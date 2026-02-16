Local Obituaries

Highlighting Black History in Monmouth During BHMFebruary 14, 2026
Vincent Anthony Mangia Sr., 81, of Marlboro, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Vincent proudly carried his New York roots throughout his life. He raised his family in Staten Island before moving to Marlboro, NJ six years ago.
Vincent dedicated 28 years of service to the New York City Transit Authority, beginning as a train operator and later serving as a supervisor until his retirement in 1995. He also honorably served his country in the Army National Guard. He took great pride in his work and in providing for his family.
Above all else, Vincent was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He shared 56 loving years of marriage with his beloved wife, Sybil. His greatest joy in life was his family. As a father and grandfather, he was deeply involved and endlessly caring, always checking in making sure everyone was safe (often by “tracking” his loved ones on Life360, a role he took very seriously and with a smile). His children and grandchildren were the light of his life.
Vincent had a love for travel and adventure, especially cruises, where he enjoyed exploring new places while surrounded by family. In his free time, he found happiness on the bowling lanes and cheering on his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees, a loyalty he carried proudly throughout his life.
He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Rose Mangia, and his sister, Angela Caputo.
Vincent leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. He is survived by his cherished wife, Sybil Mangia; his sons, Vincent A. Mangia Jr. and his wife Mindy of Marlboro, and Christopher Mangia and his wife Trisha of Florida; his daughter, Denise Goodyear and her husband Danny of Marlboro; and his adored grandchildren, Jack Goodyear, Juliana Mangia, and Christina Mangia. He is also survived by his sister, Louise Pagano of Staten Island.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, February 15, 2026, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday, February 16, 2026, at St. Gabriel’s Historic Church, 549 Newman Springs Road, Marlboro, NJ 07746.
Vincent will be remembered for his steady presence, his protective heart, his deep love for his family, and the countless quiet ways he showed he cared. His legacy lives on in the family he loved so completely.
Adrienne M. Lippiello DiPietro, lovingly know as “A” or “Aunt A” to her family and friends, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2026. Born on January 12, 1960, in Brooklyn, New York, Adrienne’s vivacious spirit and infectious personality left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Adrienne’s journey through life was defined by her enduring love and unwavering dedication to her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Paul, who was not only her partner in life but truly her other half. Whether it was running errands, attending doctor visits, sushi lunches, or trips to the stone pony, they did It all together.
She is also survived by her brother, Dan and sister-in-law, Laurie; her cherished nieces, Kristi, Amanda, and Danielle, and their spouses, Rich, Justin, and Rohan; her great niece Hazel, and great nephew, Brayden; her step-sons, Paul Richard and John, and their spouses, Melissa and Jamie; and her most prized possession, her beloved fur baby Dylan.
Adrienne was authentically herself in every way possible. Her sense of humor was a beacon of light, bringing joy to even the most mundane moments. Her selflessness was evident in every act of kindness, and above all, Adrienne’s heart knew no bounds. Her capacity to love was as deep as it was unconditional.
As we bid farewell to Adrienne, we find comfort in knowing that her legacy of love, laughter, and generosity will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched. She will be deeply missed, and the memories she created will remain with us always.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 12, 2026 from 5 pm until the time of the service at 7:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fulfill, The FoodBank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties, 3300 Route 66, Neptune NJ 07753 Web: http://fulfillnj.org or Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07724 Web: https://monmouthcountyspca.org/
Luciano Gizzi, 85, of Long Branch passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Luciano was born and raised in Colliano, Italy and immigrated to America in 1967. He began working as a cabinet maker for Gelco, refining his trade and eventually opening his own business, Chelsea Cabinets in Long Branch.
Luciano was a proud member of the Figli Di Colombo Italian Club, where he enjoyed playing cards each day with other members and friends. He loved watching soccer matches, playing bocce in West End and his daily evening coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts on Broadway. Luciano looked forward to attending cardiac rehab aka “ the gym” several times a week, where he made many wonderful friends. Luciano loved talking to people and learning about their ancestry, cultures and traditions. Above all, he was known for his kindness and generosity, always looking out for others and doing his best to take care of everyone around him.
He was predeceased by his parents Carmine Gizzi and Maria Fornataro, along with 8 brothers and 2 sisters.
Luciano is survived by his loving brother-in-law Antonio Zolofra, his nieces and nephews that adored him; Angela Yost (Robert), Anna Simonelli, Valeria Cioffi (Skip), Ben Zolofra (Kathy), Stefania Britt (Christian), and Lori Critelli (Ronnie). He also has great nieces and nephews whom he cherished, Sara, Henry, Julianna, Marina, Cara, Steven, Michelle, Matthew, Nicholas, Elyse and Joseph, along with many others in Italy.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 16th from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ. A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Tuesday, February 17th at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Church, 408 Prospect Avenue, Long Branch. An entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum.
Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Luciano’s honor at https://www.stjude.org/
The Figli Di Colombo Italian Club has generously created a scholarship in Luciano’s memory, and will be awarded to a high school student in May.
Manuel Vieira Guiomar, affectionately known to many as Batata, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2026, in Oakhurst, NJ, at the age of 89. Born on December 21, 1936, in the quaint village of Casal Vieira, Portugal, Manuel was a man whose hands could skillfully build a home and tenderly tend a garden. His laughter was a familiar and comforting echo in the lives of those who knew him.
Manuel’s journey led him to share his life with his beloved wife, Maria Guiomar, and together they raised a family that was the very embodiment of love and dedication. Their son, António Guiomar, and daughter, Ilda Guiomar, were raised with the strong values and traditions that Manuel held dear. He took immense pride in his family, and his legacy further blossomed with the birth of his grandson, Ryan Ribeiro, who brought an added joy to his later years.
For many years, Manuel worked as a construction builder, a vocation that not only showcased his exceptional skills but also his innate ability to create and innovate. He was a man who could envisage the potential in both structures and people, building foundations that were both literal and metaphorical. His colleagues in the industry respected him for his work ethic and his ability to inject humor into even the most challenging projects.
Outside of his professional life, Manuel had a passion for gardening, beekeeping, and carpentry. His garden was a testament to his patience and creativity, a place where he found peace and solace. The hives he tended were a symbol of his meticulous nature and his respect for the delicate balance of the natural world. His carpentry projects were not only functional but also works of art, each piece telling a story of the man who created it.
Those who knew Manuel will remember him as a handyman whose ingenuity could solve any problem, a creative spirit whose imagination knew no bounds, and a funny soul whose wit could brighten the darkest of days. His presence was a gift, and his absence will be felt deeply by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Manuel Vieira Guiomar lived a full life, marked by love, hard work, and a profound connection to the world around him. As we bid farewell to this remarkable man, we celebrate the enduring impact of his life and the memories he has left behind, which will be cherished forever by his family, friends, and those fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him. Manuel’s story is one of a life well-lived and a man well-loved, and though he may have left this earth, the essence of who he was will continue to inspire and comfort us for generations to come.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 10:30 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch, Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.
Evan Walker, 37, of Long Branch, passed away at his home on Monday.
Evan was born in Brooklyn and raised in Staten Island and Hazlet, New Jersey. He attended Holmdel High School and then graduated from Monmouth University. Following college he began working for his family’s medical transport company.
Evan enjoyed traveling around the world, going to Atlantic City to play the slot machines, and volunteering for the Holmdel First Aid.
Evan is survived by his parents Jeffrey Walker and his mother Alide Walker; his siblings Erin Walker-Zeller and her husband RJ, and Julianna Walker; his niece and nephew Benjamin Zeller and Ember Zeller.
A service was held on Friday, February 13the, at Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ. Burial will follow at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Marlboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evan’s memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, www.shrinerschildrens.org.
Kenneth Francis Mellone, known fondly to all as Kenny, was a beacon of light and laughter in the lives of those who knew him. Born on July 17, 1957, in the heart of Long Branch, he embarked on a life’s journey that was as joyous as it was impactful, until he was called to Heaven on February 3, 2026, in Tinton Falls, following a heart attack.
Kenneth’s earthly sojourn of 68 years was marked by an unwavering devotion to his family, a steadfast presence at Harbor Mansion as a security guard for 39 years, and a gentle spirit that could soften even the sternest of hearts. He was a man of faith, a devout Christian who walked in the light of the Lord, and whose sense of humor was as abundant as his kindness. With every chuckle and smile he shared, Kenneth reminded us that life, while fleeting, is a gift to be cherished and celebrated.
He leaves behind a tapestry of love woven with the threads of his beloved wife, Mary Mellone, and the vibrant hues of his stepfamily: stepsons David, Brian, and Sean Wedekind, and stepdaughter Jessica Yepes, along with her devoted husband, Abraham Yepes. The pattern of his legacy is further adorned by the joyful energy of his grandchildren, Emilia, Gabriella, and Kody, who will carry the light of his spirit into the future.
Kenneth’s life was a testament to the virtues of selflessness, kindness, and gentleness. He never missed an opportunity to help a friend in need or to offer a reassuring word. His colleagues at Harbor Mansion knew him as the guardian of the gates, not just for his role as a security guard but for his protective nature and the safe haven he provided for everyone’s heart.
Not one to idle away his free time, Kenneth found pleasure in the simple things: the turn of a page in a good book and the thundering hooves at Monmouth Park, where he would watch the horse races with the excitement of a child on Christmas morning. His laughter was infectious, and his jokes were the highlight of any gathering, always delivered with the perfect timing only a comedian could master.
As we bid farewell to Kenneth, we envision him in Heaven, sharing a humorous anecdote with the angels, his laughter echoing through the pearly gates. We take solace in knowing that his love and the memories of his joyful spirit will continue to guide and inspire us. Kenneth’s life story may have reached its final chapter here on Earth, but his legacy will be read and reread in the hearts of those he touched for generations to come.
Farewell, Kenneth Francis Mellone. You were a guardian, a storyteller, and a beacon of joy. Your journey here has ended, but the story you’ve left us with is eternal. Rest in peace, dear friend, and know that your laughter will forever be the melody we carry in our hearts.
Clyde Harper III, was born on May 21, 1961, in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. As the son of a military family, Clyde spent his early years traveling across the United States, experiences that shaped his appreciation for diverse people and places.
A proud graduate of Long Branch High School’s Class of 1979, Clyde continued his education at DeVry University. Following in his father’s footsteps of service, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, embodying the values of duty. After leaving the Air Force, he was employed by the Department of Corrections. He ended his career working for the Department of Transportation.
Clyde was a Mason and a lifelong member of Second Baptist Church. Those who knew Clyde remember his warm spirit on the basketball court, his patience by the water’s edge with a fishing rod in hand, his love for comic books and most of all, the joy he found in the company of family and friends.
Clyde was predeceased by his father, Clyde Harper Jr., and his brother, Eric Harper. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Nellie Harper; brother, Glen Harper (Irma); sister, Kim Harper Munford (Jerome); nieces Martina, Amaris, Raquel, and Faith; nephew, Justin; and a host of great nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Raymond Louis Bischoff, 74, of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday surrounded by his family at Bayshore Medical Center.
Raymond was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, he attended Xaverian High School and then St. John’s University and then finally received his MBA from Fordham University. While in college Raymond always worked, he started delivering telegrams but eventually worked as a cab driver for two years and picked up holiday shifts at the post office to always keep himself busy. He and his friends also spend the summer of 1971 and 1972 traveling through Europe. Following college Raymond began his working career at Arista Records, he always had a passion for music of all generations, he even worked on the side running a Music in the Park at Prospect Park which he named Family and Friends Music. However, in 1980, at the age of 29 years old, Raymond became a New York City Police Officer, 4 years later he would be a sergeant, then Lieutenant and shortly after that became Captain of the 123 Precinct, where he would retire from.
Raymond met the love of his life, Earleen, in 1989 and the two would start a family together, raising their three children in Brooklyn, Texas, Woodbridge and finally Jackson, NJ where they have been for 19 years. Raymond enjoyed music of all kinds but had a real love for the 60’s, he was an avid reader- enjoying biographies, war books and history in general, he also enjoyed the movies on Turner Classic Movie Channel, he loved a Coffee and an Old Fashion Donut and a pepsi, but most of all Raymond loved to spend time with his family.
Raymond is predeceased by his parents Raymond J. and Margaret Bischoff; and his siblings Edna, Howard and Martin Bischoff.
Raymond is survived by his loving wife Earleen Bischoff; his children Raymond, Justin and Aaron Pichon; his siblings Loretta Ataola and her husband Ata, John Bischoff and his wife Lecia, and Gloria Fitzpatrick and her husband John; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, February 16th from 2:00-6:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd, Holmdel, Nj 07733. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, February, 17th at 10:00 AM at St. Benedict RC Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel. A burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
Donald “Doc” Watkins, 76, a lifelong resident of Long Branch, passed away on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch.
He was a surfer, free spirit person and an adventurist. He played the guitar and loved Bob Dylan and once played at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park.
He was a plumber at Gorcey Plumbing and Heating in Long Branch for many years before retiring 15 years ago.
He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Vivian Watkins. Surviving are his sisters, Teresa Fornicola (Lou) and Donna Nastasi (John); 4 nephews, John, Joseph and Patrick Nastasi and Christopher Fornicola; niece, Brandi Fornicola; 4 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews, Aiden, Mya, Kayla, Natalia, Kaitlyn and Noah.
Ruth Katherine (Hancher) Ellison, 93, went to be with her Lord on January 28, 2026. Ruth was born in Jersey City on June 4th, 1932 and later then moved to Long Branch with her family. There, she graduated from Long Branch High School where she met the love of her life, Buddy.
Ruth married Buddy in 1954 and later became a loving mother to three beautiful children. She then worked as a secretary for many years with a plumbing company, Corrigans, and later, she worked with children at Noah’s Ark Preschool.
Ruth was also very active in her church. She was one who always exemplified God’s love to everyone she met, especially with her big hugs and kisses. She was so very loved and adored by many.
She is survived by her husband, Elias “Buddy,” of 71 years; three children — Glen (and Dorothy) Ellison, Karen (and Steve) LeBlanc, Linda (and Mike) Schroeder; thirteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, all of whom she loved so dearly.
She will be missed. But in the arms of Jesus — Ruthie rests.
There was a celebration of life service at The First Assembly of God Church at 220 Sycamore Avenue, in Shrewsbury, NJ on February 7
Patricia A. Fusco, age 85, of Belmar and Staten Island, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 6, 2026, at Riverview Medical Center, surrounded by the love of her family.
Born in Manhattan and raised in Huntington, Long Island. Patricia’s life was defined by her deep devotion to those she loved. It was in her youth that she met the love of her life, Sal (Severino) in Brooklyn, NY. Together, they moved to Staten Island to begin building a beautiful life and raising their three daughters. Patricia and Sal were not only partners in life but also in business as the owners and operators of Staten Island Kitchens, a testament to their shared commitment and hard work.
The couple later settled in Belmar for many years and enjoyed spending time at their second home in Vero Beach, Florida, as she loved the beach and the sound of the ocean waves. Patricia eventually moved to Holmdel to be closer to the family that served as the center of her world.
Patricia’s greatest fulfillment came from caring for her children and grandchildren. She was a constant, cheering presence in their lives, never missing a school activity, sports game, or performance. Her home was a sanctuary of hospitality, rooted in her proud Irish heritage and her unwavering faith. Her legendary laugh was infectious.
An active member of the Belmar Women’s Club, Patricia was a gifted creative who received numerous awards for her floral arrangements. She also found joy in crafting and making jewelry. A lifelong lover of New York City, she frequently enjoyed Broadway shows and the music of the 1950s. Among her favorite memories were the four decades of family trips to Aruba, an island that held a very special place in her heart.
Patricia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Severino, in 2014, and by her parents, Marie and Edward Rooney.
She is survived by her three devoted daughters: Serena and her husband, Gerald DiMaso, MD, of Holmdel; AnnMarie and her husband, Thomas Pontone, of Holmdel; and Janine Fusco of Harbour Isle, Florida; six grandchildren, Jerry and his wife Erika, Matthew and his wife Nicole, Alana and her husband Matthew, Amanda and her husband Andrew, Nicholas and his wife Emily, and Alyssa Jo and her husband Anthony. She also had six great-grandchildren, Michael, Santino, Marielle, Noa, Alessandra, and Gianluca.
Visitation was February 11th, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia’s name can be made to the Sotos Syndrome Support Association a www.sotossyndrome.org/donate/, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation at www.giveHMH.org, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.
James A. “Jimmy Faye” Maffia, 91, of Ocean Township, passed away on Thursday, February 12, 2026.
He was born in Avenel. He lived there and in Neptune before moving to Ocean Township 32 years ago.
He was a builder and a musician for many years before retiring. As a musician and composer, known as Jimmy Faye, he played with Guy Lombardo Band and at the Surf Lounge in Long Branch as well as many other local places.
He was a communicant of St. Anselm’s Roman Catholic Church in Wayside and an US Army veteran.
Jimmy enjoyed his many fig trees, his beautiful garden and his love of cooking.
He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Caravita Maffia; a brother; stepson, Michael Sestito; step-daughter-in-law, Danielle Sestito and step-grandson, Jeremy Sestito.
Surviving is his wife, Gail Sestito; children, James, Gina Marie and Anthony Maffia; stepson, James. M. Sestito; sister, Marie Panchak; brothers, John (Grace Ann) Maffia and Anthony (Kathleen) Maffia; 2 grandchildren, Brianne Maffia (Phil Kimble) and Taylor Sestito Cason (Frank) and 3 great-grandchildren, Harper and Holden Kimble and Giovanna Cason.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Wednesday, Feb. 18, at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 am Thursday at St. Anselm’s Church in Wayside followed by entombment at St. Gertrude’s Cemetery in Colonia. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or flowers will be accepted at the funeral home. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
William Henry Graham passed peacefully on January 30th, 2026. Bill was born on January 6th, 1946 to Robert and Ruth Graham in Newark, NJ. He was raised in Union, NJ and was the oldest of four siblings. From a young age, Bill was a natural scholar, a dedicated son and sibling, and diligent worker taking on various jobs such as a paperboy, ice cream scooper, factory worker, and construction worker to contribute to his family. Bill received an academic scholarship to attend The Ohio State University where he played on the Lacrosse team and met many of his lifelong friends when he joined the brotherhood of Sigma Chi. Bill was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University and a passionate Buckeye fan.
After graduation Bill volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army, knowing that his service would likely involve serving in the Vietnam War. Following Airborne Jump School, on March 23, 1969, he married the love of his life, Lorry Majeski, whom he met at Union High School and who have been true life-partners ever since. Shortly afterwards, Bill was deployed to Vietnam, spending a year honorably leading his platoon in the jungle and became a decorated First Lieutenant of the 101 Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. Upon his return, Bill attended Rutgers Law School on the G.I. Bill and received his juris doctorate. He began his law career at Connell Foley LLC. Over time, he attended New York University to earn both an LLM for Trade Regulations and another in Corporate Law.
Lorry and Bill moved to Clinton, NJ where they cultivated a beautiful life as they raised their daughter, Alli. On the weekends Bill often coached Alli’s community sports teams and was her steadfast supporter. In the summers he enjoyed quality time with his family and friends down the shore, first in Point Pleasant and then in Mantoloking, NJ. Bill was an avid runner, swimmer, and kayaker.
Bill spent the majority of his career at Bethlehem Steel Corporation, becoming General Counsel and Corporate Secretary before eventually returning as a partner in Connolly Foley LLC as he closed out his law career. He was revered for his moral and ethical approach, honesty, and impeccable work ethic. Bill’s wisdom was sought after by colleagues and friends who valued his support, advice, and guidance.
He continued his commitment to the community by serving on numerous boards, including the YMCA and St. Luke’s Hospital. His involvement with the American Bar Association saw him serve on multiple committees, further highlighting his dedication to the legal profession.
In retirement, Lorry and Bill moved to Rehoboth Beach, DE enjoying 10 years exploring the world, checking items of their “Ooo, I wanna take ya” list, as well as traveling to visit their longtime friends across the country and spending time at their CoOp in Manhattan. Bill was a true Renaissance man; a handyman and a Mr. Fix-it, he was also a self-taught artist and poet, using these creative mediums to express his observations, experiences, and sentiments about life, love, and the world around him.
Bill and Lorry recently moved to Long Branch, NJ. He took pleasure in days spent with Allison and Dwayne in Brooklyn, and especially time with his precious grandsons, Graham Henry and Charles Noah- playing games at the beach, sharing history lessons, teaching them interesting facts, playing sports, and teaching them lacrosse. While he had an illustrious career, his proudest accomplishments were his roles as husband, father, and grandfather.
Bill will be especially missed by his wife of 56 years, Lorry Majeski Graham, his loving daughter Allison Brown, son in law Dwayne, grandsons Graham and Charles, brother Jim Graham (Kim), sister in law Maryanne and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
He joins in peace his predeceased parents, Robert and Ruth Graham, his brother, Bob Graham, and his sister, Eileen Weist.
Bill’s legacy is one of selflessness and support, always making time for his family and friends. He lived by the credo of treating everyone with respect and kindness. His was a life well-lived, full of purpose and love. William Henry Graham will be profoundly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him. His spirit will endure in the hearts of his family, friends, and all the lives he touched.
Interment will be held privately at Brigadier General Doyle Veterans’ Cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in lieu of flowers and other sympathy expressions be made to Tunnel to Towers, Wounded Warrior Project, or any charity of your choosing.
Miriam T. Covin was born on July 18, 1937, in Long Branch, New Jersey, where she remained a lifelong resident and pillar of her community. Long Branch was not just her hometown, it was her heart, her foundation, and the place where she built a legacy that will live on for generations.
Miriam was a devoted and active member of the Long Branch Church of God, faithfully serving under the leadership of Bishop Richard Worsley Jr. She was a God-fearing woman who stood firm in her faith, her values, and her convictions. Stern, no-nonsense, and unafraid to speak truth, Miriam did not tolerate foolishness, but beneath that strong exterior lived a deep, unwavering love for her family.
Lovingly referred to as the “Black Martha Stewart” by her granddaughter LaToya, there was truly nothing Miriam could not do. She was a master in the kitchen, a gifted poet and writer of skits, and a creative force who could bring anything to life, from handmade dolls and clothing to elaborate centerpieces and personalized gift baskets. If something needed fixing, she could tear a room down and rebuild it with her own hands. Her creativity was limitless, and her talents were shared generously.
Miriam was not one to openly express emotion, and she rarely said the words “I love you.” Yet her love was unmistakable. It was felt in every meal she prepared, every craft she made with intention, every basket designed with a specific grandchild in mind, and every play or skit she allowed her family to be part of. Her love showed up through action, consistency, and care.
On Friday January 11th, 2026, Miriam T. Covin heard the master say, “Well Done Thy Good & Faithful Servant, Peace Be Thine” She crossed the finish line of this life, and transitioned from earthly labor to his heavenly reward. Miriam was greeted at the golden gates of heaven by , Robert Lee Brown and Isabelle Dodson; her siblings, Dr. Trevor D’Broun, Elizabeth Brown, Isabelle Baker, and Rosemary Weaver; and two of her six children, Denise Harmon and Victor Covin.
Miriam leaves to cherish her memory her four children: Shelia Covin of Florida; Aaron “KC” Covin of New Jersey; Michele Brown of New York; and Micheal Brown of New York. She also leaves behind twelve grandchildren: Andre, Rasheena, Cheveese, Lydell, Ebony, LaToya, Lasal, Lamar, Laverne, Rashad, Lamont, and Keyautra, along with 36 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Miriam lived a life of purpose, faith, creativity, and quiet devotion. Her hands built, her meals nourished, her discipline shaped, and her love sustained. Though she may no longer be with us in body, her legacy lives on in every lesson taught, every tradition passed down, and every life she touched. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.
Linda L. Phipps, age 78, Linda Phipps was born in Long Branch, NJ. She was the second oldest of 4 children born to John Phipps and Frances Cortvriendt. She was affectionately called “Shortie” by all that knew her best. Linda passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 29, 2026. At a young age she grew up in Oakhurst, NJ or spent her summers on her Uncle’s Farm in Lovingston, VA.
Linda was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose kindness and love touched everyone she met. She is survived by her sons Robert Siliato and his wife Alyssa, and Marc Siliato and his wife Karie; her cherished grandchildren, who she was “Nana” to; Ethan, Matthew, Lilyanna, and Dominic; her sisters Jackie and Cathy, and brother Mike; along with multiple nieces and nephews who adored her. Linda also shared a special bond with her beloved cat, Kiwi, along with her dog Sadie, who brought her joy and companionship.
Linda worked for many years for the Ocean Township Board of Education in various roles, where she was admired for her dedication and hard work. After retiring, Linda devoted her time to her true passion—caring for animals. She generously supported numerous animal charities, fed homeless animals, and worked as a dog walker and babysitter, bringing comfort and joy to countless pets and families. Her compassion for animals reflected her gentle and giving spirit. Linda also loved spending time in her garden and bringing all that she knew her fresh vegetables. When not working in her garden she helped her sister Jackie can vegetables for the coming winter. Linda’s life was filled with love for family, laughter, and a deep appreciation for the simple joys of life. She will be remembered for her warmth, generosity, and unwavering devotion to those she loved.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, from 4-6 pm at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor her memory by making a donation to the Monmouth County SPCA https://monmouthcountyspca.org/support/donate/ in her name or sharing a kind word or gesture with someone in need. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
Mervin Dupree was born on August 4th, 1964 in New York. He was born with a condition called Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita. It is a rare congenital disorder that is characterized by multiple joint contractures at birth. Mervin’s legs were crossed and malformed at birth due to his disorder.
Since birth, Mervin lived in a foster home in Queens, New York separated from his biological family. Mervin has two biological brothers named Melvin and Marvin Dupree. Mervin had prosthetic legs and walked with a cane/crutch during his formative years; he attended Francis Lewis High School where he led a normal life socializing with peers. Mervin was a very active individual throughout life; a wheelchair never limited him from taking the bus to different places and sports activities such as wheelchair basketball and bowling. Mervin was actively involved in a group called The Monday Morning Project. Mervin worked for competitive wages at a Ladacin Network, a former affiliate of Monmouth County Cerebral Palsy; there he underwent training to obtain a food handlers permit and worked as a cook. Mervin also loved to DJ at the Ladacin for special functions.
Unfortunately, Mervin suffered a stroke on December 14, 2006. The stroke was severe, and he had to move into a nursing home where his active life was placed on hold. On December 10, 2007, Mervin moved into Universal’s 168 East Cedar Street group home in Livingston, NJ in an effort to regain his former active lifestyle. Mervin then moved to Universal’s Long Branch group home, to be close to his old neighborhood, foster brother and friends. He had a stroke in 2011 while living at 73A Dudley St (Universal), Long Branch.
On Saturday, January 24, 2026 Mervin transitioned from this life to his heavenly reward. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.