Josh Calixte going from Spartan to Hawk

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

February 6, Josh Calixte a senior at Ocean Township High School, announced that next football season he will be playing for the Hawks of Monmouth University. Calixte is a versatile athlete as he has played varsity football for three years, was on varsity wrestling all four years and ran varsity track for two.

As a member of the Spartan football squad, Calixte wore number 10. “I thought it was the best looking number, and my teammate, Daniel wanted it, which made me want it more,” said Calixte. Before a game he is not superstitious, but does like to have a cheesesteak from Jersey’s Mikes.

When he looked back over his football career, his favorite memory was four years ago. “The first time I played in a varsity game as a freshman and getting the first tackle of the game,” Calixte said. He played linebacker and running back for the Spartans. He least favorite memory, was getting up for the 06:00 a.m. workouts with Coach Val.

Over his four years, he has earned several division, county and conference honors. This past season he ran for 764 yards, his longest run was 84 yards. He also scored 10 touchdowns. As a junior, he had 341 yards and scored four touchdowns.

I’ll be attending Monmouth University, where I’ll be playing football as a running back and studying business administration with a focus on marketing and management,” said Calixte. He hopes to get number 10, but that number is assigned to redshirt sophomore quarterback Jagger Matera.

For the first time in the history of Monmouth University Football, they will have a new head coach on the sidelines. Kevin Callahan started the program in August of 1992, and this year he announced his retirement. Taking over the role is Jeff Gallo, who was a all-conference player for the Hawks and member of the coaching staff as offensive coordinator and associate head coach.

Calixte hopes in five years he will still be involved in the sport of football and working in his field of study with his degree.

Some fun facts about this young man, his favorite color is black, he loves Oreo pancakes, and the show “Money Heist” is his favorite movie and “Still Dreaming” by Nas is the song his listens to.