City of Long Branch Winter Storm Update 2/22/26 – 7PM

As the storm moves through our area, we urge all residents to put safety first.

Snowfall is expected to continue to fall through tomorrow.

A State of Emergency is still in effect from Governor Sherrill and there is also a travel ban until 7am tomorrow through out New Jersey.

City offices will be closed Monday, February 23rd due to the snowstorm. All emergency services including Police, Fire, and EMS will continue to be available to assist our community.

City crews are actively snow plowing and monitoring conditions.

Please continue to follow local alerts and updates, check on neighbors who may need assistance, and take all necessary precautions to stay safe.

As always, please report any power outage to your provider JCP&L at 888-544-4877 or text “O.U.T.” to 5-4-4-4-8-7 or go to firstenergycorp.com/outages .

Stay safe. We will continue to give updates as they become available.