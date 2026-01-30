Candlelight®’s Valentine’s Day Special brings a romantic experience to Long Branch on February 13

Long Branch – Candlelight®, the series of live concerts presented by Fever, brings a romantic experience to Long Branch to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Held at Pollak Theatre on February 13, the concert will feature a string quartet performing timeless love songs and iconic film themes, including “Unchained Melody,” “La Vie En Rose,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “My Heart Will Go On,” all reimagined in an intimate candlelit setting.

Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special, now embraced as a new traditional by audiences around the world, is also available in other cities across the region. The series is known for showcasing talented local musicians in distinctive venues, offering a memorable way to celebrate Valentine’s Day and share the experience with loved ones in a breathtaking candlelit atmosphere.

Programming below:

Candlelight: Valentine’s Day Special

Venue: Pollak Theatre

Dates and times: 02/13/2026 18:00

