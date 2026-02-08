Long Branch Free Public Library Notice of Board of Trustees 2026 Meeting Dates

A CAR HIT A CAR THAT HIT A CAR – The Long Branch Police and Fire Depts. had a busy two days between Thursday night and Friday morning. On Thursday a car had a collision with a train in West End. In photo, on Friday morning a vehicle heading west on Avenel Blvd in N. Long Branch went through a stop sign t-boning a large work van. The van fllpped over on impact and fell on top of a another car stopped at the intersection. Firemen worked on getting everyone out of their vehicles, and, not one had to go to the hospital.