Beyond the Dream: Celebrating Black Excellence & More at LBACC

Dear LBACC Community,

We’re excited to share that our Black History Month exhibition, Beyond the Dream: Celebrating Black Excellence, is now on display. The exhibition will be on view through February 26, and we invite you to join us for the opening reception this Thursday, February 12 at 6 PM. This powerful show highlights Black excellence through an array of local artwork and community history. We’re proud to be collaborating with the Greater Long Branch MLK Guild on several aspects of the programming.

Read on for additional events and programs throughout the month as we continue celebrating Black history, creativity, and legacy. The lineup is strong and this is just the beginning. We hope to see you Thursday!

