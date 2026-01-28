Shore Players Present Once Upon a One More Time, a Britney Spears–Powered Musical Experience

West Long Branch — Shore Regional High School’s Shore Players are excited to announce their spring production, Once Upon a One More Time, a high-energy jukebox musical powered by the iconic hits of Britney Spears. This modern and imaginative musical will be performed on March 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22 at Shore Regional High School.

Set in a fantasy storybook realm, Once Upon a One More Time brings together beloved fairy-tale characters whose lives are turned upside down by an unexpected feminist awakening. With humor, heart, and unforgettable music, the show reimagines classic fairy tales through a contemporary lens, celebrating independence, empowerment, and finding one’s own voice.

Featuring a score made up of some of the most recognizable pop songs of a generation, audiences can expect an energetic and entertaining production that blends storytelling, dance, and chart-topping music into a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience. Director Todd Aikens shared, “We are incredibly excited to bring a brand-new show to the Shore stage. Once Upon a One More Time is a unique opportunity, and we are proud to be among the first schools producing it, alongside Ocean Township High School this March. This marks Shore’s first time presenting a jukebox musical, a genre built around well-known, pre-existing songs, and what truly drew me to this show was the originality of its book; it’s clever, fresh, and incredibly fun. This production is filled with exciting milestones for our program, including the first time a faculty member has joined the cast and the first time we are utilizing a student director. With so many ‘firsts,’ the energy surrounding this show has been amazing, and we are having an absolute blast bringing it to life.”

Grace Sweeney, Senior “Playing Cinderella in Once Upon a One More Time feels especially meaningful as my final Shore Players show. The themes of independence and self-discovery connect to my own journey at Shore, where I’ve learned to trust the process, grow with intention, and stay true to myself. This show reminds me that you’re the only one who can write your story and that challenges help shape your happy ending. I hope audiences leave feeling inspired to believe in themselves and their ability to create their own path.”

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://sp.booktix.com. Tickets may also be purchased in the Shore Regional High School lobby beginning one hour prior to each performance, pending availability.

Advance tickets are available for $10, with discounted pricing offered for tickets purchased by the final dress rehearsal. On opening night, all tickets will be $15.

The Shore Players invite students, families, and community members to join them for this exciting spring musical that showcases the talent, dedication, and creativity of Shore Regional High School’s performing arts students.

For more information about Once Upon a One More Time or Shore Players productions, please visit the Shore Regional High School website or Email shoreplayers@shoreregional.org.