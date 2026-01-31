Two Busy Days For Long Branch Firemen and Police

Candlelight®’s Valentine’s Day Special brings a romantic experience to Long Branch on February 13January 30, 2026
A CAR HIT A CAR THAT HIT A CAR – The Long Branch Police and Fire Depts. had a busy two days between Thursday night and Friday morning. On Thursday a car had a collision with a train in West End. Shown in photo, on Friday a vehicle heading west on Avenel Blvd. in N. Long Branch went through the stop sign T-boning a large work van. The van fllpped over on impact and fell on top of a another car stopped at the intersection. Firemen worked on getting everyone out of their vehicles, and, no one had to go to the hospital.