Two RWJBarnabas Health Hospitals Named to Healthgrades’ Annual America’s Best Hospitals Lists

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset Recognized for Clinical Excellence

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center earned a spot on the America’s 100 Best Hospitals list for the first time, placing it in the top 2% of hospitals in the nation for overall clinical performance, while RWJUH Somerset was included on America’s 250 Best Hospitals list, which represents those in the top 5th percentile, for the third year in a row.

“At RWJBarnabas Health, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional care to all our patients and their families across our system,” said Andy Anderson, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Quality Officer, RWJBarnabas Health. “CBMC and RWJUH Somerset’s recognition on Healthgrades’ Best Hospitals lists highlights the outstanding clinical outcomes our teams achieve, and is a testament to our physicians, nurses, and care teams’ commitment to maintaining our patients’ health and wellbeing.”

In addition to the overall rankings, both hospitals received high marks for specialized care:

CBMC was recognized as one of America’s 100 Best for Cardiac Care highlighting 10 consecutive years of cardiac excellence in addition to being a Top 50 facility for Outpatient Prostate Care.

RWJUH Somerset was named among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care, Stroke Care, and Critical Care.