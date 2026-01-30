Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center Kicks Off New Year

Dear LBACC Community,

We were thrilled to kick off the year with our first new exhibition in the Branchport Galleries, the newly opened wing of the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center. As January comes to a close, we’re gearing up to install our next show, Beyond the Dream: Celebrating Black Excellence. The exhibit will be on view February 10th through February 26th, with an opening reception on February 12th at 6 PM. We’re proud to have collaborated with the Greater Long Branch MLK Guild on several aspects of the programming for this exhibition. Stay tuned for details on upcoming events and programs in celebration of Black History Month, we’ve got a powerful lineup ahead.

