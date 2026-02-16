Two RWJBarnabas Health Hospitals Named to Healthgrades’ Annual America’s Best Hospitals Lists

City of Long Branch Upcoming EventsFebruary 16, 2026
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset Recognized for Clinical Excellence
Two of RWJBarnabas Health’s hospitals — Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (CBMC) in Livingston, and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (RWJUH Somerset) in Somerville—have been named to Healthgrades annual list of America’s Best Hospitals for 2026. This is a reflection of the superior clinical outcomes they’ve accomplished across several critical service areas.
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center earned a spot on the America’s 100 Best Hospitals list for the first time, placing it in the top 2% of hospitals in the nation for overall clinical performance, while RWJUH Somerset was included on America’s 250 Best Hospitals list, which represents those in the top 5th percentile, for the third year in a row.
“At RWJBarnabas Health, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional care to all our patients and their families across our system,” said Andy Anderson, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Quality Officer, RWJBarnabas Health. “CBMC and RWJUH Somerset’s recognition on Healthgrades’ Best Hospitals lists highlights the outstanding clinical outcomes our teams achieve, and is a testament to our physicians, nurses, and care teams’ commitment to maintaining our patients’ health and wellbeing.”
In addition to the overall rankings, both hospitals received high marks for specialized care:
CBMC was recognized as one of America’s 100 Best for Cardiac Care highlighting 10 consecutive years of cardiac excellence in addition to being a Top 50 facility for Outpatient Prostate Care.
RWJUH Somerset was named among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care, Stroke Care, and Critical Care.
Both facilities also earned top state rankings for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal Surgery, and Neurosciences. CBMC was also recognized for its treatment of GI Bleeds.
“This year’s America’s Best Hospitals list gives patients a clearer picture of where high-quality care is delivered most consistently,” said Alana Biggers, MD, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. “Patients can feel confident in their decision to seek care at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, organizations that are setting the standard for clinical excellence nationwide.”
Healthgrades’ rankings are based strictly on patient outcomes. To determine America’s 100 and 250 Best Hospitals for 2026, Healthgrades evaluated risk adjusted mortality and complication rates for more than 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2022 through 2024 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2026 America’s Best Hospital Awards Methodology.
-
About RWJBarnabas Health
RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive academic health system, caring for more than five million people annually. Nationally renowned for quality and safety, the system includes 14 hospitals and 9,000 affiliated physicians integrated to provide care at more than 700 patient care locations.
RWJBarnabas Health partners with its communities to build and sustain a healthier New Jersey. It provides patient-centered care in a compassionate manner and is the state’s largest safety-net provider and leader in addressing the social determinants of health. RWJBarnabas Health provides food to the hungry, housing for the homeless and economic opportunities to those most vulnerable.
RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to enhancing access to care includes a transformative partnership with Rutgers University, including the Rutgers Cancer Institute — the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
RWJBarnabas Health is among New Jersey’s largest private employers, with more than 45,000 employees, contributing more than $7 billion to the state economy every year. For more information, visit www.RWJBH.org
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.
For over 20 years, our health system, group practice, and life sciences marketing solutions have helped our partners reach and engage consumers on their way to the doctor. Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, the largest consumer health and wellness platform.
RVOH’s audience across its brand portfolio, including Healthgrades, Healthline, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central, and Bezzy, touches every part of the health and wellness journey. RVO Health helps more than 70 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives each month.