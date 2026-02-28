Local Obituaries

Alfred Myron Peskoe, a lifelong resident of Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away surrounded by family and with the gratitude of a community he served for decades. He was born on October 29, 1929, at Atlantic City Hospital in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to Bernard and Frances Peskoe.

Raised in Long Branch, Al attended the Monmouth County school system before leaving briefly to pursue his education at Michigan State University. He graduated on June 4, 1950, and soon after answered the call to serve his country. As a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army, he served overseas throughout the Korean War conflict, demonstrating the same sense of duty and steadiness that would define his life.

Upon returning home, Al entered the family business, Norwood Distributors Auto Parts, a cornerstone of the Long Branch commercial community. He co-owned and operated the company with Lloyd Peskoe for many years, ultimately assuming sole ownership in 1981 and continuing to guide the business until its sale in 1986. His leadership helped sustain Norwood Distributors as a trusted local institution for generations of customers.

Al Peskoe continued to consult and assist local businessman Dave Gruskos, a tenured employee of Norwood Auto Parts and founder of Reliable Auto Equipment, in building that company into the domestic and international business that it is today. Dave and Al were close friends and business colleagues for over 40 years.

Service to others was the constant thread of Al’s life. A devoted and lifelong member of the Long Branch Rotary, he embodied the organization’s creed, “Service Above Self”. His dedication was recognized with Rotary’s highest honor, the Paul Harris Fellow Award in 2023, followed by the Community Service Award in 2025, fitting tributes to a man who gave generously of his time, energy, and heart. Al Peskoe also touched many lives volunteering complimentary tax services through the local library for the surrounding communities.

Al was predeceased by his beloved wife, Eleanor Kaswiner Peskoe, with whom he shared a life of partnership, family, and community commitment. He is survived by two of his children, Carol Peskoe-Schaner of Newport Beach, California, and Steven Peskoe of Sandersville, Georgia, as well as three cherished grandchildren: Ashley, Alex, and Jeffrey Peskoe. Their lives carry forward his warmth, integrity, and quiet strength.

Alfred Peskoe will be remembered as a devoted family man, a steadfast businessman, a proud veteran, and a community servant whose generosity touched countless lives. His legacy endures in the city he loved and the people who were fortunate enough to know him.

The family wishes to invite the many friends and colleagues to a “Celebration of Life” which will be held at Branches, 123 Monmouth Road, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 on Saturday March 14th, 2026, from 6pm to 9pm. All are welcome to attend.

Teresa “Ann” Danieli passed away on February 23, 2026. Born in Brooklyn on October 3, 1939, Ann spent her childhood in Nutley, and lived the rest of her adult life in Eatontown. Ann was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Danieli, and her sister, Betty DeAngelo.

She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School and went on to study at the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Art, where she formed lifelong friendships, including with Bud and Ruth Endress, who became her extended family.

An artist at heart, Ann built a life around creativity. She designed window displays for Hahne’s Department Store for many years and worked as an interior decorator. Later in life, she found a second home in local independent bookstores, most recently at the Fair Haven Book Store, where she worked alongside her dear friend Jill Brunski.

She was a longtime member of the Guild of Creative Art in Shrewsbury and she also enjoyed participating in her book club through the Rumson Library, with her longtime friend Liz Sheehan. Summers at Beaver Lake were among her happiest times, spent painting, reading, and gathering with close friends and family. The lake appeared again and again in her artwork.

For more than twenty years, Ann helped decorate sets at the Spring Lake Community Theater with the Pine Tree Players working on productions designed by her husband Gordon.

Ann kept unusual hours and often painted, sketched, or read late into the night. She was known for her gentle spirit, her independence, and her devotion to friends. She loved animals, especially cats, and it was often said that she kept their hours as well. Though rarely on time, she was frequently late for a reason: finishing a drawing she intended to frame and give to her host.

Ann will be remembered for her originality, her quiet presence, and the depth and integrity of the art she created over the course of her life. She is survived by her son, Ken Danieli, daughter, Eva Danieli and her wife, Maureen Butler; and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14th at Lone Oak Estate, 489 Sycamore Avenue, Shrewsbury, New Jersey from 1 to 4 pm. A short service led by a celebrant will begin at 2:30 pm.

Richard Seninsky, 72, of Oceanport, passed away peacefully on February 20 at Riverview Medical Center.

Born in Hackensack to the late Lucille Delit and Mel Seninsky, Rich was raised in Cliffside Park, where his lifelong talent for repairing anything electrical or mechanical first became evident. As a teenager, he worked his way through high school fixing pinball machines at Palisades Amusement Park. When the park closed, he was given a pinball machine as a bonus — a gift he cleverly parlayed into a small route of machines at Stevens Institute of Technology, where his brother was a student.

After graduating high school, Rich opened Wizards World Arcade, which became a beloved fixture on the Long Branch boardwalk. While operating the arcade, he attended Stevens Institute of Technology and earned a degree in electrical engineering. As his business expanded, he founded Alpha Omega Amusements along with his brother, Frank. Rich continued operating Wizards World for 29 seasons of summer fun, from 1973 to 2001, creating lasting memories for generations of families.

Rich was married for 45 wonderful years to his beloved wife, Marcie (Adrian) Seninsky. He enjoyed windsurfing and biking, and together they shared a love of skiing, travel, and time with friends. They raised their sons, Alex and Mitchell, in Monmouth Beach. Rich was a devoted and hands-on father, deeply involved in scouting and baseball — often found in the dugout keeping score or in the bleachers cheering on his boys.

Blessed with a photographic memory and remarkable technical skill, Rich had an extraordinary ability to diagnose and repair electromechanical and electronic amusement machines. In his later years, he continued sharing his expertise by providing technical support to fun centers around the world, always generous with his time and knowledge.

Rich is survived by his loving wife Marcie; his sons, Alex and Mitchell and Mitchell’s wife, Nicole Drasin; his granddaughter, Kylie; his brother, Frank; his nieces and nephews, Jamie and Jim Carroll, David and Erica Seninsky, Ilene Kagan, Sherry and David Amlin, Jeff and Julie Kagan and many dear grandnieces and grandnephews

A gathering will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, at Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Richard’s family gratefully requests that donations in his memory be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.



Joseph P. Vassallie, known affectionately to friends and family as Joe and “Moe Man”, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2026, at the age of 91. Born on July 13, 1934, in Long Branch, NJ to Italian and Irish immigrants, Joe was a man who lived a full life marked by his unwavering devotion to his family, his country, and his passions.

Joe grew up in the close-knit community of West End. He began his love of tinkering while spending time with his mentor, the owner of Tommy Reed’s Bike Store/Candy Store on Sairs Avenue. Joe graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in 1952. In 1957, Joe enlisted in the Army for two years, a period of his life that instilled in him a sense of discipline and camaraderie that he would later bring to his civilian career.

On April 25, 1959, Joe married Dorinne Bourbonniere, his high school sweetheart. Dorinne passed away on July 16, 2001. Joe was a steadfast and compassionate caregiver in her final years.

Upon returning from his military service, Joe embarked on a longstanding career as a parts supervisor at Monmouth Imported Auto Parts in Eatontown, NJ. His keen eye for detail and friendly nature made him a respected figure both in the workplace and within his community. In his spare time, Joe repaired alternators and generators. Joe’s colleagues knew him as a reliable and supportive individual, often repairing machinery at Laurino’s Farm in Shrewsbury, NJ. He later assisted his father and brother with the family’s limousine service and drove a taxi with his youngest brother, Raymond.

Joe was an avid NASCAR fan, liked to attend tractor pulls, and enjoyed repairing Peugeot cars. His admiration for automotive performance was more than a hobby; it reflected his appreciation for fine craftsmanship.

Joe’s Catholic faith was a guiding force in his daily life and provided comfort and strength during his final months. His faith was evident in the way he lived — always striving to be a loving and kind presence in the lives of those around him. He was a loving father, kind and soft-spoken, very generous, and always shared his car experiences and expertise when asked.

Joe’s legacy is carried on by his son Joseph James “JJ” Vassallie and his partner Judy Warren, his daughter Dorinne Cattelona and her husband Joseph, his granddaughters Victoria and Margaux Cattelona, his sister Mary “Sissy” Labanowski, his nephew Keith Labanowski (Michelle), his niece Nicole Sivilli and her husband Joe, his great-nephews Joey and Ryan, and his nephew Raymond “RJ” Vassallie. Joe was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mary Alice (née Duffy), his brothers James (Regina) and Raymond (Kathy), and his brother-in-law Leonard Labanowski.

To those who knew him, Joe was the embodiment of a gentle soul with a knack for being handy. His absence will be profoundly felt by his family and friends, who take comfort in knowing that his life was a testament to the qualities he so valued.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 27, at Damiano Funeral in Long Branch. Funeral Saturday, 9:30 am at the funeral home with the service to begin at 10 am. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Home, In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284-0692 Web: http://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.

Maureen Hakim, 87, of West Long Branch, passed away Wednesday morning surrounded by her family.

Maureen was born and raised in Long Branch, NJ. She graduated from Long Branch High School in 1956 and married her husband Richard in 1963. The two raised their family in Ocean, NJ.

A woman of many talents, Maureen excelled as the only saleswoman at Energy Aides, where she sold vinyl siding and windows in the 1980s. She then worked for Imperial Nursing Home as the Activities Director for 15 years before retiring in 2003. Maureen loved to spend time with her three grandchildren whom she adored, and enjoyed the companionship of her dogs Zoe, Teddy, and Rosie. She was an avid reader and exceptional astrologer. She enjoyed shopping with her sisters and spending time with her wonderful nieces and nephews. She was a warm and caring woman with an amazing ability to make people laugh.

Maureen is predeceased by her husband Richard; her mother Ann “Bunny” Whitman, her father Richard Whitman; and her siblings Carol Granit and Dickie Whitman.

Maureen is survived by her children Jon Hakim and his wife Jennifer, Patrick and Scott Hakim; her sister Jacqueline Garafine and her grandchildren Brandon, Marissa and Jessica.

A mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, March 4th at 11:30 AM at St. Michael’s RC Church, 800 Ocean Ave, Long Branch, NJ. Per the family’s request, Maureen will be privately cremated following the service.

We gather to celebrate the vibrant life of Quashei Mone Raquel Wilbourn, known affectionately as Shei, whose laughter was as infectious as her spirit was indomitable. Shei was born on October 25, 1995 in Red Bank, NJ; a town that was never quite the same after her arrival. On February 10, 2026, she left us from Long Branch, NJ, departing this world as she lived in it—unconventionally and with a story to tell.

Shei was a force of nature, a whirlwind of love and mischief that swept through the lives of her family, leaving a trail of smiles and the occasional misplaced sneaker. She was the beloved daughter of Heather Martin and Clint Wilbourn III; the cherished sister of Quashawn Wilbourn, Michael Gilliard Jr., MyQuiel Gilliard and Myyckhi Martin-Gilliard and the step-daughter of a father who raised her from the tender age of two, the late Michael Gilliard Sr. and also moms significant other Sidney Mcdowell and father’s wife Nina Post-Wilbourn and her maternal grandma Bonnie Reichert. Her maternal and paternal families were vast and full of characters, from the maternal grandparents who adored her, to the paternal figure who imparted wisdom, to the siblings who shared in her shenanigans, and the nieces and nephew Masaii, Ares, and Maiella she doted on. She was predeceased by her maternal grandpa Robert W. Martin (Poppie) and her grandma Evelina D. Wilbourn-Townes. A graduate of Matawan Regional High School’s Class of 2015, Shei carried the same energy into her professional life, where she worked with children in various roles. Whether at Sky Zone or other venues, she was the one who could turn a frown upside down and a somersault into a life lesson. Shei’s Christian faith was as integral to her as her love for basketball, her unwavering support for the Eagles, and her passion for all things music. She could sketch her dreams and wear her heart on her sleeve—or rather, on her trendy hats and stylish sneakers. Shei loved Elmo and Bluey. Not because she refused to grow up, but because she understood the power of joy and innocence. She dressed fly, not for the world, but because every day was worth celebrating. Her love of life was as evident as her adventurous soul, which, no doubt, is now exploring realms beyond our own. The words that best capture Shei’s essence are loving, friendly, and adventurous. She lived out loud, laughed with her whole body, and embraced every moment with the gusto of a stand-up comic delivering the punch line. Shei’s legacy is not in the silence of her absence but in the echoes of her laughter, the stories her loved ones will continue to share, and the warmth she left in the hearts of all who knew her. She was the life of the party, the bright color on a drab canvas, and the unexpected joke during a serious moment. And while we mourn her untimely departure, we also celebrate the time we had with a woman who was truly one of a kind. So here’s to Shei, whose life was a comedy sketch that left us all in stitches. She may have exited stage left a bit earlier than we would have liked, but the applause for her performance will resonate forever. Shei, you will be missed, but never forgotten. Your spirit lives on in every chuckle, every playful doodle, and every pair of fly sneakers walking the streets. Rest in peace and laughter, dear Shei. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Quashei Mone Raquel Wilbourn, please visit our floral store.