Local Obituaries

Vincent Anthony Mangia Sr., 81, of Marlboro, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Vincent proudly carried his New York roots throughout his life. He raised his family in Staten Island before moving to Marlboro, NJ six years ago.

Vincent dedicated 28 years of service to the New York City Transit Authority, beginning as a train operator and later serving as a supervisor until his retirement in 1995. He also honorably served his country in the Army National Guard. He took great pride in his work and in providing for his family.

Above all else, Vincent was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He shared 56 loving years of marriage with his beloved wife, Sybil. His greatest joy in life was his family. As a father and grandfather, he was deeply involved and endlessly caring, always checking in making sure everyone was safe (often by “tracking” his loved ones on Life360, a role he took very seriously and with a smile). His children and grandchildren were the light of his life.

Vincent had a love for travel and adventure, especially cruises, where he enjoyed exploring new places while surrounded by family. In his free time, he found happiness on the bowling lanes and cheering on his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees, a loyalty he carried proudly throughout his life.

He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Rose Mangia, and his sister, Angela Caputo.

Vincent leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. He is survived by his cherished wife, Sybil Mangia; his sons, Vincent A. Mangia Jr. and his wife Mindy of Marlboro, and Christopher Mangia and his wife Trisha of Florida; his daughter, Denise Goodyear and her husband Danny of Marlboro; and his adored grandchildren, Jack Goodyear, Juliana Mangia, and Christina Mangia. He is also survived by his sister, Louise Pagano of Staten Island.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, February 15, 2026, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday, February 16, 2026, at St. Gabriel’s Historic Church, 549 Newman Springs Road, Marlboro, NJ 07746.

Vincent will be remembered for his steady presence, his protective heart, his deep love for his family, and the countless quiet ways he showed he cared. His legacy lives on in the family he loved so completely.

Adrienne M. Lippiello DiPietro, lovingly know as “A” or “Aunt A” to her family and friends, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2026. Born on January 12, 1960, in Brooklyn, New York, Adrienne’s vivacious spirit and infectious personality left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Adrienne’s journey through life was defined by her enduring love and unwavering dedication to her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Paul, who was not only her partner in life but truly her other half. Whether it was running errands, attending doctor visits, sushi lunches, or trips to the stone pony, they did It all together.

She is also survived by her brother, Dan and sister-in-law, Laurie; her cherished nieces, Kristi, Amanda, and Danielle, and their spouses, Rich, Justin, and Rohan; her great niece Hazel, and great nephew, Brayden; her step-sons, Paul Richard and John, and their spouses, Melissa and Jamie; and her most prized possession, her beloved fur baby Dylan.

Adrienne was authentically herself in every way possible. Her sense of humor was a beacon of light, bringing joy to even the most mundane moments. Her selflessness was evident in every act of kindness, and above all, Adrienne’s heart knew no bounds. Her capacity to love was as deep as it was unconditional.

As we bid farewell to Adrienne, we find comfort in knowing that her legacy of love, laughter, and generosity will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched. She will be deeply missed, and the memories she created will remain with us always.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 12, 2026 from 5 pm until the time of the service at 7:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fulfill, The FoodBank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties, 3300 Route 66, Neptune NJ 07753 Web: http://fulfillnj.org or Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07724 Web: https://monmouthcountyspca.org/

Luciano Gizzi, 85, of Long Branch passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Luciano was born and raised in Colliano, Italy and immigrated to America in 1967. He began working as a cabinet maker for Gelco, refining his trade and eventually opening his own business, Chelsea Cabinets in Long Branch.

Luciano was a proud member of the Figli Di Colombo Italian Club, where he enjoyed playing cards each day with other members and friends. He loved watching soccer matches, playing bocce in West End and his daily evening coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts on Broadway. Luciano looked forward to attending cardiac rehab aka “ the gym” several times a week, where he made many wonderful friends. Luciano loved talking to people and learning about their ancestry, cultures and traditions. Above all, he was known for his kindness and generosity, always looking out for others and doing his best to take care of everyone around him.

He was predeceased by his parents Carmine Gizzi and Maria Fornataro, along with 8 brothers and 2 sisters.

Luciano is survived by his loving brother-in-law Antonio Zolofra, his nieces and nephews that adored him; Angela Yost (Robert), Anna Simonelli, Valeria Cioffi (Skip), Ben Zolofra (Kathy), Stefania Britt (Christian), and Lori Critelli (Ronnie). He also has great nieces and nephews whom he cherished, Sara, Henry, Julianna, Marina, Cara, Steven, Michelle, Matthew, Nicholas, Elyse and Joseph, along with many others in Italy.

Visitation will be on Monday, February 16th from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ. A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Tuesday, February 17th at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Church, 408 Prospect Avenue, Long Branch. An entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum.

Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Luciano’s honor at https://www.stjude.org/

The Figli Di Colombo Italian Club has generously created a scholarship in Luciano’s memory, and will be awarded to a high school student in May.

Manuel Vieira Guiomar, affectionately known to many as Batata, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2026, in Oakhurst, NJ, at the age of 89. Born on December 21, 1936, in the quaint village of Casal Vieira, Portugal, Manuel was a man whose hands could skillfully build a home and tenderly tend a garden. His laughter was a familiar and comforting echo in the lives of those who knew him.

Manuel’s journey led him to share his life with his beloved wife, Maria Guiomar, and together they raised a family that was the very embodiment of love and dedication. Their son, António Guiomar, and daughter, Ilda Guiomar, were raised with the strong values and traditions that Manuel held dear. He took immense pride in his family, and his legacy further blossomed with the birth of his grandson, Ryan Ribeiro, who brought an added joy to his later years.

For many years, Manuel worked as a construction builder, a vocation that not only showcased his exceptional skills but also his innate ability to create and innovate. He was a man who could envisage the potential in both structures and people, building foundations that were both literal and metaphorical. His colleagues in the industry respected him for his work ethic and his ability to inject humor into even the most challenging projects.

Outside of his professional life, Manuel had a passion for gardening, beekeeping, and carpentry. His garden was a testament to his patience and creativity, a place where he found peace and solace. The hives he tended were a symbol of his meticulous nature and his respect for the delicate balance of the natural world. His carpentry projects were not only functional but also works of art, each piece telling a story of the man who created it.

Those who knew Manuel will remember him as a handyman whose ingenuity could solve any problem, a creative spirit whose imagination knew no bounds, and a funny soul whose wit could brighten the darkest of days. His presence was a gift, and his absence will be felt deeply by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Manuel Vieira Guiomar lived a full life, marked by love, hard work, and a profound connection to the world around him. As we bid farewell to this remarkable man, we celebrate the enduring impact of his life and the memories he has left behind, which will be cherished forever by his family, friends, and those fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him. Manuel’s story is one of a life well-lived and a man well-loved, and though he may have left this earth, the essence of who he was will continue to inspire and comfort us for generations to come.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 10:30 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch, Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.

Evan Walker, 37, of Long Branch, passed away at his home on Monday.

Evan was born in Brooklyn and raised in Staten Island and Hazlet, New Jersey. He attended Holmdel High School and then graduated from Monmouth University. Following college he began working for his family’s medical transport company.

Evan enjoyed traveling around the world, going to Atlantic City to play the slot machines, and volunteering for the Holmdel First Aid.

Evan is survived by his parents Jeffrey Walker and his mother Alide Walker; his siblings Erin Walker-Zeller and her husband RJ, and Julianna Walker; his niece and nephew Benjamin Zeller and Ember Zeller.

A service was held on Friday, February 13the, at Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ. Burial will follow at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Marlboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evan’s memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, www.shrinerschildrens.org.

Kenneth Francis Mellone, known fondly to all as Kenny, was a beacon of light and laughter in the lives of those who knew him. Born on July 17, 1957, in the heart of Long Branch, he embarked on a life’s journey that was as joyous as it was impactful, until he was called to Heaven on February 3, 2026, in Tinton Falls, following a heart attack. Kenneth’s earthly sojourn of 68 years was marked by an unwavering devotion to his family, a steadfast presence at Harbor Mansion as a security guard for 39 years, and a gentle spirit that could soften even the sternest of hearts. He was a man of faith, a devout Christian who walked in the light of the Lord, and whose sense of humor was as abundant as his kindness. With every chuckle and smile he shared, Kenneth reminded us that life, while fleeting, is a gift to be cherished and celebrated. He leaves behind a tapestry of love woven with the threads of his beloved wife, Mary Mellone, and the vibrant hues of his stepfamily: stepsons David, Brian, and Sean Wedekind, and stepdaughter Jessica Yepes, along with her devoted husband, Abraham Yepes. The pattern of his legacy is further adorned by the joyful energy of his grandchildren, Emilia, Gabriella, and Kody, who will carry the light of his spirit into the future. Kenneth’s life was a testament to the virtues of selflessness, kindness, and gentleness. He never missed an opportunity to help a friend in need or to offer a reassuring word. His colleagues at Harbor Mansion knew him as the guardian of the gates, not just for his role as a security guard but for his protective nature and the safe haven he provided for everyone’s heart. Not one to idle away his free time, Kenneth found pleasure in the simple things: the turn of a page in a good book and the thundering hooves at Monmouth Park, where he would watch the horse races with the excitement of a child on Christmas morning. His laughter was infectious, and his jokes were the highlight of any gathering, always delivered with the perfect timing only a comedian could master. As we bid farewell to Kenneth, we envision him in Heaven, sharing a humorous anecdote with the angels, his laughter echoing through the pearly gates. We take solace in knowing that his love and the memories of his joyful spirit will continue to guide and inspire us. Kenneth’s life story may have reached its final chapter here on Earth, but his legacy will be read and reread in the hearts of those he touched for generations to come. Farewell, Kenneth Francis Mellone. You were a guardian, a storyteller, and a beacon of joy. Your journey here has ended, but the story you’ve left us with is eternal. Rest in peace, dear friend, and know that your laughter will forever be the melody we carry in our hearts. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Francis Mellone, please visit Damiano floral store. Clyde Harper III, was born on May 21, 1961, in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. As the son of a military family, Clyde spent his early years traveling across the United States, experiences that shaped his appreciation for diverse people and places. A proud graduate of Long Branch High School’s Class of 1979, Clyde continued his education at DeVry University. Following in his father’s footsteps of service, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, embodying the values of duty. After leaving the Air Force, he was employed by the Department of Corrections. He ended his career working for the Department of Transportation. Clyde was a Mason and a lifelong member of Second Baptist Church. Those who knew Clyde remember his warm spirit on the basketball court, his patience by the water’s edge with a fishing rod in hand, his love for comic books and most of all, the joy he found in the company of family and friends. Clyde was predeceased by his father, Clyde Harper Jr., and his brother, Eric Harper. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Nellie Harper; brother, Glen Harper (Irma); sister, Kim Harper Munford (Jerome); nieces Martina, Amaris, Raquel, and Faith; nephew, Justin; and a host of great nieces, nephews, family and friends. Raymond Louis Bischoff, 74, of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday surrounded by his family at Bayshore Medical Center. Raymond was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, he attended Xaverian High School and then St. John’s University and then finally received his MBA from Fordham University. While in college Raymond always worked, he started delivering telegrams but eventually worked as a cab driver for two years and picked up holiday shifts at the post office to always keep himself busy. He and his friends also spend the summer of 1971 and 1972 traveling through Europe. Following college Raymond began his working career at Arista Records, he always had a passion for music of all generations, he even worked on the side running a Music in the Park at Prospect Park which he named Family and Friends Music. However, in 1980, at the age of 29 years old, Raymond became a New York City Police Officer, 4 years later he would be a sergeant, then Lieutenant and shortly after that became Captain of the 123 Precinct, where he would retire from. Raymond met the love of his life, Earleen, in 1989 and the two would start a family together, raising their three children in Brooklyn, Texas, Woodbridge and finally Jackson, NJ where they have been for 19 years. Raymond enjoyed music of all kinds but had a real love for the 60’s, he was an avid reader- enjoying biographies, war books and history in general, he also enjoyed the movies on Turner Classic Movie Channel, he loved a Coffee and an Old Fashion Donut and a pepsi, but most of all Raymond loved to spend time with his family. Raymond is predeceased by his parents Raymond J. and Margaret Bischoff; and his siblings Edna, Howard and Martin Bischoff. Raymond is survived by his loving wife Earleen Bischoff; his children Raymond, Justin and Aaron Pichon; his siblings Loretta Ataola and her husband Ata, John Bischoff and his wife Lecia, and Gloria Fitzpatrick and her husband John; and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, February 16th from 2:00-6:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd, Holmdel, Nj 07733. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, February, 17th at 10:00 AM at St. Benedict RC Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel. A burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. Donald “Doc” Watkins, 76, a lifelong resident of Long Branch, passed away on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. He was a surfer, free spirit person and an adventurist. He played the guitar and loved Bob Dylan and once played at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park. He was a plumber at Gorcey Plumbing and Heating in Long Branch for many years before retiring 15 years ago. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Vivian Watkins. Surviving are his sisters, Teresa Fornicola (Lou) and Donna Nastasi (John); 4 nephews, John, Joseph and Patrick Nastasi and Christopher Fornicola; niece, Brandi Fornicola; 4 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews, Aiden, Mya, Kayla, Natalia, Kaitlyn and Noah. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, Oakhurst, Ocean Township.

Ruth Katherine (Hancher) Ellison, 93, went to be with her Lord on January 28, 2026. Ruth was born in Jersey City on June 4th, 1932 and later then moved to Long Branch with her family. There, she graduated from Long Branch High School where she met the love of her life, Buddy. Ruth married Buddy in 1954 and later became a loving mother to three beautiful children. She then worked as a secretary for many years with a plumbing company, Corrigans, and later, she worked with children at Noah’s Ark Preschool. Ruth was also very active in her church. She was one who always exemplified God’s love to everyone she met, especially with her big hugs and kisses. She was so very loved and adored by many. She is survived by her husband, Elias “Buddy,” of 71 years; three children — Glen (and Dorothy) Ellison, Karen (and Steve) LeBlanc, Linda (and Mike) Schroeder; thirteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, all of whom she loved so dearly. She will be missed. But in the arms of Jesus — Ruthie rests. There was a celebration of life service at The First Assembly of God Church at 220 Sycamore Avenue, in Shrewsbury, NJ on February 7 The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth K. Ellison, please visit Damiano floral store.

Patricia A. Fusco, age 85, of Belmar and Staten Island, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 6, 2026, at Riverview Medical Center, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born in Manhattan and raised in Huntington, Long Island. Patricia’s life was defined by her deep devotion to those she loved. It was in her youth that she met the love of her life, Sal (Severino) in Brooklyn, NY. Together, they moved to Staten Island to begin building a beautiful life and raising their three daughters. Patricia and Sal were not only partners in life but also in business as the owners and operators of Staten Island Kitchens, a testament to their shared commitment and hard work.

The couple later settled in Belmar for many years and enjoyed spending time at their second home in Vero Beach, Florida, as she loved the beach and the sound of the ocean waves. Patricia eventually moved to Holmdel to be closer to the family that served as the center of her world.

Patricia’s greatest fulfillment came from caring for her children and grandchildren. She was a constant, cheering presence in their lives, never missing a school activity, sports game, or performance. Her home was a sanctuary of hospitality, rooted in her proud Irish heritage and her unwavering faith. Her legendary laugh was infectious.

An active member of the Belmar Women’s Club, Patricia was a gifted creative who received numerous awards for her floral arrangements. She also found joy in crafting and making jewelry. A lifelong lover of New York City, she frequently enjoyed Broadway shows and the music of the 1950s. Among her favorite memories were the four decades of family trips to Aruba, an island that held a very special place in her heart.

Patricia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Severino, in 2014, and by her parents, Marie and Edward Rooney.

She is survived by her three devoted daughters: Serena and her husband, Gerald DiMaso, MD, of Holmdel; AnnMarie and her husband, Thomas Pontone, of Holmdel; and Janine Fusco of Harbour Isle, Florida; six grandchildren, Jerry and his wife Erika, Matthew and his wife Nicole, Alana and her husband Matthew, Amanda and her husband Andrew, Nicholas and his wife Emily, and Alyssa Jo and her husband Anthony. She also had six great-grandchildren, Michael, Santino, Marielle, Noa, Alessandra, and Gianluca.

Visitation was February 11th, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia’s name can be made to the Sotos Syndrome Support Association a www.sotossyndrome.org/donate/, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation at www.giveHMH.org, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.

James A. “Jimmy Faye” Maffia, 91, of Ocean Township, passed away on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

He was born in Avenel. He lived there and in Neptune before moving to Ocean Township 32 years ago.

He was a builder and a musician for many years before retiring. As a musician and composer, known as Jimmy Faye, he played with Guy Lombardo Band and at the Surf Lounge in Long Branch as well as many other local places.

He was a communicant of St. Anselm’s Roman Catholic Church in Wayside and an US Army veteran.

Jimmy enjoyed his many fig trees, his beautiful garden and his love of cooking.

He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Caravita Maffia; a brother; stepson, Michael Sestito; step-daughter-in-law, Danielle Sestito and step-grandson, Jeremy Sestito.

Surviving is his wife, Gail Sestito; children, James, Gina Marie and Anthony Maffia; stepson, James. M. Sestito; sister, Marie Panchak; brothers, John (Grace Ann) Maffia and Anthony (Kathleen) Maffia; 2 grandchildren, Brianne Maffia (Phil Kimble) and Taylor Sestito Cason (Frank) and 3 great-grandchildren, Harper and Holden Kimble and Giovanna Cason.

Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Wednesday, Feb. 18, at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 am Thursday at St. Anselm’s Church in Wayside followed by entombment at St. Gertrude’s Cemetery in Colonia. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or flowers will be accepted at the funeral home. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.