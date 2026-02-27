Three RWJBarnabas Health Hospitals Named to Newsweek’s 2026 World’s Best Hospitals List

RWJBarnabas Health has most hospitals in NJ on the list

The eighth edition of the World’s Best Hospitals List, presented annually by Statista and Newsweek, includes a total of 2,530 hospitals across 32 countries with 420 hospitals in the United States. The hospitals were analyzed and selected based on four criteria:

Hospital quality metrics

Recommendations from medical experts

Results from patient surveys

Statista Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) Implementation Survey

This is the fifth and sixth time, respectively, that Monmouth Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center have been featured on the list.

“It is an honor to have more hospitals named to Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2026 list than any other health system in New Jersey,” said Dr. Andy Anderson, Chief Medical and Quality Officer, RWJBarnabas Health. “This recognition highlights the unwavering dedication of our team across the RWJBarnabas Health system. As we work to advance academic medicine, this honor reinforces our efforts to continue providing compassionate care to patients and communities across New Jersey.”

Monmouth Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center are also among 259 U.S. hospitals to receive the Infection Prevention Award, which recognizes facilities that performed above the national level based on CDC infection measures and Leapfrog hand hygiene criteria. It is the third time Monmouth Medical Center has received the designation.

“Being recognized again by Newsweek as a top hospital and infection protection leader is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our physicians, nurses, and staff,” said Eric Carney, President and CEO of Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. “Delivering for our patients is our top priority, and we remain committed to our mission to provide accessible, high-quality, patient-centered care.”

“We are thrilled to see Newark Beth Israel Medical Center honored by Newsweek as a world-class hospital,” said Darrell K. Terry, Sr., MHA, MPH, FACHE, FHELA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey. “We are also proud to receive the Infection Prevention Award – a reflection of our talented team working around the clock to keep our patients and our state healthy.”

The recognition from Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2026 reflects RWJBarnabas Health’s longstanding commitment to high-quality care, patient experience, and clinical excellence.

