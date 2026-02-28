WEST LONG BRANCH FILMMAKER SELECTED FOR GARDEN STATE FILM FESTIVAL

Asbury Park, N.J. – The internationally recognized Garden State Film Festival (GSFF), New Jersey’s Premier Independent Film Festival returns for its 24th anniversary, showcasing 205 carefully curated films from over 19 countries across 9 venues in Asbury Park, Monmouth County, and Cranford, Union County, March 26–29, 2026.

“In four days, attendees can experience 205 films and film-centered events from filmmakers worldwide, along with parties, professional panels, celebrity appearances, networking opportunities, special honors, and more,” says Lauren Concar Sheehy, the festival’s Executive Director. Festivalgoers can explore feature and short-length films, documentaries, comedies, children’s films, thrillers, pilots, student films, and “Home-Grown” productions shot in New Jersey.

Spotlight on Local Talent

This year’s program proudly includes I Just Wanna Be Your Lover Again from filmmaker Francesca Rose Fuentes resident of West Long Branch. Their film, I Just Wanna Be Your Lover Again tells the story of Visionary artist Francesca Fuentes, also known by her childhood nickname Chess, channels her real-life experiences and relationships into organic pop-rock-inspired tracks—effortlessly capturing the exhilarating, romantic, and soul-stirring facets of the human experience with sincerity and finesse. Born and raised by the Jersey shore, she began playing guitar and writing at 12—and began her musical journey at 18 after finding a like-minded musical community at Monmouth University. Her career was gaining momentum and buzz—her debut music video, “Rock With Me,” won Best Film at the 2019 Lovesick Film Festival in Jersey City.

However, her trajectory took a sharp turn in 2021 after a personal and professional split with her producer, leaving her with an unfinished debut album and a deep creative and spiritual void. Inspired by powerhouse singer-songwriters like Taylor Swift and encouraged by mentor Mike Flannery, Francesca routed her heartbreak into cathartic projects—emerging with a refined, authentic pop sound.

In her brand new music video “I Just Wanna Be Your Lover Again,” Francesca invites viewers on an amorous journey through the decades—embracing strikingly on-the-nose looks from fashion and music icons that defined each era. From Pricilla Presley’s daisy-laden poof to Mariah Carey’s sleek black jumpsuit to Madonna’s sultry rooftop kiss—she crafts a vivid celebration of pop culture and style—masterfully blending the past, present, and future into one enchanting narrative. Sparks fly between Francesca and her new lover played by her real-life partner—but hesitation lingers. As she finds new romance, one big question remains: will she let the past hold her back?

Working with longtime friend, director, and editor Kris Khunachak, every detail is intentional and meticulously planned. Her magnetic presence nearly distracts from the finer touches—like growing out her hair for a year, then cutting it mid-filming to achieve more precise looks. If that wasn’t enough, scattered easter eggs allude to her upcoming album—encouraging viewers to rediscover delightful details hidden in plain sight. It’s clear that Francesca poured all of herself into this visual—few artists commit so fully to fulfilling a vision—and it shows. Without a shadow of a doubt, “I Just Wanna Be Your Lover Again” is her most spirited, creative, and compelling display of artistry yet—and it’s just a glimpse of what’s to come.

Screening Details:

I Just Wanna Be Your Lover Again 3/28/26 | 6:00pm-8:15pm

Berekley Hotel, Continental Room | Asbury Park

Francesca Rose Fuentes represents exactly what GSFF was built to champion—bold, original storytelling from accomplished New Jersey filmmakers,” says Concar Sheehy. “We’re extremely proud to present this work and hope audiences will come out to celebrate the talent and dedication behind these productions.”

The filmmaker is available for interviews at kodabearrules@gmail.com

Economic and Cultural Impact

“Asbury Park’s seaside charm and Cranford’s bustling downtown create the perfect backdrop—and our local hotels, restaurants, and small businesses definitely feel the love,” said Concar Sheehy. “We’re proud to uplift arts education and fuel meaningful growth in the communities we serve.”

The festival’s success reflects New Jersey’s thriving film industry. “New Jersey’s film-friendly environment is resulting in record numbers of productions, thanks in no small part to the efforts of the NJ Motion Picture & Television Commission and Governor Murphy’s competitive financial incentives,” explains Concar Sheehy.



Festival Highlights

The four-day event runs primarily in Asbury Park and includes a full day of screenings on Saturday, March 29, at The Cranford Theater. The festival offers accessibility features including subtitled films and the returning “Cinema for the Ears” series for attendees with no or low vision.

Key Events:

· Statewide Field Trip: Exploring Cinema Careers

Special Effects Makeup workshop with award-winning artist Joe Cola at Brookdale Community College

· Thursday, March 26 | 1:30 PM – 3:15 PM

NEW THIS YEAR: Matinee of delightful films at Asbury Lanes

· Meet the Filmmaker | Festival Preview Event

Connect with filmmakers before the festival begins

· Friday, March 27 | Gala Reception: Red carpet, light fare, industry professionals, photos and screening of the feature drama The Legend of Juan Jose Mundo

· Saturday, March 28 | Breakfast & Panel discussion with industry leaders

· Sunday, March 29 | Table Reading: Live reading of winning Feature Length Screenplay “BEDBUGGERS” by New Jersey native Tom Cavanaugh

· Sunday, March 29 | Awards Dinner

Evening celebration at Ocean Place Resort in Long Branch honoring Honorary Chair Jason Fisher, Educator of the Year Tim Byrne, Legends Beyond the Lens Award recipients, and other distinguished honorees

Why Attend?

Whether you’re an emerging filmmaker, established industry professional, or passionate film lover, GSFF offers an unparalleled opportunity to:

Connect with fellow filmmakers and industry professionals

Gain valuable insights into the film industry

Network in an intimate, collaborative setting

Fuel your creativity with compelling content and meaningful conversations

Engage with the stories and people shaping the future of independent cinema

“The action-packed GSFF has something for everyone,” adds festival founder Diane Raver. “Come one, come all—it only happens once a year and we don’t want you to miss it.”

Tickets and Information

GSFF offers a variety of ticket packages to fit every schedule and budget:

Single Screening Block: Starting at $21.98

Starting at $21.98 Parkway Pass: $109.96 (inclusive of fees) – includes Meet the Filmmakers event, Gala Reception, and unlimited screenings of all films

$109.96 (inclusive of fees) – includes Meet the Filmmakers event, Gala Reception, and unlimited screenings of all films Sunday Awards Dinner: Separately ticketed event

For complete ticket details and pricing, visit gsff.org.

About the Garden State Film Festival:

The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is New Jersey’s premier independent film festival and a globally recognized celebration of cinematic excellence. Now in its 24th year, GSFF honors New Jersey’s rich legacy as the birthplace of film while serving as a vital platform for filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinephiles worldwide. The four-day festival offers an unparalleled cinematic experience filled with screenings, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and exclusive events.

