his career as a recruiter, first for the Marines and later in civilian life for various technical schools. Despite being a 100% disabled veteran, his relentless work ethic and dedication never wavered. In 2006, he began a new chapter with the United States Government, joining the Social Security Administration in Philadelphia, where he served as a Unit Supervisor overseeing 27 employees—a role he took great pride in.

Mark’s faith guided him throughout his life. He joined Second Baptist Church in Long Branch, NJ, where he was ordained as a Deacon in 2007. There, in 2002, he met the love of his life, June. His spiritual journey continued with further studies at Monmouth Bible Institute, from which he graduated with honors. In 2017, he became a member of First Baptist Church in Belmar under the leadership of Rev. Dr. James A. Jackson, Jr. Mark served faithfully as Vice Chairman of the Diaconate Ministry and as a spiritual advisor to both the Men’s and Youth Ministries. He forged lifelong friendship here with James, Bellamy and Ed. His brothers in both ministry and life.

Standing tall at 6’3”, Mark’s presence was felt in every room he entered—not only for his stature, but for his kindness, wisdom, and warmth. Known affectionately as a “gentle giant,” he carried a heart as big as his frame.

Mark and June shared over 20 wonderful years of marriage, with their anniversary approaching in April. Together, they were blessed with their beloved daughters, Jordyn Michele and Jaidyn Marie—their initials standing for “June and Mark’s Girls.” He was the epitome of a “girl dad,” ever devoted and endlessly supportive, always ready for any adventure his daughters dreamed up. The Turner family cherished memorable trips around the world—most recently, a two-week journey through the French and Italian Riviera. Even when braving the heat of Caribbean vacations, which he was never a beach person, Mark never complained—he was happiest seeing his family happy. He absolutely loved the ‘Cousin’ trip taken to New Orleans last fall.

Mark was an avid sports fan, a lifelong supporter of the New York Giants and New York Yankees. Though his teams often tested his loyalty, his devotion never wavered.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother Lillian Cruse; grandmother Emma Carassco; aunt Olivine Davis; uncles Tyronne, Enrique, and Joel; and his father Patrick Lewis.

Mark leaves behind a legacy of love and integrity cherished by his wife of 20 years, June Turner; his son, Mark Anthony II; his daughters, Jordyn Michele and Jaidyn Marie; his mother, Gloria Lewis; sister, Anna Marie Turner; brothers- and sisters-in-law Dwayne Terry and Victoria McCray, Kevin and Trina McCoy; sisters-in-law Karen Gallimore, Ellie Willoughby, Andrea Stokes, and Carmen Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved deeply—a special bond with his nephew Jerome; and many cousins who loved him like a brother.

In addition to his human family, Mark found companionship in his beloved cat, Mr. Mayer Mittens, adopted from the Monmouth County SPCA where he proudly became a “cat dad.”

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Marine Toys for Tots or the Monmouth County SPCA, both causes close to Mark’s heart.

The Turner family extends their deepest gratitude for the many expressions of love, prayers, and support shared during this time. Mark’s spirit, faith, and compassion will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Services are being entrusted to First Baptist Church of Belmar and Damiano Funeral Home. Services will be held on 01/31/2026 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 410 Ninth Ave, Belmar, NJ 07719. A private entombment will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 2, 2026 at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753.

Frank Chilelli, 92, of Holmdel, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 22nd, surrounded by his loving family at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Frank, born Dionigio Francesco Chilelli, began his life in Fiumefreddo Bruzio, Italy, where he was raised before emigrating with his family to Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn at the age of 13 in 1947. Armed with determination, a strong work ethic, and not a word of English, Frank enrolled at Seward Park High School and graduated in just three years. He went on to attend Brooklyn College, majoring in accounting, and proudly served his country in the United States Army.

During one of his Army leaves, fate stepped in…

Frank met the love of his life, Marie, on a blind date. A few days earlier, he had spotted her at the Italian Club in New York City after she had won a local beauty contest. He wanted to meet her that night, but she was surrounded by reporters and admirers and never got the chance. His best friend set up a blind date two days later. Frank arrived only to discover that his date was Marie Simone, the very beauty queen he had admired from afar. He loved telling that story for decades, and it became legendary in the family. To this day, that newspaper clipping with her photo from the beauty pageant remains with all of his possessions.

Frank and Marie were married on October 9, 1960, beginning a lifelong love story that would span more than six decades. They raised their three children on Staten Island, alongside an extraordinary extended family. Frank’s parents, brother, and sister, as well as Marie’s parents and one of her brothers, all bought homes next door to one another, creating a true village where doors were always open and family was never far. Eventually, everyone made their way to New Jersey, still close in distance, heart and spirit. Frank first settled in Colts Neck and later in Holmdel.

Frank began his professional career at Chadbourne & Parke in New York City as an accountant, later becoming Assistant Vice President at Bowater Inc. Ever the entrepreneur, he eventually went out on his own and built successful businesses of his own. His restaurants included The Amboy’s in Staten Island, which became one of the busiest pizzerias on the South Shore, and later La Cashina Ristorante in Marlboro, New Jersey, which he opened with his son. Frank treated employees like family and took great pride in helping many of them build better futures.

Frank officially retired at 86, but his most important role came next. When Marie developed advanced dementia, he became her full time caregiver, lovingly tending to her at home with patience, devotion, and unwavering loyalty. It was a quiet, heroic love that defined the very best of who he was.

Frank was an avid Mets fan, a devoted opera lover, and a true DIY master. He could fix just about anything and loved building projects in his workshop. He kept his mind sharp by continuing to do his own bookkeeping well into his eighties. He cherished trips to Italy, summers in Wildwood Crest with his family, and favorite vacations with Marie to Las Vegas and the Caribbean.

Frank’s greatest joy was his family. From a young age, he taught his children and grandchildren the importance of tradition, hard work, and togetherness. They will forever remember making zeppole at Christmas, crafting beautiful palm crosses every Easter, eating apples soaked in wine after dinner (because, as Frank believed, you were never too young for a little wine), and above all, being there for one another, because family is everything.

Frank was a wonderful listener, a quiet problem solver, and a source of steady, thoughtful advice. Many sought his guidance, and he always made time. His legacy is not only the life he built, but the love, values, and strength he passed on.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife, Marie; his children, JoAnne Chilelli, Domenick Chilelli, and Nancy Ruzich and her husband Matthew; and his cherished grandchildren, GinaMarie Chilelli, Dominique Chilelli, Matthew Ruzich, and Francis Ruzich. He is also survived by his sister in law Maureen Chilelli; his brother-in-law Philip Simone and his wife Miranda; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Frank was predeceased by his parents, Domenico and Giovanna; his sister Carolina Chiappetta and her husband Luigi; his brother Victor Chilelli; his brother-in-law Joseph Simone and his wife Eileen; and his beloved daughter-in-law Diana Chilelli.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 29th, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, New Jersey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, January 30th at 10:15 AM at Church of Saint Leo the Great, 50 Hurleys Lane, Lincroft, New Jersey. Interment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery.

Arnissa Marie Walker of Trenton, NJ, was born on October 11, 1966, at Monmouth Medical Center, in Long Branch, NJ, to Constance V. Walker, who was affectionately known to many as Mrs. Connie. She departed this life on Thursday, January 1, 2026. She was well known for her unconditional love that she gave to others, especially children & elders. She worked at Monmouth Park Racetrack & a nursing home facility throughout the years before becoming ill. She loved listening to old-school music and her favorite reggae musician, Baju Banton! Arnissa loved being in the company of her adopted daughter/grandchildren Ashley Batts, talking on the phone with her Uncle Spike, sister Jeanndra, nephew Ryan, nieces Regina & Renee, and cousin Tara, and being in the company of her Nichols Family. She grew up in an era where the old saying was, “It takes a village to raise a child.” Being the baby girl of Connie’s 5, Arnissa would beat to her own drum and marched two apartment doors down and invited herself into the family of Ms. Irene Hester & the Nichols Crew: Denise Nichols, Michele Nichols, Wendy Nichols, Taneja Nichols, Marcelle Nichols, and Marlene Roddy. The Nichols Crew had now become “Nichols Party of 7”! Arnissa was predeceased by her mother and grandmother, Sarah Vyetta Logan Walker; Aunt Cathy “Nee Cee” Walker; sister Sheila Walker; and brother Craig (Billy) Walker. Left to mourn her are her siblings Jeanndra “GiGi” Walker (Eatontown, NJ), Terrence “K” Walker and Aimee Walker (Florida); nephews Ryan Walker (Eatontown, NJ), Craig D. Gill-Walker (Virginia), and Terrence Walker (Florida); nieces Regina Jones (Long Branch, NJ), Renee Jones-Walker (Brick, NJ), and Lillian Walker (Florida); uncles Spike S. Walker (New York) and Corneilus Walker (Sue) (Eatontown, NJ); aunts Sharon Hanserd (Jackson, NJ), Dulcie Hill (David) (Oak Park, IL), and Eara Walker Woods (Ronald) (Charlotte, NC); special cousin Brian “Speedy” Walker; and her companion, Joseph Colon. A memorial gathering was held on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Arnissa Marie Walker, please visit our Damianol store. Victoria L. Burnham, 74, of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Victoria was born and raised in Schenectady, NY, where she attended Scotia-Glennville High School and graduated in 1969. She then earned an associate’s degree from Schenectady County Community College in 1971. Later in her working career at that very college was where she would meet her husband, Peter, and they married on November 15, 1985. They moved to Colts Neck in 1991 to raise their young family. Victoria was a stay-at-home mother for many years before relocating to Tinton Falls and returning to the workforce as an administrative assistant at Oak Hill Academy in Middletown. Victoria loved the beach and traveling, especially annual trips to Block Island and Walt Disney World; she also loved cooking and baking, the New York Jets and Yankees, and most of all, simply spending time with her family and her dogs. Victoria is predeceased by her loving parents, Edward and Mary Dziadul, and her husband, Peter. Victoria is survived by her children, David Burnham and his wife Kimberly, William Burnham, and her stepdaughter Kristine Marceca and her family, as well as many more loving extended family and friends. Visitation was, January 28, at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel NJ 07733. A funeral mass will be offered on Thursday, January 29th at 10:15 AM at St. Leo the Great RC Church, 50 Hurleys Lane, Lincroft, NJ. At Victorias request she will be privately cremated following the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to The American Stroke Association at https://www.stroke.org/en/ or Adopt a Pet, Inc. https://adoptapetnj.org/