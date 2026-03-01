Oldest Italian American Mutual Aid Society in the United States to Celebrate 151st Anniversary Gala

Long Branch – The Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS), the oldest Italian American mutual aid society in the United States, proudly announces its 151st Anniversary Gala, to be held on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the elegant Eagle Oaks Country Club in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Founded in 1875, the Amerigo Vespucci Society has stood as a pillar of Italian American heritage, unity, and charitable service for more than a century and a half. This year’s Gala will celebrate that enduring legacy while honoring four distinguished leaders whose service reflects the Society’s core values of faith, family, culture, and community.

2026 Honorees

• Michael Veritas, Assistant Director, City of Long Branch Department of Public Works, Man of the Year Award

• Ross Licitra, Monmouth County Commissioner & Executive Director, Monmouth County SPCA – Public Service Award

• Maria Caputo, Director of Community & Government Relations, RWJBarnabas Health – Monmouth Medical Center – Community Leadership Award

• Monsignor Sam Sirianni, Pastor, Saint Robert Bellarmine Roman Catholic Church – Mother Cabrini Award

“These honorees exemplify the spirit of service and leadership that has defined the Amerigo Vespucci Society since 1875,” said Frank Crupi, Esq., AVS President. “For 151 years, AVS has stood as a source of strength and pride for Italian Americans in Monmouth County and beyond. We are honored to celebrate this milestone with leaders who embody those same values.”

Event Highlights: Guests will enjoy:

• Valet parking

• One-hour open bar

• Formal dinner

• Live entertainment by acclaimed jazz vocalist Zack Alexander

• Award presentations and commemorative program

Tickets are $150 per person.

Gala Leadership & Committee The 151st Anniversary Gala is chaired by Roberto Ferragina, AVS Board Member.

Gala Committee Members include:

• Frank Crupi, Esq., AVS President

• Paul Sgro, AVS Vice President

• Joseph Sirianni, AVS Treasurer

• Robert LaBella, AVS Secretary of Finance

• Matt Catania, AVS Counselor

• Charles J. Uliano, Esq., AVS Legal Counsel

• Thomas A. Arnone, AVS Member & Monmouth County Commissioner Director

About the Amerigo Vespucci Society Founded in 1875 in Long Branch, New Jersey, the Amerigo Vespucci Society is the oldest Italian American mutual aid society in the United States. The organization was originally established as a mutual aid society where Italian men could gather and find community during a period marked by discrimination and anti-Italianism amid large-scale Italian immigration in the late 19th century. From its earliest days, AVS members made it a priority to assist one another and their families when there was no other place to turn. That mission of brotherhood and support remains central to the Society today. Now operating as both a mutual aid society and a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, the Amerigo Vespucci Society provides assistance to individuals and organizations throughout Monmouth County and awards educational scholarships to deserving students. The Society actively combats negative stereotyping and defamation of Italian Americans, promotes awareness of the extraordinary history and accomplishments of Italians and Italian Americans, and fosters admiration and appreciation for Italy’s culture, arts, and people.

AVS proudly joins other local and national organizations in promoting Italophilia and standing firmly against anti-Italianism.

For ticket information, sponsorship opportunities, or journal advertisements, please contact Roberto Ferragina at 732-245-6135 or robferragina@gmail.com.