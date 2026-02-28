Local Obituaries

WEST LONG BRANCH FILMMAKER SELECTED FOR GARDEN STATE FILM FESTIVALFebruary 28, 2026
Alfred Myron Peskoe, a lifelong resident of Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away surrounded by family and with the gratitude of a community he served for decades. He was born on October 29, 1929, at Atlantic City Hospital in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to Bernard and Frances Peskoe.
Raised in Long Branch, Al attended the Monmouth County school system before leaving briefly to pursue his education at Michigan State University. He graduated on June 4, 1950, and soon after answered the call to serve his country. As a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army, he served overseas throughout the Korean War conflict, demonstrating the same sense of duty and steadiness that would define his life.
Upon returning home, Al entered the family business, Norwood Distributors Auto Parts, a cornerstone of the Long Branch commercial community. He co-owned and operated the company with Lloyd Peskoe for many years, ultimately assuming sole ownership in 1981 and continuing to guide the business until its sale in 1986. His leadership helped sustain Norwood Distributors as a trusted local institution for generations of customers.
Al Peskoe continued to consult and assist local businessman Dave Gruskos, a tenured employee of Norwood Auto Parts and founder of Reliable Auto Equipment, in building that company into the domestic and international business that it is today. Dave and Al were close friends and business colleagues for over 40 years.
Service to others was the constant thread of Al’s life. A devoted and lifelong member of the Long Branch Rotary, he embodied the organization’s creed, “Service Above Self”. His dedication was recognized with Rotary’s highest honor, the Paul Harris Fellow Award in 2023, followed by the Community Service Award in 2025, fitting tributes to a man who gave generously of his time, energy, and heart. Al Peskoe also touched many lives volunteering complimentary tax services through the local library for the surrounding communities.
Al was predeceased by his beloved wife, Eleanor Kaswiner Peskoe, with whom he shared a life of partnership, family, and community commitment. He is survived by two of his children, Carol Peskoe-Schaner of Newport Beach, California, and Steven Peskoe of Sandersville, Georgia, as well as three cherished grandchildren: Ashley, Alex, and Jeffrey Peskoe. Their lives carry forward his warmth, integrity, and quiet strength.
Alfred Peskoe will be remembered as a devoted family man, a steadfast businessman, a proud veteran, and a community servant whose generosity touched countless lives. His legacy endures in the city he loved and the people who were fortunate enough to know him.
The family wishes to invite the many friends and colleagues to a “Celebration of Life” which will be held at Branches, 123 Monmouth Road, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 on Saturday March 14th, 2026, from 6pm to 9pm. All are welcome to attend.
Teresa “Ann” Danieli passed away on February 23, 2026. Born in Brooklyn on October 3, 1939, Ann spent her childhood in Nutley, and lived the rest of her adult life in Eatontown. Ann was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Danieli, and her sister, Betty DeAngelo.
She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School and went on to study at the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Art, where she formed lifelong friendships, including with Bud and Ruth Endress, who became her extended family.
An artist at heart, Ann built a life around creativity. She designed window displays for Hahne’s Department Store for many years and worked as an interior decorator. Later in life, she found a second home in local independent bookstores, most recently at the Fair Haven Book Store, where she worked alongside her dear friend Jill Brunski.
She was a longtime member of the Guild of Creative Art in Shrewsbury and she also enjoyed participating in her book club through the Rumson Library, with her longtime friend Liz Sheehan. Summers at Beaver Lake were among her happiest times, spent painting, reading, and gathering with close friends and family. The lake appeared again and again in her artwork.
For more than twenty years, Ann helped decorate sets at the Spring Lake Community Theater with the Pine Tree Players working on productions designed by her husband Gordon.
Ann kept unusual hours and often painted, sketched, or read late into the night. She was known for her gentle spirit, her independence, and her devotion to friends. She loved animals, especially cats, and it was often said that she kept their hours as well. Though rarely on time, she was frequently late for a reason: finishing a drawing she intended to frame and give to her host.
Ann will be remembered for her originality, her quiet presence, and the depth and integrity of the art she created over the course of her life. She is survived by her son, Ken Danieli, daughter, Eva Danieli and her wife, Maureen Butler; and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14th at Lone Oak Estate, 489 Sycamore Avenue, Shrewsbury, New Jersey from 1 to 4 pm. A short service led by a celebrant will begin at 2:30 pm.
Richard Seninsky, 72, of Oceanport, passed away peacefully on February 20 at Riverview Medical Center.
Born in Hackensack to the late Lucille Delit and Mel Seninsky, Rich was raised in Cliffside Park, where his lifelong talent for repairing anything electrical or mechanical first became evident. As a teenager, he worked his way through high school fixing pinball machines at Palisades Amusement Park. When the park closed, he was given a pinball machine as a bonus — a gift he cleverly parlayed into a small route of machines at Stevens Institute of Technology, where his brother was a student.
After graduating high school, Rich opened Wizards World Arcade, which became a beloved fixture on the Long Branch boardwalk. While operating the arcade, he attended Stevens Institute of Technology and earned a degree in electrical engineering. As his business expanded, he founded Alpha Omega Amusements along with his brother, Frank. Rich continued operating Wizards World for 29 seasons of summer fun, from 1973 to 2001, creating lasting memories for generations of families.
Rich was married for 45 wonderful years to his beloved wife, Marcie (Adrian) Seninsky. He enjoyed windsurfing and biking, and together they shared a love of skiing, travel, and time with friends. They raised their sons, Alex and Mitchell, in Monmouth Beach. Rich was a devoted and hands-on father, deeply involved in scouting and baseball — often found in the dugout keeping score or in the bleachers cheering on his boys.
Blessed with a photographic memory and remarkable technical skill, Rich had an extraordinary ability to diagnose and repair electromechanical and electronic amusement machines. In his later years, he continued sharing his expertise by providing technical support to fun centers around the world, always generous with his time and knowledge.
Rich is survived by his loving wife Marcie; his sons, Alex and Mitchell and Mitchell’s wife, Nicole Drasin; his granddaughter, Kylie; his brother, Frank; his nieces and nephews, Jamie and Jim Carroll, David and Erica Seninsky, Ilene Kagan, Sherry and David Amlin, Jeff and Julie Kagan and many dear grandnieces and grandnephews
A gathering will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, at Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, Richard’s family gratefully requests that donations in his memory be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Joseph P. Vassallie, known affectionately to friends and family as Joe and “Moe Man”, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2026, at the age of 91. Born on July 13, 1934, in Long Branch, NJ to Italian and Irish immigrants, Joe was a man who lived a full life marked by his unwavering devotion to his family, his country, and his passions.
Joe grew up in the close-knit community of West End. He began his love of tinkering while spending time with his mentor, the owner of Tommy Reed’s Bike Store/Candy Store on Sairs Avenue. Joe graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in 1952. In 1957, Joe enlisted in the Army for two years, a period of his life that instilled in him a sense of discipline and camaraderie that he would later bring to his civilian career.
On April 25, 1959, Joe married Dorinne Bourbonniere, his high school sweetheart. Dorinne passed away on July 16, 2001. Joe was a steadfast and compassionate caregiver in her final years.
Upon returning from his military service, Joe embarked on a longstanding career as a parts supervisor at Monmouth Imported Auto Parts in Eatontown, NJ. His keen eye for detail and friendly nature made him a respected figure both in the workplace and within his community. In his spare time, Joe repaired alternators and generators. Joe’s colleagues knew him as a reliable and supportive individual, often repairing machinery at Laurino’s Farm in Shrewsbury, NJ. He later assisted his father and brother with the family’s limousine service and drove a taxi with his youngest brother, Raymond.
Joe was an avid NASCAR fan, liked to attend tractor pulls, and enjoyed repairing Peugeot cars. His admiration for automotive performance was more than a hobby; it reflected his appreciation for fine craftsmanship.
Joe’s Catholic faith was a guiding force in his daily life and provided comfort and strength during his final months. His faith was evident in the way he lived — always striving to be a loving and kind presence in the lives of those around him. He was a loving father, kind and soft-spoken, very generous, and always shared his car experiences and expertise when asked.
Joe’s legacy is carried on by his son Joseph James “JJ” Vassallie and his partner Judy Warren, his daughter Dorinne Cattelona and her husband Joseph, his granddaughters Victoria and Margaux Cattelona, his sister Mary “Sissy” Labanowski, his nephew Keith Labanowski (Michelle), his niece Nicole Sivilli and her husband Joe, his great-nephews Joey and Ryan, and his nephew Raymond “RJ” Vassallie. Joe was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mary Alice (née Duffy), his brothers James (Regina) and Raymond (Kathy), and his brother-in-law Leonard Labanowski.
To those who knew him, Joe was the embodiment of a gentle soul with a knack for being handy. His absence will be profoundly felt by his family and friends, who take comfort in knowing that his life was a testament to the qualities he so valued.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 27, at Damiano Funeral in Long Branch. Funeral Saturday, 9:30 am at the funeral home with the service to begin at 10 am. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Home, In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284-0692 Web: http://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.
Maureen Hakim, 87, of West Long Branch, passed away Wednesday morning surrounded by her family.
Maureen was born and raised in Long Branch, NJ. She graduated from Long Branch High School in 1956 and married her husband Richard in 1963. The two raised their family in Ocean, NJ.
A woman of many talents, Maureen excelled as the only saleswoman at Energy Aides, where she sold vinyl siding and windows in the 1980s. She then worked for Imperial Nursing Home as the Activities Director for 15 years before retiring in 2003. Maureen loved to spend time with her three grandchildren whom she adored, and enjoyed the companionship of her dogs Zoe, Teddy, and Rosie. She was an avid reader and exceptional astrologer. She enjoyed shopping with her sisters and spending time with her wonderful nieces and nephews. She was a warm and caring woman with an amazing ability to make people laugh.
Maureen is predeceased by her husband Richard; her mother Ann “Bunny” Whitman, her father Richard Whitman; and her siblings Carol Granit and Dickie Whitman.
Maureen is survived by her children Jon Hakim and his wife Jennifer, Patrick and Scott Hakim; her sister Jacqueline Garafine and her grandchildren Brandon, Marissa and Jessica.
A mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, March 4th at 11:30 AM at St. Michael’s RC Church, 800 Ocean Ave, Long Branch, NJ. Per the family’s request, Maureen will be privately cremated following the service.
We gather to celebrate the vibrant life of Quashei Mone Raquel Wilbourn, known affectionately as Shei, whose laughter was as infectious as her spirit was indomitable. Shei was born on October 25, 1995 in Red Bank, NJ; a town that was never quite the same after her arrival. On February 10, 2026, she left us from Long Branch, NJ, departing this world as she lived in it—unconventionally and with a story to tell.
Shei was a force of nature, a whirlwind of love and mischief that swept through the lives of her family, leaving a trail of smiles and the occasional misplaced sneaker. She was the beloved daughter of Heather Martin and Clint Wilbourn III; the cherished sister of Quashawn Wilbourn, Michael Gilliard Jr., MyQuiel Gilliard and Myyckhi Martin-Gilliard and the step-daughter of a father who raised her from the tender age of two, the late Michael Gilliard Sr. and also moms significant other Sidney Mcdowell and father’s wife Nina Post-Wilbourn and her maternal grandma Bonnie Reichert. Her maternal and paternal families were vast and full of characters, from the maternal grandparents who adored her, to the paternal figure who imparted wisdom, to the siblings who shared in her shenanigans, and the nieces and nephew Masaii, Ares, and Maiella she doted on. She was predeceased by her maternal grandpa Robert W. Martin (Poppie) and her grandma Evelina D. Wilbourn-Townes.
A graduate of Matawan Regional High School’s Class of 2015, Shei carried the same energy into her professional life, where she worked with children in various roles. Whether at Sky Zone or other venues, she was the one who could turn a frown upside down and a somersault into a life lesson. Shei’s Christian faith was as integral to her as her love for basketball, her unwavering support for the Eagles, and her passion for all things music. She could sketch her dreams and wear her heart on her sleeve—or rather, on her trendy hats and stylish sneakers. Shei loved Elmo and Bluey. Not because she refused to grow up, but because she understood the power of joy and innocence. She dressed fly, not for the world, but because every day was worth celebrating. Her love of life was as evident as her adventurous soul, which, no doubt, is now exploring realms beyond our own. The words that best capture Shei’s essence are loving, friendly, and adventurous. She lived out loud, laughed with her whole body, and embraced every moment with the gusto of a stand-up comic delivering the punch line.
Shei’s legacy is not in the silence of her absence but in the echoes of her laughter, the stories her loved ones will continue to share, and the warmth she left in the hearts of all who knew her. She was the life of the party, the bright color on a drab canvas, and the unexpected joke during a serious moment. And while we mourn her untimely departure, we also celebrate the time we had with a woman who was truly one of a kind.
So here’s to Shei, whose life was a comedy sketch that left us all in stitches. She may have exited stage left a bit earlier than we would have liked, but the applause for her performance will resonate forever. Shei, you will be missed, but never forgotten. Your spirit lives on in every chuckle, every playful doodle, and every pair of fly sneakers walking the streets. Rest in peace and laughter, dear Shei.
Evelyn “Evie” Rogers Chanler died peacetully at home in the early morning on
February 19, 2026, in Shrewsbury, New Jersey. Evie was born October 14, 1931, to John Shillito Rogers and Frances Randall Williams Rogers in New York City. Evie grew up in Syosset, NY, and later Goldens Bridge, NY. She graduated from Garrison Forest School in MD, class of 1949, and Briarcliff Junior College in NY, class of 1951. She remained an active alumnus of Garrison Forest. Her GFS senior project was volunteering as a courier for the Frontier Nursing Service in Wendover, Kentucky, accompanying midwives on horseback.
Evie lived with her husband, Bronson “Bim” Chanler in Wenham and Topsfield, MA, raising four children from 1952 to 1968, when they moved to ‘Orlot’ in Rhinebeck, NY. Evie lived in Rhinebeck for fifty-three years before moving to assisted living in Shrewsbury, NJ, near her daughter.
Evie loved gardening and earned a landscape design certificate from the New York Botanical Garden. She was a member of and served as a past president of the Garden Club of America of Dutchess and Orange Counties in New York. Evie enjoyed keeping her home filled with flowers and plants.
Evie was active in the Rhinebeck community. She spent a number of years as a member of Caregivers, driving seniors to doctors’ appointments. Whether donating blood, making mini flower arrangements for senior citizens at Christmas time, or arranging flowers for church services, she lived her life helping others.
Evie enjoyed the outdoors: skiing, swimming and sailing in Maine. She was a wonderful cook, an accomplished knitter and needlepointer, and an avid reader. Evie loved her dogs. She always had at least one dog, sometimes two, mostly yellow labs.
Evie is survived by three sisters: Betsy Janeway, Randy Chanler and Sarah Walker; three children: David and wife Helen Chanler, Leslie Chanler Brooks, and John Chanler; four grandchildren: Andrew and his wife Sarah Chanler, Katherine and her husband Jasper Berg, Willie Brooks, and Evan Chanler; and three great-grandchildren. Evie was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Bim Chanler (1922-2009), her son Winthrop Chanler (1961-2024), and her sister Shiela Chanler Swett (1935-2022).
A memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of St. John the Evangelist, 1114 River Road, Barrytown, New York on Saturday May 16, 2026, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Evie’s memory to her church, St. John the Evangelist.
John Michael Miller, Jr., known affectionately as John, or sometimes Johnny-boy, to his friends and loved ones, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2026, in Long Branch, New Jersey, at the age of 69. Born on September 27, 1956, in New York, NY, John was the cherished son of John Miller and Florence Miller (Evers). His life was a testament to the values of dedication, love, and humor.
John’s formative years were spent in the vibrant streets of Innwood, New York, where he attended St. Helena’s Business School in the Bronx, demonstrating early on his aptitude for leadership and his commitment to serving his community. In 1982, John entered the field of law enforcement, graduating from the Police Academy for the New York City Transit Police Department. His sense of duty was unwavering, and in February 1983, he began training at the Port Authority Police Academy. Upon graduating in June of that year, John embarked on a distinguished career with the Port Authority Police Department, where he served with honor and distinction until an on-the-job injury in 1995 led to his early retirement.
John’s life was marked by his deep devotion to his family. He was a loving husband to his late wife, Joanne Miller, who he cared for until her passing in November of 2025. They shared 47 years of marriage, and loved each other deeply. He was a proud father to his two sons, John M. Miller, III, and Patrick Miller, instilling in them the values of kindness and resilience. John was also a beloved brother to Vincent, Thomas, Robert, and Richard Miller, each of whom he shared a bond of brotherhood that could never be broken. John was a loving grandfather to Toni and Alex, whom he loved dearly. They are his oldest son, John’s, and his wife Christina’s.
Beyond his commitment to his family and career, John was a man of many passions. He was an avid sports fan, with a particular affinity for the New York Rangers and the New York Jets. His love for his teams was matched only by his enjoyment of a simple pleasure—sipping 7-11 coffee by the beach, where he found moments of tranquility and reflection, much needed – given his favorite sports teams. In his years married to his wife, they had many pets. He was fond of his dogs and cats – a testament to his caring nature.
Those who knew John will remember him for his quick wit and his ability to bring laughter to any room. His kind and loving nature was a comfort to all, and his generosity knew no bounds. John’s legacy is one of laughter, kindness, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved.
As we say farewell to John Michael Miller, Jr., we celebrate a life lived to the fullest, marked by service, love, and laughter. His memory will continue to inspire and guide us, just as his presence enriched the lives of everyone he touched. John’s spirit will forever be a beacon of light for his family, his friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.
He will be deeply missed, but the stories of his kindness, his love for life, and his enduring sense of humor will be cherished by all who had the honor of crossing paths with him. As we reflect on John’s life, we take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the love he shared.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch, NJ 07740, from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral Thursday 9:00 am at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at The Church of the Precious Blood, 72 Riverdale Avenue in Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750. Interment will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 W. Stevens Avenue, Hawthorne, NY 10532.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation Cure for Pancreatic Cancer, 1111 Stewart Ave, Bethpage NY 11714 Web: https://lustgarten.org/; Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island NY 10306 Web:https://tunnel2towers.org/ or Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07724 Web: https://monmouthcountyspca.org/.
Elyse Savoth Stillman Eckler, 95, of Manasquan, passed away at her home on Friday Feb 20th 2026.
Elyse was born and raised in Long Branch but moved to Bradley Beach and then West Allenhurst and finally Manasquan. She attended Asbury Park High School and then 2 years at Sullins College. She would eventually go to night school to earn her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Education at Monmouth College. She started her working career as a Secretary for Neptune school District and after getting her degrees she became a Title 1 Remedial Reading teacher, a job she held for 35 years.
Elyse loved her time at the family owned and (managed) White Sands Beach Club where she worked summers in the front office daily greeting members. Always taking part in the annual members swimming competition and winning! LC was a devout Episcopalian, in her early years at St. James in Bradley Beach and then St. Uriel’s in Sea Girt. As part of the altar guild she spearheaded the annual Christmas & Easter gardens. Along with Ed they initiated and brought to life the columbarium. She loved to garden, travel around the world, decorating her home for Christmas and her numerous cats. In her later years she enjoyed her red wine during the 5:00 PM (happy hour) at the house every day!
Elyse is predeceased by her loving husband Edward Eckler.
Elyse is survived by her children Stephen Stillman and Karen Barnett and her husband Peter; and her grandson Stephen Jr. and his fiancé Tori.
A memorial mass will be offered on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 AM at St. Uriel’s Church, 219 Philadelphia Blvd (and 3rd Ave) Sea Girt, NJ.
Walther Logan Maurer, known affectionately as Walt to his friends and family, and Tabby to his Mother, he was a beacon of intelligence, love, and passion throughout his 22 years of life. Born in the sunny city of Coral Springs, Florida, on July 30, 2003, Walt’s journey was one of constant growth and boundless curiosity. He passed away in Texas, on January 21, 2026, leaving a legacy of inspiration and determination.
Walt’s formative years were spent in the warm embrace of his family. Shared between his Mother Ana Ferreira and his father, Kevin Andrew Maurer, who instilled in him a robust passion for life, travel and exploring different cuisines, while his sisters, Monika Anne Maurer and Sophia Danielle Ferreira shared with him the joy of learning and exploration. As a unit, they fostered an environment where Walt’s natural intelligence could flourish, nurturing his loving spirit and his passionate approach to life. Walt had a mischievous side as well, and a very witty sense of humor.
Never stopping or slowing down in his personal quest for self improvement. He was humble and quiet around most people. He never stopped questioning life’s great mysteries. His passions for collecting Military antiques. He would purchase valuable pieces of Military history that he really wanted for his collection.
Education was a cornerstone of Walt’s life. After High School he dedicated three years to college, where he not only pursued academic excellence but also discovered the importance of balance through physical health conditioning. Keeping his focus clearly on earning an undergraduate degree at a full four year, accredited University. His time in college was marked by an eagerness to absorb knowledge and a drive to push his own limits, both mentally and physically. His primary goal was to earn a commission as an Officer in the United States Marine Corps. His major in College, as an Aeronautical Engineer, he found that a Business major would suit his future life plans much better. As he felt the pull to become a US Marine, his later years in life were solely devoted to achieving this objective. Walt was highly intelligent and researched whatever task or plan lay ahead of him. No doubt he would have been an amazing leader in whatever capacity he eventually found himself.
Walt’s work history, though brief, was characterized by his dedication and his desire to help others. His tenure in the workforce was not merely a job; it was an opportunity for him to connect with people from all walks of life, to learn their stories, and to share moments of joy and camaraderie. He constantly would tell his family of having met amazing and interesting people. In addition to these friends, he maintained a constant friendship with several young men from his middle school years in central Texas. Several of whom had enlisted in the US Marine Corps. They would visit with Walt once a year or whenever they were home on leave. Together these three amigos would always have a great time and share experiences with each other, and their laughter would last till late in the night. Those were some of the best times Walt ever had. Walt’s interests were diverse and deeply rooted in his love for life. Early on he had aspirations to become a video game developer. And even began learning CAD artistry. Yet, his passion for education and physical health conditioning spoke to his understanding of the importance of a well-rounded life. He advocated for the power of knowledge and the strength of a healthy body. His love of collecting Militaria was one of his major passions. Coming from a long line of military family. Even at a young age he would acquire, for instance, a particular US Army cap from the 1950s and learn everything about it. Thoroughly researching every historic detail of the piece. Always tying the relevance of the piece of headgear or equipment to US military history. His knowledge of which was prodigious. He memorized names and dates and places of great battles in many different eras of military history. He knew the weapons and equipment used. He could often be found wearing camouflage uniform trousers from various eras in US military history. And he knew every detail of when and where these particular items were made.
The words that best describe Walt—intelligent, loving, passionate—are more than mere adjectives; they are the essence of his being. Walt approached every challenge with a sharp mind, every relationship with a warm heart, and every dream with fervent zeal. His presence was a source of motivation, pushing others to rise above their own expectations.
Today, as we reflect on the life of Walther Logan Maurer, let us not dwell on the sorrow of his parting but rather celebrate the profound impact he had on those fortunate enough to know him. He was a young man who lived fully, loved deeply, and inspired many. Walt’s story is a testament to the beauty of life’s journey and the power of an individual to make a difference.
In honoring Walt’s memory, we are reminded to approach each day with the same passion and love that he exemplified. Let us carry forward his legacy, embracing our own paths with courage and enthusiasm, forever inspired by the remarkable life of Walther Logan Maurer.
A memorial gathering was held on Wednesday, February 25, the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. Entombment of the cremains will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.
Jay Keller – Entombment will be Saturday, February 28th at 11:00 am at Woodbine Mausoleum.
Raymond Anthony Jackson, known affectionately to friends and family as Ray, passed away on February 20, 2026, in the City of Long Branch, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on July 10, 1964, Ray’s zest for life and his unwavering spirit left an indelible mark on all who knew him.
Ray’s early life in Sea Bright was filled with the love and support of his family. He was the cherished son of Frieda Finegan and her husband, George Finegan, who provided him with a stepfather’s care and guidance. Ray’s biological father’s presence was complemented by George’s steadfast role in his upbringing. Another outstanding figure in his life was Jack Keeler who always stood by his side unconditionally. Alongside Ray in life’s journey were his siblings: brother Ronnie Jackson, sister Doreen Jackson, and brothers Pete and Tony Flores, with whom he shared an unbreakable bond. His siste-rin-law Mary Ann, brother-in-law Mike, and his beloved nieces and nephews – Kerry, Koreen, Ronald Jr., and Katie – added joy and laughter to his life.
A proud graduate of the local high school, Ray’s work ethic and skill as a painter were well known in the community. His meticulous attention to detail and vibrant use of color brightened many homes and businesses, leaving a legacy of beauty in his wake. Ray’s professional life was more than a career; it was a canvas through which he expressed his creativity and connected with those around him. Ray served his county honorably in the United States Marine corps.
Ray’s spirituality was personal and profound, guiding him through life’s challenges and triumphs. He found solace and strength in his beliefs, which were as much a part of him as his love for his family and his passions.
A man of many interests, Ray was an avid reader, with a particular fascination for history and the stories that shaped our world. His love for movies was well-known, often engaging in lively discussions about the latest films with friends and family. Ray’s adventurous spirit shone through in his love for bicycle riding, feeling the wind on his face and the freedom of the open road. Among his heroes was Jim Morrison, whose music and poetry resonated with Ray’s own sense of artistry and rebellion.
Ray’s life was a testament to the power of love, resilience, and the human spirit. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his devoted wife, Donna Jackson, who stood by him through every moment of their shared journey. Together, they faced life’s challenges with grace and emerged stronger, their love a beacon for all who knew them.
As we say goodbye to Raymond Anthony Jackson, we celebrate a life lived with passion, kindness, and a touch of the extraordinary. He will be deeply missed, but the stories of his life will continue to inspire and comfort us. Ray’s legacy is not one of sorrow, but of the beauty and richness that one person can bring into the lives of many. Rest in peace, Ray; your memory will forever be a part of the tapestry of our lives.
Madelyn Hansson Lawson, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 23, 2026, leaving behind a life rich in family, community, and creativity.
Madelyn was born in Brooklyn and raised in Stavanger, Norway for 9 years. Upon her return to the US she grew up in Oakhurst and graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1949.
She proudly entered the Miss Long Branch contest, placing in the top ten, and later worked as a switchboard operator for New Jersey Bell. Madelyn lived for many years in Oceanport with her beloved husband, Bill, before dedicating 15 years of service working for the Borough of Tinton Falls. She was also an active member of the Oceanport Garden Club and the VASA Order of Point Pleasant. Music was part of her joy, and she loved playing the accordion. In later years, she moved to Seabrook Village, where she lived for over 25 years and became a cherished presence in the community. There, she found great happiness playing bingo and often served as a caller. She also organized and ran many bus trips to Atlantic City, bringing people together for fun and friendship. Madelyn was incredibly talented with her hands and her heart. She knitted over 1,000 sweaters for American Girl dolls and took pride in attending craft shows where she sold and displayed her work. Her creativity, generosity, and enthusiasm were unmistakable.
She was predeceased by her parents, Helmer and Kristine Hansson; her beloved husband, Bill Lawson, who passed away in 1978; and her daughter-in-law, Angela Jean Lawson.
Madelyn is survived by her daughter, Caryn Halper, and son-in-law, Bob; her son, Mark Lawson, and his partner, Tracy Cooper. She was a devoted grandmother to Christine Grumbach and her husband, Justin; Robyn Cooperstein and her husband, Jeff; and Marc Lawson. She was also a proud great-grandmother to Madelyn and Lincoln Grumbach, and Logan and Lucy Cooperstein.
Madelyn will be remembered for her kindness, her energy, her creativity, and the love she gave so freely. Her legacy lives on in the many lives she touched and the generations who carry her memory forward.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral service will be 10:30 am Friday at the funeral home followed by burial at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Lydia Louise Best Stathum, 86 was called home on Feb 3, 2026. She was born in Long Branch, NJ on Feb 21, 1939, to her parents Irving R. Best Sr. and Loretta C. Best. Lydia’s brothers and sisters include Thomas Best (deceased), Irving Best Jr. (wife Joan), Clifford Best (deceased), Russell Best Sr. (wife Catherine), Dorthea Wilson, Eunice Fisher (deceased) Peggy McPherson (husband Samuel), Tina Wyatt (deceased) and Life Partner Daniel Febus.
Lydia attended the Long Branch School System. She married Nathan Stathum Jr. (deceased) and they gave birth to 6 children Nathaniel C. Stathum (Nat)/wife Michelle, Lydia D. Stathum (Niecy) deceased, Yvonne L. Stathum (Evie), Anthony C. Stathum (Clyde), Michael K. Stathum (Michael) and Raymond Stathum (Ray).
Lydia had a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lydia was a former member and sang with the choir of both the A.M.E. Zion Church in Red Bank and The Trinity A.M.E. Church in Long Branch. She worked for many years at the Red Bank School System and the Monmouth Day Care Children Center. Lydia was a member of the Red Bank Red-Etts Woman’s Softball Team and attended the Red Bank Senior Center. She was a devoted Dallas Cowboy, Ohio State Buckeye Football and NY Yankees Baseball Fan. Lydia was greatly loved by many friends and colleagues, where most considered her to be like a mom to them.
Michael DiMuzio, 82, of Ocean Township passed away on Saturday, February 21, 2026 surrounded by his loving family. A devoted husband, dedicated father and loving grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and colleague, Michael lived his life with integrity, kindness, and brilliance. To know Michael was to be touched by his charisma, wit, humor and charm. He was warm, easy to smile, so proud of his family and a gifted conversationalist.
A graduate of Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, Michael had a 57 year tenure as a pharmacist, during which time he had an accomplished and gratifying career. He served others with dignity and warm-heartedness that made him a pillar in his community and confidant among the family and friends that not only loved him, but trusted him. He was a pharmacist and worked at Adler’s Pharmacy in Oakhurst for many years.
Alongside his remarkable career and professional accolades, he found great joy in spending time outdoors whether it was simply sitting in the sunshine or spending time fishing at the shore. Traditions, family gatherings around the table and life’s simplest moments are what mattered most to Michael. Albeit Michael had a lust for life and an adventurous spirit. His love of road trips and rides near and far with his beloved Pam musn’t be forgotten.
Michael was a man of great faith, courage and strength. His legacy to his family is one of resilience, for there was no challenge he didn’t accept. Michael’s family thanks him for leading by example and instilling the value of family and loyalty.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Philomena DiMuzio and his sister, Anita Anello.
Michael leaves behind his adoring wife, Pamela DiMuzio, daughter, Michele Lane, son, John DiMuzio, son-in-law Michael Lane, daughter-in-law Julie DiMuzio, sisters, Marie Allessandro, Mildred Belottaand Palma Mauro, sister-in-law, Susan Dellaluna, brother-in-law, Paul Dellaluna, grandchildren, Taylor Lane, Sofia DiMuzio, Michael DiMuzio and Nicholas DiMuzio. Additionally, Michael was an extraordinary uncle, friend and colleague. It has been the honor of his family ‘s lives to be loved by this extraordinary man.
Please join the family on Saturday, February 28, 2026 for a visitation from 12-3pm with a service at 2:30 pm at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township, For condolences please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Tina DeSantis, who died February 20 at the age of 84, was creative in every sense – whether she was painting with watercolors, knitting a blanket for the new niece, playing her favorite song from her usual perch at the piano, tapping out a dance with the local
community group or baking. She elevated baking to an art form. Her lemon meringue pies were legendary at holiday gatherings. Her nephews, Daniel and Matthew, delighted in seeing her cookies packaged and sold in local stores under the label “Aunt Tina’s Cookies.” One year, when Matthew entered the Boy Scout baking competition, Tina employed her baking skills, and he won the Grand Prize. Don’t tell anyone that she helped him; we don’t know if that violated the rules. For decades, when she spoke to her sister, Mary, by phone in California, Tina would play Classical music on the piano and Mary and her friends would listen in. Tina loved playing board games. She enlisted brother Russ, his wife Susan and cousin Michele for game night. The house would ring with laughter, spirited debates, and the occasional heated argument over the rules of Boggle or Scrabble. Yet no matter how
competitive the moment was, it always ended the same way — in laughter and stories to tell. And then there were the dogs, Buddy and Norton. How she loved those dogs! They would not leave her lap every time she visited, although they did have to jockey for
space with her latest knitting project.
Tina, who was born in Long Branch, was predeceased by her parents, Rosario and Erminia DeSantis, and brothers, Peter Rocco DeSantis and Joseph John DeSantis. She is survived by her sister, Mary DeSantis, brother, Russell R. DeSantis and sister-in-law
Susan DeSantis and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and Friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township on Saturday, March 14, 2026 from 10-11 am with a Service at 11:00 am. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Gertrude Kimble, 97, of Monmouth Beach, passed away peacefully on February 18th, 2026. Gert was surrounded with an immense amount of love, leaving behind a legacy defined by a devotion to family, creativity and living a wonderfully busy life!
Born in Brooklyn, NY on August 17th, 1928, Gert was the daughter of Adeline and Karl Stich, who emigrated from Germany in search of a better life. She was raised in New Jersey alongside her beloved sister, Margaret.
Gertrude met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Kimble, and together they were married for 57 remarkable years. As partners in both life and work, they founded Kimbo Educational, a venture that carried them across the country teaching dance and sharing their passion with countless students and communities. This evolved into a leading children’s music company that still exists today. Their work was not just a business, but a reflection of their energy, teamwork, and love of the arts.
Gert and Bob were proud parents to two sons, Jeffrey (Harry) and James (Jim). She found her greatest happiness in raising her boys, creating a home filled with love, laughter, and lasting memories in Deal, NJ. Family was always at the center of her world — she took immense pride in nurturing those around her.
Gert had an adventurous spirit and a deep love for seeing the world. Travel was one of her greatest joys, especially cruising — a passion that carried her across oceans and introduced her to destinations around the globe. She relished the excitement of setting sail, discovering new cultures, and collecting stories from every port of call.
She and Bob also cherished their years in Jupiter, Florida, where they made their winter home and enjoyed countless years of visits from their family. Those seasons were filled with sunshine, yet their love of the water extended far beyond a winter escape. Yachting became a way of life. For decades, they spent summers living aboard their boat, the ‘Kimbo’ navigating the Hudson River north to Canada and traveling south along the Intracoastal Waterway to Florida. Those voyages were more than boating trips — they were chapters of a life lived.
Wherever she was — at sea, in Florida, or closer to home — Gert maintained a vibrant social life. She treasured time with friends and family, loved gathering around a table for exceptional food and could often be found savoring an ice-cold Pinot Grigio.
Gert was also a passionate and outspoken advocate for the values she believed in. A steadfast supporter of the Democratic Party, she cared deeply about equality, fairness, and human rights. She believed in standing up for others and hoped for a world that offered dignity and opportunity to all.
Her greatest gift — and her most enduring legacy — is the family who loved her so deeply and whom she loved beyond measure. She is survived by her son Harry and his children, Erika (Keith) Marx and Robert “Bobby”; and by her son Jim and Pam Kimble, along with their children Max (Amy) Kimble, Christina (Rick) Woods, and Tyler (partner, Danica) Kimble. She also leaves behind her cherished brother-in-law, Warren (Lorraine) Kimble, as well as an extended circle of nieces, nephews and cousins — all who were touched by her warmth and genuine spirit.
Lastly, Gert had many great-grandchildren: Jaxson, Mika, Hudson, Zoe, Koa, Maia, Bella, Maddox & Zephyr — each of whom carried a special place in her heart. Seeing her family grow across generations was one of her life’s greatest joys. Though she will be profoundly missed, the memories she created and the love she gave so freely will endure forever.
If you wish to make a donation in Gert’s memory, she was a longtime supporter of animal rescue, democracy & equality and veteran affairs. Gert aka Gerty/Momma/Grandma/Oma will be deeply missed and forever remembered. A small, private celebration of life will take place soon. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
John Leroy Ashford affectionally known as “Big John” was born February 25, 1944 in Providence Township, NJ to Leroy and Mrs. Ashford. He grew up in Long Branch and attended the Long Branch School System.
John loved life and lived it to the fullest. John loved with a big heart. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for those he loved. If needed, he was only a phone call away. His love for family and friends was apparent by the way he lived his life and he will be celebrated and remembered by those who love him, forever.
John is predeceased by his father, Leroy Ashford and his mother Rose. His most beloved nephews Anthony “Ant” Oblines and Ray Ray Mitchell.
John leaves to mourn him, his wife & companion Barbara, for the past 61 years; two sons John Marshall Cooper and Shane Alston Ashford; 4 grandchildren Da Shaun Cooper, Sharee Johnson, Chantz Ashford and Amir Wade; 4 great grandchildren Zynyla and Naomi, Aydan and Zynyla; his sisters Pamela Oblines, Alice Mitchell and Martha Davis; as well as a host of other family and friends. He will be missed tremendously.