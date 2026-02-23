Commissioner Director provides JCP&L update Provides residents with options for reporting power outages

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone released the following statement regarding JCP&L operations and the ways residents can report power outages, should they occur:

“This afternoon I received a briefing from the leadership team at JCP&L regarding their readiness for the approaching winter storm. JCP&L has mobilized more than 2,000 utility personnel and strategically positioned crews throughout their service area to ensure a rapid and effective response.

Safety remains the top priority. With whiteout conditions and high winds expected tonight, utility response times may be impacted. OSHA regulations prohibit bucket truck operations when winds exceed 40 mph, which may delay certain restoration efforts. Despite these challenges, I am confident that JCP&L is well prepared for this storm and will work to restore service as quickly as conditions and safe work practices allow.

Residents can report an outage to JCP&L through any of the following methods:

• Call: 1 888 LIGHTSS (1 888 544 4877)

• Text: OUT to 544487 (LIGHTS)

• Online: Visit firstenergycorp.com and click “Outages”

Please stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel during the heaviest periods of the storm.”