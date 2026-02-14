EX-Wall Township HS teacher SENTENCED to 10 YEARS FOR SEX CRIMES AGAINST TWO STUDENTS

A former Wall Township High School English teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for separately engaging in numerous sexual acts with two of her students over the course of several years, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday.

Julie Rizzitello, 37, of Brick Township (Ocean County), will also be subjected to Parole Supervision for Life, required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, barred from contact with the victims, and ordered to permanently forfeit her teaching position, under the terms set down by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley during a sentencing hearing taking place yesterday.

An investigation involving members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau and Wall Township Police Department – assisted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Brick Township Police Department, and led by MCPO Detective Jose I. Rodriguez and Wall Township Police Detective Devin Corso – revealed that the criminal conduct by Rizzitello involved two victims, one of whom she met when he was a freshman and the other she met when he was a junior.

After initially asking to spend time with them alone and developing a casually friendly relationship, the conduct escalated to sexual activity with each, lasting for a period of several months. The sexual acts with both victims took place largely in three locations: in Rizzitello’s Brick home, in a vehicle at a Wall Township parking lot, and at the Belmar bagel shop owned by Rizzitello’s family, where each victim was employed, at her suggestion.

While the investigation was ongoing, Rizzitello also contacted both victims and asked that they delete evidence of the crimes from their personal electronic devices.

Rizzitello was arrested without incident in July 2024. Prior to being indicted, she pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree Sexual Assault during a hearing held before Judge O’Malley in August 2025.

In ruling that four aggravating factors in the case qualitatively and quantitatively outweighed a single mitigating factor, Judge O’Malley referred directly to the poignancy of a victim impact statement read into the record earlier during the sentencing hearing in denying a defense request for a reduced term of 5 years in prison.

“These crimes were not isolated incidents constituting moments of poor judgment; they were textbook cases of grooming, involving a defendant who repeatedly leveraged tactics of isolation, manipulation, and control for the sake of her own selfish purposes,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said. “The egregious nature of the conduct was further compounded by the plain fact that the emotional and psychological harm she inflicted came at the expense of two of the very same young minds she had been entrusted to develop and nurture.”

“I want to commend the courage of those who came forward to report these crimes. It is never easy to speak up, especially when the offender is someone in a position of trust,” Wall Township Police Chief Sean O’Halloran said. “The strength and integrity shown by the victims and the members of our community who brought this matter to light were instrumental in ensuring justice was served. Their actions reflect the values of a community that refuses to remain silent in the face of wrongdoing.”

“The Wall Township Police Department remains firmly committed to protecting our residents and standing with victims of crime. We will continue to investigate allegations thoroughly, support those affected, and work tirelessly to hold offenders accountable,” O’Halloran added. “I also want to recognize the dedication and professionalism of the officers of the Wall Township Police Department and our partners at the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Their hard work, diligence, and compassion throughout this investigation were critical to achieving today’s outcome. Our priority will always be the safety and well-being of our community.”

This case was prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Keri-Leigh Schaefer. Rizzitello was represented by Mitch Ansell, Esq., with an office in Ocean Township.